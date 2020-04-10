Remember When The Carters Took Over Easter With These Epic Pics, Back When Outside Was Open

Beyonce.com/Tumblr

Well folks, it looks like Easter is cancelled this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe it’s not officially cancelled, but we can’t go outside to celebrate it. So hiding eggs in the house it is.

There are so many things we can’t wait to do when “outside opens back up.” Remember getting dressed in your Sunday’s best, just to hit church for the first, and maybe last time, all year?

Since we’ll all be inside this holiday, it’s only right that we take a look back to a simpler time. When Blue Ivy was Beyonce and Jay-Z’s only child. When the world still didn’t know what she looked like. When the Carters shut down the Internet with their candid Easter flicks.

Back in 2014, Beyonce would have the world on pause when she’d post pics to her ever-popular Tumblr page. One year, she blessed us with personal pics of her and the fam hanging out outside and looking gorgeous on Easter Sunday.

Baddie Bey was all smiles in an all-white shorts set paired with metallic gold shades and bunny ears.

Blue got in on the fun by wearing the bunny ears as she shared a kiss with her mother.

And Papa Jay held Blue’s hand as they walked along the pool in their best Easter attire.

Blue even spent time with the Easter bunny himself. Lucky kid! Check out more pics of the Candid Carters in our gallery below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Tumblr