America’s Sweethearts: Throwback Photos Of Tia & Tamera In Celebration Of Their Birthday

Tia and Tamera Mowry have been our favorite set of twins since way back in the day, thanks to their hit TV series Sister, Sister.

Tamera played a popular teen who had her heart set on some of the cutest guys at her high school, while Tia balanced the storyline out as the chic geek who always got her twin sister out of trouble.

As we watched them yell “GO HOME, ROGER!!!!!” at their annoying, hopeless, girl crazy neighbor over and over again (Marques Houston), somewhere along the way, we became die hard fans and started rooting for the talented ladies. Not surprisingly, up until this very day, both sisters are well-respected actresses who’ve worked on several projects together, in addition to beefing up their solo careers with hosting gigs, reality tv, and more.

Though they’ve definitely grown up — they’ve each got husbands and families of their own — Tia and Tamera are still just as cute, humble, and fun as the day we were introduced to them on our small screens:

Still, we can’t help but remember the old days. So, in light of their birthday today, check out some throwbacks of the American sweethearts above and below. Happy Birthday ladies!

