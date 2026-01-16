Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded January 16, 1920, at Howard University by Arizona Cleaver Stemons, Pearl Anna Neal, Myrtle Tyler Faithful, Viola Tyler Goings, and Fannie Pettie Watts. Zeta Phi Beta has chartered hundreds of chapters worldwide and has a membership of 100,000+. Motto: “A community-conscious, action-oriented organization.” Colors: Royal Blue and White Symbol: Dove Also See: Famous Members Of Alpha Phi Alpha Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha

1. Yolanda “Yo-Yo” Whitaker Source: Getty Pioneering female MC, actress, entrepreneur, advocate for education & women’s rights

2. Treiva Williams Source: Getty Entrepreneur, Life Coach, Executive Producer of “Black Ink Crew” TV franchise

3. US Army Lt. General Telita Crosland First Black woman to serve as the Director of the Defense Health Agency

4. Tatyana Ali Singer/actress, best known as “Ashley Banks” on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air

5. Patrice Banks Engineer/entrepreneur, founder of Girls Auto Clinic (first auto repair center staffed by all women)

6. Jaspen “Jas” Boothe 17-year Army veteran, cancer survivor and Veteran Disability Advocate

7. Brigadier General Felicia Brokaw First Black female Brigadier General in the state of Indiana

8. Caretha Coleman Source: Getty Founder/Chairperson of Dignity Health Foundation, a vanguard in Silicon Valley’s tech scene

9. Wanda Durant Source: Getty Mother of NBA’s Kevin Durant, Founder of “Hope Dream Believe Achieve” platform, head of The Kevin Durant Charity Foundation and The Real MVP Charity, Inc.

10. Andrea Hunley First Black state senator for Indiana Senate District 46, former educator

11. Maimah Karmo Source: Getty Author, breast cancer advocate, founder of the Tigerlily Foundation

12. Dawn Morton-Rias First woman of color to serve as President and CEO for the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants

13. Perri Shakes-Drayton Source: Getty British retired track and field athlete, 2013 European Indoor Champion and 2012 World Indoor Championship gold medalist

14. Ashley & Dominique Sharpton Source: Getty Civil rights activists & philanthropists, and daughters of Rev. Al Sharpton

15. Angie Stone Source: Getty Grammy-nominated and Soul Train Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer

16. Rep. Regina Young First Black woman to serve as Pennsylvania State Representative in the 185th Legislative District

17. Syleena Johnson Original Chapter: Lambda Epsilon

18. Zora Neale Hurston Original Chapter: Alpha

19. Towanda Braxton Original Chapter: Omicron Gamma

20. Sheryl Underwood Original Chapter: Zeta Tau Zeta

21. Dionne Warwick

22. Anita Hill Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

23. Ja’net Dubois Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

24. Vivica A. Fox Source: Vivica A. Fox Original Chapter: Honorary

25. Chaka Khan Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

26. Minnie Riperton Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

27. Esther Rolle Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

28. Ann Nesby Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary

29. Chrisette Michele Source: Getty Original Chapter: Honorary