Timeless Beauty: Celebrating Diana Ross’ 80th Birthday With Her Most Gorgeous Photos Over The Years

Diana Ross, one of the most iconic singers of all-time turned 80 today. Over the years, her youthful and radiant beauty have left fans in awe. To celebrate her birthday and incomparable career, check out a gallery of photos that prove why she will always be The Boss.

In the 1960s, Ross was the lead vocalist for Motown’s most successful act, The Supremes. With a total of twelve number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, The Supremes remain the best-charting female group in history and one of the world’s best-selling girl groups of all time. Following her departure from The Supremes in 1970, she embarked on a successful solo music career with the release of her eponymous debut solo album. The second single from the album, ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ became Ross’ first solo U.S. number-one hit. She has a total of six chart toppers, twelve singles that reached the Billboard Hot 100 and 27 songs that reached the top 40 of the list. Ross is the only woman artist to have had number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist, as the other half of a duet, as a member of a trio, and as an ensemble member. She was named the “Female Entertainer of the Century” by Billboard in 1976.

In addition to her extremely fruitful music career (over 100 million records sold worldwide), Ross had success as an actress also. For her very first role, where she portrayed Billie Holliday in the film Lady Sings the Blues, she won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Academy Award. This made her the first African American woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for a debut film performance. She also recorded the soundtrack for the album, which wound up becoming her only solo album to reach number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. She also starred in The Wiz, Mahogany and a few television films.

Diana Ross has lived a wondrous life filled with love, a successful career and children who have gone on to fulfill their own dreams. One of those children, Tracee Ellis Ross, posted a heartwarming shoutout to her mother on her special day.

As a top-charting songstress, actress and fashion icon, Ross’ beauty transcends time. To celebrate the legendary singer, here is a gallery of Diana Ross’ most gorgeous photos proving that her beauty is simply unmatched. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE QUEEN!