Next Generation: Watch These Boyz II Men Youngsters SANG For The #DeborahCoxChallenge

Boyz II Men will go down in history as one of the most iconic singing groups of all time, so we’re not at all surprised that one member’s kids are following in the boy band’s footsteps. Wanya Morris and his ex-wife Traci have 6 children together — 4 boys and 2 girls — and the kids can sang! In fact, Wanya’s boys have started their own group and they call themselves WanMor.

ALSO: Everybody Hates Chris | Where Is Tyler James Williams Now? [Photos]

Most recently, the talented quartet caught the eye of Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson, who reposted their #DeborahCoxChallenge. The daring feat has singers all over the nation attempting to mimic Deborah’s incredible “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here” vocals.

For this specific challenge, WanMor’s sister Anya joined in on the fun and they were all amazing. Check them out.

ALSO: Tune In | Rising Star Giveon Drops Highly Anticipated Visual For “Stuck On You”

Plus, a few more #DeborahCoxChallenges that had everybody applauding.

Also On Global Grind: