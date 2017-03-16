Home > News

Azealia Banks Manages To Dodge Jail Time For Assault

The rapper might actually get the help she needs.

ross094

Leave a comment
OHWOW & HTC Celebrate The Release Of 'TERRYWOOD' With Terry Richardson

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Azealia Banks is not waiting around for a rough sentencing for her boob-biting assault charges. According to Page Six, the rapper is taking a plea deal instead of facing trial for third-degree assault.

Her charges were a result of an incident back in 2015 where Banks allegedly punched and bit an Up & Down nightclub woman bouncer for denying her entry to the club and not recognizing her. Banks was scheduled to face trial on Thursday, but she decided a plea deal, where she’d have to get mental health treatment and participate in anger management, was a better option. Along with the deal, Banks must also avoid anymore trouble with the law and adhere to the victims restraining order.

If Banks successfully completes these terms she can have her charges reduced to disorderly conduct. If she fails, she can face up to a year in jail.

This can be a much needed step for the 25-year-old considering her chaotic history. Hopefully, this will be a wake up call so the young artist can avoid drama and focus on the music.

Azealia Banks

Also On Global Grind:

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

23 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

Continue reading Azealia Banks Manages To Dodge Jail Time For Assault

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”