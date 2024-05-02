Subscribe
Entertainment

H.E.R. Will Star In & Produce Majorettes-Inspired Dance Film With Oprah Winfrey

Published on May 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
World Premiere Of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

H.E.R. is set to star in and produce majorettes-inspired dance film with her The Color Purple producers Oprah Winfrey and Scott Sanders at 20th Century Studios. Read more details about the upcoming film inside.

The award-winning entertainer made her feature film debut last year with The Color Purple. Now, she has her eyes set on more in the film industry with this next movie that she is set to develop, produce and star in.

Related Stories

The Hollywood Reporter reported, “fascinated by the majorettes and their impact on Black culture, H.E.R. approached Winfrey and Sanders with this project after working with them on Color Purple.”

H.E.R. is joined by Winfrey, who’s producing under her Harpo Films banner and Sanders through Scott Sanders Productions. Carla Gardini and Mara Jacobs are also producers on the film.

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” alum Lauren Ashley Smith is the film’s writer.

Read the official film description:

The story follows an introverted ballet dancer from L.A. who defies her parents by putting her thriving dance career on hold to go to college. There, she joins her HBCU’s struggling majorette team and attempts to overcome culture shock, her stuffy dance background, and fierce rivals to help return the team to its former glory.

“The intent is to make a funny, joyous celebration of authentic HBCU life told through the point of view of a majorette who, through experiencing HBCU life for the first time, will start to tap into who she really is,” The Hollywood Reporter’s exclusive report shared. “Majorette traditions, which combines marching band, dance, and gymnastic elements, has emerged in the last 50 years as a major cultural touchstone in college and Black culture.”

H.E.R. is only one award away from an EGOT, winning five Grammys, an Emmy and an Oscar.

Comment if you’d watch this film.

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity news Film H.E.R. Newsletter Oprah Winfrey

More from Global Grind
Trending Stories
Robinne Lee Headshot 6 items
Entertainment

Meet the Author: Prime Video’s ‘The Idea of You’ Adapted From Black Author Robinne Lee’s Hit Novel

Trendy people toasting fancy cocktails at boat party trip - Young millenial friends having fun on luxury vacation - Travel life style concept with vacationer sharing aperitif drink with tropical fruit 6 items
Entertainment

Pour It Up: 6 Specialty Cocktails You Can Make At Home On Cinco De Mayo

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" - Arrivals
Entertainment

H.E.R. Will Star In & Produce Majorettes-Inspired Dance Film With Oprah Winfrey

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-DISNEY 27 items
Entertainment

IF YOU SMELL: Celebrating Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s 52nd Birthday With Our Favorite Photos Of The People’s Champ

BMF Episodic Stills from Episode 309 12 items
Television

Death Trap: ‘BMF’ Season 3 Episode 9 Recap

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Three 22 items
Entertainment

Happy AAPI Heritage Month: Get To Know These Asian American & Pacific Islander American Athletes

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards 15 items
Entertainment

Happy AAPI Heritage Month: 15 Asian American & Pacific Islander Artists To Know [Gallery]

Teenage boy enjoying listening music while relaxing lying on a couch at home.
News

Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month: Here’s 10 Self-Care Tips To Stay Sane

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close