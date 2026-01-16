Subscribe
Entertainment

Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta

Published on January 16, 2026
Fraternities and Sororities Graphics

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded January 16, 1920, at Howard University by Arizona Cleaver Stemons, Pearl Anna Neal, Myrtle Tyler Faithful, Viola Tyler Goings, and Fannie Pettie Watts. Zeta Phi Beta has chartered hundreds of chapters worldwide and has a membership of 100,000+.

Motto: “A community-conscious, action-oriented organization.”

Colors: Royal Blue and White

Symbol: Dove

1. Yolanda “Yo-Yo” Whitaker

Yolanda “Yo-Yo” Whitaker
Source: Getty

Pioneering female MC, actress, entrepreneur, advocate for education & women’s rights

2. Treiva Williams

Treiva Williams
Source: Getty

Entrepreneur, Life Coach, Executive Producer of “Black Ink Crew” TV franchise

3. US Army Lt. General Telita Crosland

First Black woman to serve as the Director of the Defense Health Agency

4. Tatyana Ali

Singer/actress, best known as “Ashley Banks” on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air

5. Patrice Banks

Engineer/entrepreneur, founder of Girls Auto Clinic (first auto repair center staffed by all women)

6. Jaspen “Jas” Boothe

17-year Army veteran, cancer survivor and Veteran Disability Advocate

7. Brigadier General Felicia Brokaw

First Black female Brigadier General in the state of Indiana

8. Caretha Coleman

Caretha Coleman
Source: Getty

Founder/Chairperson of Dignity Health Foundation, a vanguard in Silicon Valley’s tech scene

 

9. Wanda Durant

Wanda Durant
Source: Getty

Mother of NBA’s Kevin Durant, Founder of “Hope Dream Believe Achieve” platform, head of The Kevin Durant Charity Foundation and The Real MVP Charity, Inc.

10. Andrea Hunley

First Black state senator for Indiana Senate District 46, former educator

11. Maimah Karmo

Maimah Karmo
Source: Getty

Author, breast cancer advocate, founder of the Tigerlily Foundation

12. Dawn Morton-Rias

First woman of color to serve as President and CEO for the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants

13. Perri Shakes-Drayton

Perri Shakes-Drayton
Source: Getty

British retired track and field athlete, 2013 European Indoor Champion and 2012 World Indoor Championship gold medalist

14. Ashley & Dominique Sharpton

Ashley & Dominique Sharpton
Source: Getty

Civil rights activists & philanthropists, and daughters of Rev. Al Sharpton

15. Angie Stone

Angie Stone
Source: Getty

Grammy-nominated and Soul Train Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer

16. Rep. Regina Young

First Black woman to serve as Pennsylvania State Representative in the 185th Legislative District

17. Syleena Johnson

Syleena Johnson

Original Chapter: Lambda Epsilon

18. Zora Neale Hurston

Zora Neale Hurston

Original Chapter: Alpha

19. Towanda Braxton

Towanda Braxton

Original Chapter: Omicron Gamma

20. Sheryl Underwood

Sheryl Underwood

Original Chapter: Zeta Tau Zeta

21. Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick

22. Anita Hill

Anita Hill
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

23. Ja’net Dubois

Ja'net Dubois
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

24. Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox
Source: Vivica A. Fox

Original Chapter: Honorary

25. Chaka Khan

Chaka Khan
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

26. Minnie Riperton

Minnie Riperton
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

27. Esther Rolle

Esther Rolle
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

28. Ann Nesby

Ann Nesby
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

29. Chrisette Michele

Chrisette Michele
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

30. US Rep Rashida Talib (D-MI)

US Rep Rashida Talib (D-MI)
Source: Getty

Original Chapter: Honorary

