Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Leads In Top 10 Celebrity Beauty Brands [List]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The beauty industry is one of the fastest selling industries and celebrities are leading the pack with their billion dollar brands. Artists like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty are amongst the highest paid and leading beauty brands in the industry. Read more about the top beauty brands inside.

New data unveils the top-earning celebrity beauty brands, led by Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty. Using data sourced from Statista, marketing experts at Upbeat Agency the revenue of the top ten highest-earning celebrity beauty brands in 2023 and ranked them accordingly.

In 2023, ‘Fenty Beauty’ by Rihanna earned $477.3 million in revenue, making it the most profitable celebrity beauty brand.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ ‘Anomaly Hair Care’ ranks second, boasting $430 million in revenue. While ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ by Kylie Jenner secures third place with $301.4 million.

Popular brand ‘r.e.m. beauty’ by Ariana Grande places fourth, earning $70.3 million and Selena Gomez’s ‘Rare Beauty’ rounds off the top five with $60 million in revenue.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is the most successful celebrity beauty brand. ‘Fenty Beauty lip gloss’ is the brand’s most sought-after product from Rihanna’s brand, with 3,200 searches a month in the UK, closely followed by ‘Fenty Beauty foundation’, with 2,800 monthly UK searches. The singer’s brand first launched in 2017.

The second highest-earning celeb beauty brand is Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s haircare brand Anomal. The actress wanted to create a clean, affordable haircare brand that allowed customers to help the planet while not compromising the health of their hair. The most searched-for product from her collection is her hair oil.

Third on the list is Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner. The American socialite and media personality launched her cosmetics brand in 2015, selling her infamous Kylie Lip Kits. The brand has since expanded considerably and its mascara is the most searched-for product, with over 1,500 searches for the item made each month across the globe.

Check out the Top 10 Celebrity Beauty brands below:

Rank Brand Celebrity Revenue (in millions £) 1 Fenty Beauty Rihanna 477.3 2 Anomaly Hair Care Priyanka Chopra Jonas 430 3 Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Jenner 301.4 4 r.e.m. beauty Ariana Grande 70.3 5 Rare Beauty Selena Gomez 60 6 Flower Beauty Drew Barrymore 41.9 7 Go-To Skincare Zoë Foster Blake 30.8 8 Alterna Haircare Katie Holmes 27.1 9 Sugargoop! Maria Sharapova 26.1 10 Jeffree Star Cosmetics Jeffree Star 25.1

Which celebrity beauty brand is your favorite? Comment below.