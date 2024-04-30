Subscribe
Pop Culture

Fan Reactions: Kendrick Lamar Drops Drake Diss Track ‘Euphoria’

Published on April 30, 2024

Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

The rap beef continues between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Today (April 30), the Compton rapper dropped “Euphoria,” which is a six and a half minute diss track addressing the Canadian artist. Read more about this ongoing feud and check out fan reactions inside.

Fans were alerted of the song when Kendrick posted to X, formerly Twitter, of the song on his YouTube channel. The post was simply captioned, “euphoria.” There’s no coincidence that Drake is one of the executive producers of the HBO hit teen drama series also titled, “Euphoria.”

“Them superpowers gettin’ neutralized, I can only watch in silence. The famous actor we once knew is lookin’ paranoid, now it’s spiraling,” Lamar takes back to back shots at the “Degrassi” star.

Lamar doesn’t hesitate to address their ongoing rap beef directly.

“This ain’t been ’bout critics, not about gimmicks, not about who the greatest. It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater,” Kendrick says before firing off more things he can’t stand about Drake. “I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk. I hate the way that you dress I hate the way you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct.”

Kendrick talks about Drake’s parenting or lack thereof, saying he makes up “fairytales” about his life and then some.

Listen to the diss track below:

The diss track comes after Drake released two diss tracks, “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle.” The two freestyles were released 11 days ago.

“Push Ups” targeted a slew of rappers including, Lamar, Rick Ross, Future and producer Metro Boomin.’ Just hours later Drake specifically called out K. Dot with “Taylor Made Freestyle,” where he used AI to create fake verses from Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg. The song was soon pulled from social media after Shakur’s estate threatened legal action.

It was Lamar who initially called Drake and his tour partner, rapper J. Cole, out in the song “Like That,” from Future and Metro Boomin’s joint album We Don’t Trust You.

The feud continues, and fans shared their hilarious reactions online.

Check out a few of our favorites below:

1. Kendrick Hates Everything About Drake

Source:ComplexMusic

2. Hilarious

Source:WillFavored

3. Everyone’s So Funny

Source:CashAndJewels

4. A Mouth Full For Sure

Source:ReggiSaxx

5. Woah There, Buddy

Source:ShynJAmero

6. Yikes

Source:ByDobson

7. Get To Work Team

Source:AlexUlrichh

8. So Unserious

Source:yandhiisntreal

9. Meanwhile, Metro’s Thanking God

Source:MetroBoomin

10. These Photo References

Source:gothamhiphop

11. We Feel You

Source:DullboyZini

12. It Got Bad

Source:tristantheblerd

13. When They Go Low, Kenny Goes Lower

Source:AndresWrites

14. Volatile Really

Source:upblissed

15. So Silly

Source:BarkyBoogz

16. K. Dot Leaving Us With This

Source:itsKARY_

Drake Kendrick Lamar
