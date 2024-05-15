Subscribe
Celebrity

Eddie Winslow Trends On Social Media Thanks To Sidney Starr [Fan Reactions]

Published on May 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
MOJA: A Music Saga Experience

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Eddie Winslow trends on X (formerly known as Twitter), because the actor who portrays him has found his way on OnlyFans with this “Love and Hip Hop” star. Read more details and check out fan reactions inside.

A few years back, Darius McCrary appeared in a video with Mama Winslow (Jo Marie Payton) denying any romantic involvement with Sidney Starr. In the viral clip, he begs fans to stop running with the rumors they find on the Internet. However, it seems the rumors are true.

Transgender influencer Sidney Starr spoke out about the online hysteria over their “friendship” back in 2021 as well. The commotion began after Starr posted a video of her and McCrary looking super cozy together during a photoshoot.

It appears fans have found more proof of their involvement with one another on the subscription social platform OnlyFans, which often displays X-rated content.

Though neither of the stars have commented publicly since 2021, Eddie Winslow’s trending status speaks for itself. Eddie Winslow is the character McCrary played on the popular 90’s sitcom “Family Matters.”

Meanwhile, Starr has created a name for herself as a reality star on “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” “Baddies ATL” and a common face of Zeus Network.

Aside from this drama, McCrary has steered clear of the public eye.

See what happens next with Sidney Starr and Eddie Winslow here.

Check out what fans are saying about the this unexpected pair’s latest public escapades below:

1. Back Then, Darius Denies Romance

Source:NoHipstersPod

2. Today, They Flamin’ Him

Source:theygotkary

3. Damn, Eddie

Source:thrasherbull313

4. Life Comes At You Fast

Source:WholesomeBlkMan

5. Enough Please

Source:english_shamar

6. Hilarious

Source:CeeReeSpeaks

7. Ay Man, Say Man

Source:MindOfMickens

8. How’s Your 2024 Bingo Card Shaping Up

Source:JTriplett0825

9. Gotta Do Something About This

Source:thecindynoir

10. Whole Childhood In Shambles

Source:JUICE4PRES1DENT

11. Comedy

Source:english_shamar

12. Fans Are Not Pleased

Source:hydrothemc

13. The Reactions Are Sending Us

Source:KingFavre

14. Welp

Source:TheJazzyUte

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity news darius mccrary Newsletter
Trending Stories
BLK MBA Program Key Art
Good News

BLK Debuts New MBA Program Supporting Recent HBCU Graduates

BMF Season 3 Finale Episodic Stills 6 items
Television

Prime Time: ‘BMF’ Season 3 Finale Recap

MOJA: A Music Saga Experience 14 items
Celebrity

Eddie Winslow Trends On Social Media Thanks To Sidney Starr [Fan Reactions]

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks Charlotte Opening event
Entertainment

Expansive Eats: Derrick Hayes Celebrates The Grand Opening Of A New Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Location In Charlotte

Prime Video 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' first look images
Television

More Espionage, More Marriage: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Renewed For Season Two At Prime Video

"BMF" Season Finale Watch Party 19 items
Entertainment

Family First: The Cast Of ‘BMF’ Celebrates The Finale Of Season Three With A Watch Party At Slush Atlanta

Gold Gala 2024 - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Karrueche Tran Embraces Her Vietnamese Culture At 2024 Gold Gala

Tupac Shakur Performance At The Palladium NYC 10 items
Entertainment

10 Most Notable Rap Beefs Throughout History [Gallery]

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close