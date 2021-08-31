15 Famous Virgos Who Are The Very Best At What They Do

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Virgo Season officially began last week, which means the world is prepping for one of the most important days of the year — Beyoncé‘s B-Day.

It’s not even September yet, but the BeyHive is already fully prepared for their Queen’s 40th birthday on Sept. 4, as are we. Not only is she one of the most accomplished entertainers to ever exist, she’s also the epitome of what it means to be a Virgo. The sixth sign of the zodiac couldn’t ask for a better leader.

It won’t surprise you that those who fall under Virgo are known for being perfectionists. Their attention to detail is unmatched — they are strategic, extremely hardworking, and often tense about their to-do list. Modest and rarely thinking of themselves, Virgos are also kind and full of ideas for the world around them.

“To be happy, Virgos need to feel like they’re being useful. They feel productive by contributing to something larger than themselves. This is how they derive self-worth,” Co-StarAstrology notes. “Virgos actively seek out messes—physical, interpersonal, emotional—in order to fix them. They like working on busy little behind-the-scenes tasks that make life run more smoothly for everyone. They need to keep going at full speed, because if they slow down, the unfolding chaos of the world catches up with them and their heads are filled with constant anxiety.”

From Beyoncé to the late legend Kobe Bryant, there are so many Virgo celebrities who have wowed the world with their skillfulness. Check out our quick list below and stay tuned as we’ll be celebrating Virgos all SZN long.

ALSO: We Love You, King | A Look Back At 6 Of Chadwick Boseman’s Most Profound, Charming, & Enlightening Moments