Bill Cosby Off The Hook In Defamation Lawsuit

He's not nearly home free, though.

Bill Cosby Preliminary Hearing

On Thursday, a federal judge in Massachusetts dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought against Bill Cosby by Sammy Davis Jr.’s former lover Katherine McKee.

In 2014, McKee alleged Cosby raped her after inviting her to a boat party in Detroit, according to the New York Daily News. After being asked by Cosby to get some ribs from a local barbecue spot, she stated, “I remember I walked in the door, and he had a robe and cap on. He took the ribs from my hands and just grabbed me.”

When McKee brought on the defamation lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Mark Mastroianni ruled that the now 79-year-old comedian acted within his rights when declaring himself innocent. McKee did not prove that Cosby defamed her by denying her claims.

McKee was a former Las Vegas showgirl, actress and she frequently partied with Sammy Davis Jr.’s Rat Pack. McKee’s case is one of many brought against Bill Cosby for sexual assault. Many await the outcome, as the history of The Cosby Show star continues to come to light.

