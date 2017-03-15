Michael B. Jordan Could Be The Next Neo In A Reboot Of This Sci-Fi Classic

A lot of people got excited when Mike Colter was bulletproof in Netflix’s Luke Cage. Now imagine Michael B. Jordan dodging bullets and trying to escape “agents.” Oh yes, The Matrix could be coming back.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Warner Bros. is working on a reboot of the mega franchise. The movie is still early in development, but executives are considering Michael B. Jordan to star. Zak Penn, who wrote The Avengers and The Incredible Hulk, is also in talks to write the script.

The original Matrix released back in 1999 starred Keanu Reeves as Neo, Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus, and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. The film was a huge hit and inspired two sequels. A Black actor leading a sci-fi epic where the lead goes up against agents, police, and “virus”-like adversaries could be just the thing folks need, considering the repeated attacks on Black people. Will Smith famously turned down the role of Neo, telling Wired, “The Matrix is a difficult concept to pitch. In the pitch, I just didn’t see it. I watched Keanu’s performance — and very rarely do I say this — but I would have messed it up.”

Hopefully, Michael B. Jordan takes on the challenge and give us a much needed spin on the popular franchise.

Also On Global Grind: