That Good, Good: Photos Of Ashanti’s Sun-Kissed Bikini Body To Celebrate Her 40th Birthday

Our fave is celebrating her 40th birthday today and we can hardly believe it. The singer-songwriter rose to fame in the early ’00s after being signed to Murder Inc. She was featured on two of the biggest hit songs charting in 2002, Fat Joe’s “What’s Luv?” and Ja Rule’s “Always On Time,” and the rest was history.

Add her #1 hit “Foolish” to the pot, which also dropped in ’02, and Ashanti had solidified her star status — not to mention the fact that her eponymous debut album earned her a Grammy, went triple platinum, and is considered a classic until this very day.

The icon hit social media this morning to celebrate herself with a poppin’ bikini pic.

We want to wish the icon the happiest of birthdays. Keep scrolling for more of her sexiest IG shots.

