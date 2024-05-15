Eddie Winslow Trends On Social Media Thanks To Sidney Starr [Fan Reactions]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Eddie Winslow trends on X (formerly known as Twitter), because the actor who portrays him has found his way on OnlyFans with this “Love and Hip Hop” star. Read more details and check out fan reactions inside.

A few years back, Darius McCrary appeared in a video with Mama Winslow (Jo Marie Payton) denying any romantic involvement with Sidney Starr. In the viral clip, he begs fans to stop running with the rumors they find on the Internet. However, it seems the rumors are true.

Transgender influencer Sidney Starr spoke out about the online hysteria over their “friendship” back in 2021 as well. The commotion began after Starr posted a video of her and McCrary looking super cozy together during a photoshoot.

It appears fans have found more proof of their involvement with one another on the subscription social platform OnlyFans, which often displays X-rated content.

Though neither of the stars have commented publicly since 2021, Eddie Winslow’s trending status speaks for itself. Eddie Winslow is the character McCrary played on the popular 90’s sitcom “Family Matters.”

Meanwhile, Starr has created a name for herself as a reality star on “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” “Baddies ATL” and a common face of Zeus Network.

Aside from this drama, McCrary has steered clear of the public eye.

See what happens next with Sidney Starr and Eddie Winslow here.

Check out what fans are saying about the this unexpected pair’s latest public escapades below: