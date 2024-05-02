Subscribe
Pour It Up: 6 Specialty Cocktails You Can Make At Home On Cinco De Mayo

Published on May 2, 2024

Trendy people toasting fancy cocktails at boat party trip - Young millenial friends having fun on luxury vacation - Travel life style concept with vacationer sharing aperitif drink with tropical fruit

Source: ViewApart / Getty

One of everyone’s favorite holidays is almost upon us! Cinco de Mayo is a day that honors the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. In 1863, California became one of the first southern border states to host festivities in commemoration. Since then, the holiday has become a day for people everywhere to celebrate Mexican culture, especially by indulging in its drinks and food.

Every year people worldwide gather to take part in the huge day celebration. Although kids still go to school, parents still go to work and banks and post offices remain open, Cinco de Mayo is one of the busiest days for bars and restaurants who observe the holiday. Majority of the time they’re hosting fiestas with a plethora of decorations, menus and music that will put you in the appropriate mood to party!

The options for things to do on Cinco de Mayo are endless. You could fill your stomach at your favorite taco spot. You could go another route and visit a local bar to check out their drink specials. There’s also always a host of parties that you could attend that will allow you to dance the night away while eating and drinking. One option that can be just as fun, but isn’t talked about enough is staying inside (whether it’s at your own house or a friend’s) and testing your own cocktail making skills.

Margaritas have become the drink most associated with Cinco de Mayo, but there are countless others that you can dive into if that’s not your thing. If you’re an enthusiast of Tequila (most people who celebrate are) and curated drink menus, you’re in luck! We put together a quick list of recipes for you to choose from this Cinco de Mayo! Happy Holidays!

1. Lime Sherbet Margarita

Source:Tipsy Bartender

2. Easter Bunny’s Margarita

Source:Cocktail Time with Kevin Kos

3. Guava Paloma

Source:Rob's Home Bar

4. Margarita Fishbowl

Source:Tipsy Bartender

5. The Paradise Cocktail

Source:Drinks Made It

6. Mexican Breakfast

Source:Vlad SlickBartender

Celebrity news Cinco de Mayo Entertainment
