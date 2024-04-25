Subscribe
Trending
Television

Scandal & Sports: Hulu Releases The Official ‘Clipped’ Trailer Starring Laurence Fisburne & Ed O’Neill

Published on April 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Clipped Key Art

Source: Courtesy / Hulu

After months of anticipation, FX finally released the official trailer for FX’s Clipped. Click inside to check it out!

FX’s Clipped takes you behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Based on the hit ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs, this limited series charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organization and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league.

Famed coach Doc Rivers arrives as coach of the LA Clippers in 2013. With a promising roster of big personalities, Rivers has the building blocks to win the franchise’s first championship. The team’s owner, Donald Sterling, is a well-known problem: he’s cheap, he’s erratic, he’s a bully. But minimizing Sterling’s influence to win a title becomes a personal quest for Doc. Meanwhile, a courtside power struggle escalates between Sterling’s ambitious personal assistant V. Stiviano and his wife and business partner of 60 years, Shelly. FX’s Clipped is an Obama-era story of racial reckoning delivered via meme, in which V. and the Sterlings discover who really has the power in the internet age, and which leaves Rivers and his players wondering if the expulsion of one bad apple brings about the transformative change the media wants to celebrate.

Clipped stars Laurence Fishburne (Boyz n the Hood, the Matrix franchise, the John Wick franchise) as Doc Rivers, Ed O’Neill (Married…with Children, Modern Family), Cleopatra Coleman (The Last Man on Earth) as V. Stiviano, and Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom) as Shelly Sterling. The limited series also stars Kelly AuCoin as Sterling’s right-hand Andy Roeser, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Chris Paul, Rich Sommers as the Clippers’ PR man Seth Burton, Corbin Bernsen as Pierce O’Donnell, Clifton Davis as NBA great Elgin Baylor and Harriet Sansom Harris as “Justine.”

Gina Welch created the show and served as the showrunner and an executive producer. Additional executive producers included Emmy-winning producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, Ramona Shelburne and Kevin Bray, who also directed three of the six episodes. The series is an FX Production. The six-episode limited series will premiere on June 4th with back-to-back episodes exclusively on Hulu. While we wait, check out the explosive official trailer of Clipped. Share your thoughts in the comments!

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity news Clipped Ed O'Neill Entertainment FX hulu Laurence Fishburne Newsletter trailer

More from Global Grind
Trending Stories
Cardi B 420 Party
Pop Culture

Cardi B Shares Her Thoughts On Homosexuality After Watching Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’ Miniseries

Martin Luther King Jr., Harry Belafonte, Sidney Poitier 8 items
Pop Culture

Celebrate Harry Belafonte’s Legacy Of Art, Activism & Achievement With A Gallery Of Him & His Prolific Friends

USA - Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Pop Culture

The Apollo Announces Its Spring Benefit Honorees Babyface & Usher

Clipped Key Art
Television

Scandal & Sports: Hulu Releases The Official ‘Clipped’ Trailer Starring Laurence Fisburne & Ed O’Neill

Marlon Wayans Good Grief Key Art
Entertainment

Laugh Through The Pain: Prime Video Announces Premiere Date For ‘Marlon Wayans: Good Grief’ + Intro Clip

GBK Brand Bar Pre-Oscar Luxury Lounge At Beverly Wilshire, Presented By CareA2+ 13 items
Entertainment

Are You Not Entertained? Celebrating Cedric The Entertainer’s 60th Birthday With Some Of His Funniest Career Moments

TENNIS: MAR 29 Miami Open
Celebrity Kids

It Be Your Own Kids: Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Almost Leaves Dad Out Of Heartfelt Note

BMF Episodic Stills for Episode 308 12 items
Television

Code Red: ‘BMF’ Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close