The Apollo Announces Its Spring Benefit Honorees Babyface & Usher

The Apollo announced this year’s honorees for its Spring Benefit, the historic theater’s largest annual fundraising event. Amongst its honorees, Babyface and Usher will be celebrated as two of the most creative forces in music history. Read more about the benefit inside.

Today (April 25), The Apollo revealed this year’s honorees for its annual Spring Benefit taking place Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds will receive the inaugural Legacy Award and be inducted into The Apollo’s legendary Walk of Fame the day before, on Monday, June 10.

“I am humbled to receive the inaugural Legacy Award. For nearly a century, the theater has been a constant symbol of excellence in Black entertainment. So for The Apollo to honor my legacy feels nothing short of amazing,” Babyface shared in a statement.

Babyface joins esteemed luminaries whose influence has shaped culture for generations and have performed on the iconic Apollo stage over the last nine decades, including Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, Richard Pryor, Patti Labelle, Smokey Robinson, Jackie “Moms” Mabley, Gladys Knight, Lionel Richie, Ella Fitzgerald, Temptations, and most recently, Mary J. Blige. Inductees are honored with a plaque on the Apollo Walk of Fame, installed under the Theater’s iconic marquee on 125th Street.

Multi-platinum global superstar and eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will also be honored at the celebratory benefit concert with the Icon Award.

“It’s an honor to be receiving this award from such an iconic and historic cultural institution in New York City – one that has hosted and paved the way for so many prominent people. I’m humbled to be this year’s recipient and look forward to seeing everyone soon,” Usher humbly shared in a statement.

This year marks the nonprofit organization’s 90th anniversary as a home for artists and a champion of Black culture. The special occasion will feature special appearances by Hip Hop legend Big Daddy Kane, with Music Direction by Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Adam Blackstone and more to be announced.

The Apollo’s 2023-2024 Season has featured signature programs, audience favorites, and exciting new works from artists pushing the boundaries of their art forms – from music and dance to theater, film, and beyond.

“The Apollo has stood as an enduring beacon in Harlem, nurturing artists, fostering education, and sparking creativity across the world,” President & CEO of The Apollo Michelle Ebanks commented. “I’m thrilled to celebrate the ongoing legacy of our organization and our commitment to arts and education at the Spring Benefit. It will be an unforgettable evening of performances and a time to honor our cultural icons.”

All proceeds will support the non-profit organization’s year-round, world-class artistic, education, and community programs, as well as its commitment to articulating and projecting the African American narrative using arts and culture, and creating a 21st century performing arts canon.

The Apollo has been a place of dynamic energy and forward motion for over 90 years. This year, the nonprofit organization celebrates its first-ever expansion with The Apollo Stages at The Victoria at 233 West 125th Street, just down the block from its Historic theater, which will undergo restoration later this year, further solidifying the organization as a civic and economic cornerstone of Harlem and New York City.

The Spring Benefit begins with red carpet arrivals at 5:00 PM followed by the Benefit concert and awards ceremony at 7:00 PM. The evening will also include the event’s legendary afterparty designed by celebrated event designer and Apollo board member Bronson Van Wyck.

Be sure to stay updated with upcoming announcements as The Apollo unveils its thrilling lineup of special honorees and performers. Get more information and purchase benefit tickets at their website.