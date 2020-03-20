Um, Ok: Folks Are Taking Wedding Proposals To A Whole New (Healthy) Level

There’s a running joke that millennials have an obsession with avocados — and the one wedding proposal trend does nothing to negate that myth. One of the weirdest and most recent social media trends is folks proposing marriage using an avocado as a ring box.

I would very much like my proposal to be with an avocado pic.twitter.com/bRIQJMnFgP — lil ang (@angschweinitz) February 20, 2018

Back in 2016, a woman named Taylor Selby took to Instagram to share her unique and creative avocado engagement and became one of the first to ever do it.

Ben proposed to his girlfriend Taylor by hiding the engagement ring in an avocado ‘box’ 🥑 💍 Have you ever popped the question in an unusual or creative way?#avocadoproposal pic.twitter.com/4c4yC66KIq — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) February 21, 2018

Four years later and people are using the popular fruit to propose is now a thing.

#TRENDING: People are using Avocados to pop the big question! Do you like the idea? #avocadoproposal pic.twitter.com/4ZXGByVXqM — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) February 21, 2018

But how did it all start? According to Bustle:

It all started with a gorgeous Instagram post (where most important trends begin) on the well-known Amsterdam-based food photographer and stylist Instagram, FoodDeco. The account posted an avocado, cut in half, with a ring inside it — an #avocadoproposal, or an avoposal.

But of course, once one trend starts, several variations of it born and shared across the Internet. Like one guy who decided that a chocolate proposal was the way to go.

Between this and the avocado proposal. Defos pic.twitter.com/q4vrLulvql — 7 Figures (@Vulakezi) February 26, 2020

Another groom to be decided that a potato box was the way to go.

From the people who brought you the avocado proposal. pic.twitter.com/cw2Zlmy3wU — Izak Flash Man (@Izak_Flash) February 26, 2018

But that poses the question — are traditional proposals going out of style? Judging by the pattern of millennials putting their generational spin on everything traditional from baby showers to gender reveals, traditional proposals are a thing of the past.

