WTF? A Woman Tries To Walk From Manhattan To Brooklyn On The Subway Tracks

Commuting in New York is so stressful that it makes people want to forget the train altogether and find alternative means of traveling. One woman was apparently not in the mood to wait around so she hopped onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station and began walking toward Manhattan until police apprehended her moments later. According to NBC New York, the dazed woman trekked down the middle of the subway tracks at the Myrtle Avenue J train station with a canvas bag slung over her right shoulder just before 8:55 a.m. on Wednesday.
As commuters urged her to get off the tracks, she continue to walk as if nothing was wrong, casually checking her cellphone. Police captured her, just before the J train arrived, and she was then transported to Woodhull Hospital, where she’ll undergo psychiatric observation.
No word on whether or not the police plan to charge the unidentified woman.
Also On Global Grind:
Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful
23 photos Launch gallery
1. Blue kisses.
Source:Instagram
1 of 23
2. Beyonce and Blue Ivy...like mother, like daughter
Source:Instagram
2 of 23
3. Basically twins.
Source:Instagram
3 of 23
4. Bey and Blue snuggle
Source:Instagram
4 of 23
5. Natural and beautiful in New York City.
Source:Getty
5 of 23
6. Blue Ivy in pigtails
Source:Instagram
6 of 23
7. Blue Just Chillin'
Source:Instagram
7 of 23
8. Rihanna chats with Blue Ivy at the Grammys.
Source:Getty
8 of 23
9. Supporting mommy, natural hair and all.
Source:Getty
9 of 23
10. Caught dancing on camera!
Source:Getty
10 of 23
11. Blue Ivy Playtime
Source:Instagram
11 of 23
12. Flawless genes.
Source:Splash News and Getty
12 of 23
13. Forget your beauty standards.
Source:Splash News and Getty
13 of 23
14. Daddy duties.
Source:Splash News and Getty
14 of 23
15. Blue's been natural since day one.
Source:Splash News and Getty
15 of 23
16. Afro appreciation.
Source:Instagram
16 of 23
17. Priceless moments.
Source:Instagram
17 of 23
18. A Christmas memory.
Source:Instagram
18 of 23
19. Going up!
Source:Instagram
19 of 23
20. When your mom is Beyonce.
Source:Instagram
20 of 23
21. Bey & Jay PDA
Source:Instagram
21 of 23
22. Blue and Bey sending smooches
Source:Instagram
22 of 23
23. A family affair
Source:Instagram
23 of 23