Home > News

Woman Charged With Murder After Injecting Transgender Teen With Silicone Injections

A mother mourns the death of her daughter.

ross094

Leave a comment
Close up of surgeons using cotton swab on a surgery.

Source: BraunS / Getty

A 19-year-old transgender woman, Symone Marie Jones, tragically died following a silicone buttocks injection back in January. According to WRAL, the procedure was illegally done by Kavonceya Iman Cornelius at Cornelius’ home. Now, the 42-year-old is being charged with second degree murder.

Before the procedure, Jones had already undergone breast implant surgery with a licensed doctor in Miami. She traveled from Fayetteville to Salisbury, North Carolina to get silicone injections from Cornelius. However, Cornelius was allegedly using non-medical-grade silicone. In days following the procedure, Jones complained of a shortness of breath on Facebook. Not too long after she returned to Fayetteville, Jones was hospitalized and eventually died on January 12th.

Authorities decided to look more closely into her death when another woman from out-of-state also complained of health complications following a procedure with Cornelius. The woman explained to police that she had gotten silicone injections from Cornelius 15 times, paying between $500 and $1,200 every time.

Cornelius is currently being held in the Rowan County Detention Center without bond. Her first court appearance is set for Wednesday.

Jones’ mother expressed grief for the loss of her child. “It’s just like someone takes a knife and just cuts your heart, you know,” she said. “It’s like ripping your heart apart, that’s what it feels like.”

If people wish to support, a GoFundMe page was started to offset the costs of Jones’ funeral.

cosmetic surgery , transgender

Also On Global Grind:

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

23 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

Continue reading Woman Charged With Murder After Injecting Transgender Teen With Silicone Injections

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”