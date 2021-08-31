Your Labor Day Playlist Is Probably Trash If These Classic Songs Aren’t On It

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Summer is the sweetest season for a reason — and music makes it so much sweeter.

Now that our favorite season is coming to an end, it’s time to close it out with a bang and some quarantine-friendly celebrations. When it comes to cookout tunes, as young, Black millennials, there are certain songs that are a must-have for your playlist. So don’t get caught slipping this year — especially if you plan on playing a game of pass the AUX.

Every few years or so, new songs come out that are so good, they have to be added to the classic Labor Day playlist. Every good DJ and music lover has enough discernment to know what those songs are. For example, Beyoncè‘s version of “Before I Let Go”, must add:

So here goes nothing, here are the 30 best Hip-Hop/R&B songs to blast this Labor Day Weekend.

Please note: these songs aren’t listed in any particular order. We love them all, so hit the flip to check them out.

1. DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince “Summertime”

2. Amerie “Why Don’t We Fall In Love”

3. Mariah Carey “Dreamlover”

4. Jim Jones & Trey Songz “Summer Wit Miami”

