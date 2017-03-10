Home > News

What Was She Thinking? Khloé Introduced Tristan To Lamar And It Didn’t End Well

More drama.

Posted 19 mins ago.

ross094

Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 27, 2016

Source: BAUERGRIFFIN/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

It appears Khloé Kardashian expected too much from her new boo, Tristan Thompson, and her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

According to Radar Online, Kardashian arranged a meet between Odom, a 37-year-old retired basketball player, and Thompson, a 25-year-old basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers. As someone who wanted to stay on good terms with her ex-husband, Kardashian thought a meet-up between Odom, Thompson, and herself would set things off to a good start.

She thought wrong.

According to a source, Odom showed up to the function with a “couple of his buddies” and had some hostile remarks for Thompson. When Thompson defended himself, the situation soon escalated to the point where Odom’s friends had to pull him and Thompson apart. The source stated, “Khloé now realizes they can’t be in the same room ever again.”

Odom was just on The Doctors show confessing that he wanted his ex-wife back. But I guess Kardashian and Thompson missed that episode. Check out a clip below.

Well here’s to wishful thinking!

 

khloe kardashian , lamar odom , tristan thompson

Also On Global Grind:

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

23 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

Continue reading What Was She Thinking? Khloé Introduced Tristan To Lamar And It Didn’t End Well

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”