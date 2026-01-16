Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded January 16, 1920, at Howard University by Arizona Cleaver Stemons, Pearl Anna Neal, Myrtle Tyler Faithful, Viola Tyler Goings, and Fannie Pettie Watts. Zeta Phi Beta has chartered hundreds of chapters worldwide and has a membership of 100,000+.
Motto: “A community-conscious, action-oriented organization.”
Colors: Royal Blue and White
Symbol: Dove
1. Yolanda “Yo-Yo” Whitaker
Pioneering female MC, actress, entrepreneur, advocate for education & women’s rights
2. Treiva Williams
Entrepreneur, Life Coach, Executive Producer of “Black Ink Crew” TV franchise
3. US Army Lt. General Telita Crosland
First Black woman to serve as the Director of the Defense Health Agency
4. Tatyana Ali
Singer/actress, best known as “Ashley Banks” on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air
5. Patrice Banks
Engineer/entrepreneur, founder of Girls Auto Clinic (first auto repair center staffed by all women)
6. Jaspen “Jas” Boothe
17-year Army veteran, cancer survivor and Veteran Disability Advocate
7. Brigadier General Felicia Brokaw
First Black female Brigadier General in the state of Indiana
8. Caretha Coleman
Founder/Chairperson of Dignity Health Foundation, a vanguard in Silicon Valley’s tech scene
9. Wanda Durant
Mother of NBA’s Kevin Durant, Founder of “Hope Dream Believe Achieve” platform, head of The Kevin Durant Charity Foundation and The Real MVP Charity, Inc.
10. Andrea Hunley
First Black state senator for Indiana Senate District 46, former educator
11. Maimah Karmo
Author, breast cancer advocate, founder of the Tigerlily Foundation
12. Dawn Morton-Rias
First woman of color to serve as President and CEO for the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants
13. Perri Shakes-Drayton
British retired track and field athlete, 2013 European Indoor Champion and 2012 World Indoor Championship gold medalist
14. Ashley & Dominique Sharpton
Civil rights activists & philanthropists, and daughters of Rev. Al Sharpton
15. Angie Stone
Grammy-nominated and Soul Train Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer
16. Rep. Regina Young
First Black woman to serve as Pennsylvania State Representative in the 185th Legislative District
17. Syleena Johnson
Original Chapter: Lambda Epsilon
18. Zora Neale Hurston
Original Chapter: Alpha
19. Towanda Braxton
Original Chapter: Omicron Gamma
20. Sheryl Underwood
Original Chapter: Zeta Tau Zeta
21. Dionne Warwick
22. Anita Hill
Original Chapter: Honorary
23. Ja’net Dubois
Original Chapter: Honorary
24. Vivica A. Fox
Original Chapter: Honorary
25. Chaka Khan
Original Chapter: Honorary
26. Minnie Riperton
Original Chapter: Honorary
27. Esther Rolle
Original Chapter: Honorary
28. Ann Nesby
Original Chapter: Honorary
29. Chrisette Michele
Original Chapter: Honorary
30. US Rep Rashida Talib (D-MI)
Original Chapter: Honorary
