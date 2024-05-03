Coco Jones, Gunna, Hunxho & 2 Chainz Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (April 29 – May 3):

1. RINI – Miracle Source:RINI Breakout R&B star RINI has dropped his latest single “Miracle.” With its funky groove, irresistible chorus, and tender lyrics, the track showcases why RINI is taking over the R&B world. In the accompanying video, the newcomer offers up mysterious, inviting imagery that takes his sensual new track to new and exciting places. “Miracle” is the first new music from RINI in close to a year. He released the soulful single “Your Eyes” last spring, which was preceded by the release of his UltraViolet EP. That critically acclaimed collection contained the pop-adjacent “Pressure” and hip-hop-leaning “Selfish” featuring BEAM.

2. beccs – f 0 0 d Source:Beccs Music Today, indie pop artist beccs has announced her upcoming EP, stay moist out June 28, paired with the release of her new single and official music video for “f 0 0 d.” “f 0 0 d” is an ode to the swirl of grief, hope and uncertainty in letting go of a codependent relationship; in this case, one with food. In total beccs fashion, the artist takes the stigmatized topic of disordered eating and addresses it under the guise of a cool, textural alternative pop track. Written at a later stage of her recovery when her eating disorder, while seemingly inactive, still fueled certain thoughts and desires, beccs strived to see the world without the veil of her eating disorder obscuring it. The fluid track is like water, echoing trance-like sound baths sparking self actualization and healing. It flows with harmonic and rhythmic twists and turns, lush synths and sampled vocals, but remains intimate and organic, surprising and guiding listeners forward into a final body of water – a space to process. Inspired by notes of Okay Kaya, Portishead and Tirzah, the single distinguishes itself on stay moist as the one track the queer artist, known for her powerhouse vocals, produced herself. “With comparatively few, albeit growing, women and non-binary producer role models out there, it took a while to embrace my limitations and trust my own hands with this track. What I learned with f 0 0 d is an anti-Catch 22. The more I grow trust in myself, the more I can trust in others. I was able to both produce as well as invite dream collaborators into the fold. Handing off f 0 0 d particularly to the visual team felt really freeing, meaningful and even circular – a letting go the song aspires to” shares beccs. A visceral collage of images, both intimate and vast, guide the viewer into the visual world of f 0 0 d. Scenes of isolation, unscripted movement, evocative camera pans and cuts conjure a haunting visualization of solitude and reckoning. Directed by chester. in collaboration with DP Lauren Guiteras and Editor Dorian Tocker, the music video ends with a note of hope, inspiring listeners to leave space to reflect, heal and move through the pangs of letting go of that which holds them back. Serving as a bridge across eras, EP stay moist out June 28 features songs written as far back as 2018, revisited and recorded as a symbol of the singer’s personal and musical growth. stay moist is a bold, edgy, colorful indie pop record filled with maximalist pop production, show-stopping vocals and some serious earworms. beccs had coined the term stay moist during the pandemic when she would find herself crying. To bring levity and a sense of connection to these episodes, she would take a snotty selfie and post it to her Instagram grid with the caption “stay moist”. What started as a coping mechanism in isolation soon turned into a motto of resilience, motivation, growth, and most importantly – whimsy. Each song on this EP reflects and confronts difficult, shameful, even ugly parts of oneself. By allowing pain and trauma to move through like water instead of getting lodged inside, we can all ‘stay moist’ as a way to remain honest, authentic and glistening through our healing. Tracks like “Good Comin’” and “Rage In My Veins” show the craft of a songwriter in her prime, taking struggles that often connote shame and bringing universality to them with hooks that leave listeners humming long after the song’s end. Up next, beccs will be headlining at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, NY on May 29. Tickets are available now at https://www.viewcy.com/e/beccs_solo__ginger

3. 1Up Tee – Accountability Pt. 2 Source:1UP Tee Rising Detroit rapper 1Up Tee has wisdom beyond his years, aiming to teach life lessons with his music. Today, the 25-year-old artist unveils his latest single and music video, “Accountability Pt. 2.” With his signature lyrical dexterity, Tee delivers hard hitting, introspective bars over an emotive piano and pulsating Detroit-style beat. “Accountability Pt.2” marks another chapter in Tee’s ongoing dialogue about personal growth and self-awareness.The accompanying music video sets 1Up Tee against a backdrop of television screens, symbolizing the overwhelming influence of media consumption. Additionally, a reflective scene set in a Chicago high-rise uses a kaleidoscope view to echo Tee’s poignant lyrics about self-examination, urging viewers to “take a look in the mirror.”



Stay tuned for his compelling 4 Shooters Only’s “From The Block” performance of “Accountability Pt.2,” 1Up Tee features a deaf performer, underscoring his commitment to inclusivity and his efforts to bridge the gap within the diverse communities of his audience.



Inspired by local rappers by Babyface Ray and Payroll Giovanni, Tee started rapping when he was a teenager, writing about the things he observed in his hometown, and eventually teaming up with close friend D Hen 1UP to release the mixtape Y.N.A. in 2022. 1Up Tee capitalized on his hometown momentum with the single “Accountability,” released in 2022, framed as a conversation between two sides of himself–one side lamenting his lack of success so far, and the other side telling him to shape up and get to work. Late last year, Tee’s profile began to cross out of the Great Lakes region and make waves nationwide: the catalyst was “Good Karma (Freestyle),” an examination about why bad things happen to real ones, which became a viral On The Radar performance and generated over 4 million on-demand streams. He kept the karma going with January’s “Lose Lose,” which earned attention from Pitchfork, racking up over 1.8 million streams in its first six weeks. His recent inclusion on Spotify’s Fresh Finds Hip Hop playlist and a significant uptick in TikTok followers highlight his growing influence.



With influential tastemakers like Pitchfork, On The Radar, and Spotify’s Fresh Finds in his corner, along with strong co-signs from from Meek Mill, athletes like Damian Lillard and Marshawn Lynch, and fellow Detroiters including Babyface Ray, Dej Loaf, and BabyTron, 1Up Tee is ready to become the next rapper from the Motor City to become a breakout star. Stay tuned for much more.

4. JT – Okay Source:JTWORLD Shortly after releasing the song of the summer with “OKAY,” today, JT (Quality Control Music/Motown) storms back with the song’s visual, which finds the City Cinderella running circles around her competition alongside her model besties. Directed by Mowola, JT boasts about being a self-proclaimed “soul snatcher” who doesn’t have to pay bills and lives an elite lifestyle. “I’m pretty than a motherfucker, hoes be looking OKAY,” she chants on the catchy hook. Accompanying JT are models Alex Consani, Aweng Chuol, Jalen Hopson, and Zoe, who join the bodacious MC in annihilating anybody standing in their way. “OKAY” has already generated traction, as the song peaked at No. 1 on U.S. Apple Music since its release. JT’s Coming Club Tour is in full effect. She recently made stops in Daytona and West Palm Beach, Florida, before heading to Camden, New Jersey and later New York where she took over Club Harbor. Doechii made a special surprise appearance where they performed their collaboration “Alter Ego.” The venues were packed to capacity as the rap superstar commanded the audience with her stunning swagger. This string of appearances comes after JT returned triumphantly to Miami earlier this month, where she hosted her first merch pop-up at Achille Apparel. The jam-packed event was swarmed with diehard JT supporters, who flooded her with endless love and adoration. She also performed at Annual Orange & Black Fest at Carol City High where she invited 30 kids to her “City Cinderella” tour bus. JT’s altruism doesn’t stop there as she looks to make high school girls’ dreams come true with her City Cinderella campaign. JT has teamed up with local partners to ensure she can empower young women and make them feel like royalty. By giving back to the community, JT can pop up in any city at any time to help make every girl’s dreams come true by igniting confidence and creating unforgettable moments with pride and joy. To kickstart the campaign, JT made a surprise appearance in Philadelphia this month, where she delivered prom dresses to eager high schoolers. Fans can support the City Cinderella campaign by supporting the cause and donating to the fund HERE . All funds raised will be split among the non-profit trust funds, some including Becca’s Closet, Operation Prom, Children’s Institute and We’re All About the Dress. Visit http://citycinderella.org/ for more information.

5. M!LES – Stuck In Paradise Source:Miles - Topic Brooklyn’s own pop sensation, M!LES, returns with another captivating release, “Stuck in Paradise,” adding another chapter to his rapidly evolving career. Following the triumph of his latest single, “Young Love,” M!LES continues to mesmerize audiences with his unique style and poignant lyrics. M!LES’ musical journey has been a remarkable ascent. Recently, he showcased his talent on the prestigious stage of American Idol, earning a coveted spot in the Hollywood finale round. Moreover, he enthralled audiences as the headline act at Arlene’s Grocery, a popular music venue in the heart of New York City. “Stuck in Paradise” is a testament to M!LES’ artistic growth, blending infectious melodies with heartfelt storytelling. With its availability across all digital streaming platforms, fans worldwide can immerse themselves in the captivating allure of M!LES’ music. Reflecting on his latest single, M!LES shared his enthusiasm, stating, “I poured my heart and soul into ‘Stuck in Paradise,’ and I’m eager for my fans to experience it. This song is deeply personal to me, and I hope it resonates with listeners on a profound level.” As M!LES continues to push artistic boundaries in contemporary pop music, fans can anticipate more compelling releases in the near future. With his unwavering commitment to his craft, M!LES is poised to make an enduring impact on the music industry. “Stuck in Paradise” is now streaming on all major digital platforms.

6. Kiefer, Luke Titus & Pera Krstajic – Cute Source:Kiefer Today, pianist and producer Kiefer – known for his blend of beat-making and virtuosic jazz skills as well as his work with Drake and Anderson .Paak, among others– announces Something For Real, a live trio album due out digitally on May 10 on Stones Throw Records. Listen to lead single “Cute” here and watch the visualizer here. Additionally, Kiefer’s highly-anticipated NPR Tiny Desk concert is coming soon. “Cute,” which originally featured on Kiefer’s 2019 EP Bridges finds itself transformed into a groove-filled six-minute adventure. On display: Kiefer’s technical wizardry, musicianship and that intangible spark that can only be captured in a live room. FLOOD Magazine premiered the single and album news today, saying “the release will see these songs teased out and refined.” Read the exclusive here. Something For Real is a snapshot of an artist in his groove. Recorded at an electric show in Los Angeles in April 2023, the live album features a collection of favorites from Kiefer’s catalog as well as a brand new track – “Something For Real” – and a stirring rendition of Bobby Hutcherson’s “Montara”. Kiefer chose not to tell his live collaborators Luke Titus (drums) and Pera Krstajic (bass) that the show was being recorded, thus giving the performance “a spark that can only exist when the art is organic and simple.” The musicianship is on display, the improvisations exploratory, the vibes immaculate. The live album was conceived as a project without rules: “three friends playing for each other, for fun. With friends, for friends. Something for real!” Kiefer’s first release with Stones Throw was the 2016 album Happysad. His most recent album was last year’s It’s Ok, B U – a record that saw Kiefer return to his beat-making roots. In addition to his solo work, Kiefer has produced, played, and written for artists including Drake and Anderson .Paak, winning a Grammy for his work with the latter. Kiefer recently completed two sold out nights with this trio at the famed Blue Note NYC, and will tour Asia this summer. He’ll also accompany Nate Smith and CARRTOONS across the US in May.



8. Finesse – Peak Source:Finesse NBF Today, London born Dallas-native Finesse, released the single and music video for his latest track “PEAK.” Teased last week via Instagram with alternative cover art photos and various video previews, Finesse captured fans’ attention with a steady stream of mysterious posts capturing scenes from a secret, snowy mountain top location. Directed by KingdomJones and SpenceHartung and shot in the mountains up west, the music video captures the cold eerie landscape overlayed with portraits of mystical muses and mysterious footsteps in the distance. Finesse’s lyricism seamlessly interpolates his breathy chant going “up, up, up” immersing listeners into his chilly venture up to the top – a milestone feat enshrined with diamonds, women falling in love, and more. As he reaches the peak, “where you can’t reach,” Finesse taunts those who can’t keep up with “bleak” forecasts only he can see, and smugly paints a sonic picture of falling from the climb with his tunneling and echoing vocals. This month’s release marks the latest addition to Finesse’s consistent stream of music releases over the past year, building on the success of his single “MEXICO,” which debuted last fall. The independent artist under his label NBF/NBF world, has been making significant waves in his music career, with notable hits such as “Serena,” which garnered 1 million views to-date and peaked at #3 on Apple Music charts. This follows the successful launch of his debut mixtape, “The Motive,” in October 2021. Born in London before calling Texas home, Finesse brings the influences of his musical household and varied paths together to his genre-bending sound. Prior to music, Finesse’s decorated NFL tenure as the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles running back earned a remarkable Pro Bowl selection contributing to the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory before retiring in 2022. In an era where artists continue to redefine norms and push creative boundaries, Finesse stands tall among those who refuse to be confined to any box. Finesse’s musical venture challenges stereotypes of any confined to their mindsets, confidently challenging the status quo in a competitive music industry illustrating that his talent is limitless. You can read more in Finesse’s full bio HERE.

9. Gloom Girl MFG – Polycrisis Source:Gloom Girl MFG Upon a fated meeting in the country-dominated music city, amidst the gritty Nashville downtown and straight out of the warehouse of Gibson Garage, Paige MacKinnon & her band (Connor McCourt (drums), Ethan Waggoner (guitar) and Stephen Sobolewski (bass)) have created a bare bone sound with fearless energy and proud vulnerability. Beyond attention from SPIN, FLAUNT, FLOOD & more tastemakers, Gloom Girl MFG is the unchallenged favorite band of Mike Grimes (founder/owner of Nashville’s Grimey’s Records, The Basement + Basement East), as well as Cage The Elephant’s very own Brad Shultz–who produced the upcoming Gloom Girl MFG EP, Polycrisis. Dialing in the overwhelming sense of the post-pandemic global gloom into a one-in-a-kind blend of sophisticated, across-era, riot grrrl rock, in Polycrisis you’ll find a bit of all your favorite bands (think Hole, Television, PJ Harvey, The Stooges…), all your darkest dreams and brightest wishes. In just 6 tracks, Gloom Girl MFG reveals the Good, the Bad & the Dirty of Nashville (“Batshitlorette” – music video out now), reflects on grief and hopelessness (“Damaged”) as well as an over-encompassing love (“I Love You”), even examines the intricacies of a global-level blame game through a simple metaphor of love & crimes (“Crimes” – music video out now)

10. Daniel Nunnelee – Do You? Source:Daniel Nunnelee Art folk rising sensation Daniel Nunnelee has released album track, “Do You?” – A wild anthemic plea to break away from the mundane, featuring the 26 year old singer’s unguarded vocal sincerity, confronting the wildest summer dreams with earworm electric guitar and exhilarating synth. The track is the follow-up of “Deer Trails,” a breezy, stream-of-consciousness folk jam single – Listen HERE The first full-length project to date for the Memphis-born, Nashville based singer songwriter, June, Baby will showcase Nunnelee’s life-long musicianship and his influence and fascination with genres including but not limited to singer-songwriter, classic country, church hymns, Brazilian jazz, indie folk & pop. Following the instant viral sensation of his 2022 hit single, “Pick and Choose,” which amassed over a million streams in just ten days, displaying music industry wisdom rather than bowing to the influx of label deals and pressure to rush release half-done tracks to capitalize on his viral moment, Nunelee chose instead to isolate himself in the Colorado woods to craft June, Baby. The result is a body of work filled with ideologies of opposing desires, drenched in sun-bleached folk and wind-breeze indie rock. Alongside the announcement, today Nunnelee released album track, “Do You?” A wild anthemic plea to break away from the mundane, featuring the 26 year-old singer’s unguarded vocal sincerity, confronting the wildest summer dreams with earworm electric guitar and exhilarating synth. The track is the follow-up of “Deer Trails,” a breezy, stream-of-consciousness folk jam single – Listen HERE Mainly recorded at Heavy Duty Studios in L.A., June, Baby came to life in a series of free-flowing sessions featuring his close friend Noah Pope on drums and Gabe Goodman (Maggie Rogers, Del Water Gap) on bass, with Nunnelee handling everything from guitar to piano to Mellotron. The title to June, Baby nods to his birthday month and to the duality he embodies as a quintessential Gemini. “There’s a lot of opposing ideals within these songs, where one moment I’m singing about just wanting an ordinary life with someone I love and the next I’m talking about wanting the freedom to be totally spontaneous,” says Nunnelee. With June, Baby, Nunnelee hopes that listeners might take whatever they need from his songs, whether it’s a deeper communion with the natural world that endlessly inspires his music or a monumental shift in their outlook on life. “In a lot of these songs I’m talking about being scared, but I hope people come away with a new feeling of freedom to do whatever they want,” he says. “I feel like I just started to unlock that freedom in the past year, and hopefully the songs will be some kind of reminder to everyone that this is their life and they’re the only ones who can live it.” In the past few years alone, Nunnelee has cultivated an extraordinarily close connection with his audience—a natural outcome of the warmhearted vulnerability of his lyrics. “When I talk to people at shows they’ll tell me how a song helped them deal with a breakup or the loss of someone they love,” he says. “There was even a couple who told me that ‘Put Me in the Ground’ helped them realize they were stuck living the same day over and over, so they sold their house to live out of their van and travel all over. It just shows that you can never predict how you’ll affect someone.” Nunnelee is currently on the road with The 502s. Just recently, he played in front of sold-out crowds at NYC’s Irving Plaza as well as LA’s Troubadour when opening for Madi Diaz. With the release of June, Baby, there’s no doubt that the 26 year-old’s songwriting will touch countless hearts with many more adventures to come.

11. AKS – Let Me Explain (Wordplay Freestyle) Source:AKS - Topic Following the release of his last single, ‘Seasons Change’, the UK Garage infused head-nodder, which saw support by the likes of Ministry of Sound, Global Grind, BBC 1xtra (Top Pick – Manga Saint Hilare & Sian Anderson), BBC Music Introducing (Jess Iszatt) and Amazing Radio, London-based independent hip-hop artist, AKS (pronounced “Ay-kay-Ess”) aka “#3Letters”, renowned for his insightful lyricism and captivating storytelling, returns with a bold new single, “LET ME EXPLAIN (WORDPLAY FREESTYLE)” as he continues to feed excitement for the closing instalment of his “Modes of Transport” project series, with the long awaited “As Plane As Day: Departures & Arrivals”. With the backdrop provided by producer & Grammy-nominated engineer, Likkle Jay (Ling Hussle, Stormzy, and Chris Brown), “Let me Explain” marks a triumphant exhibition of AKS’ signature lyricism, showcasing his sharp wit and unique perspective as he continues to become a noteworthy within the evolving British Hip-Hop landscape. With the London native having garnered a recent boost online following a string of impromptu Open Verse challenges on Instagram & TikTok, this single emerges as a welcome extension of AKS’ winning entry in Wordplay Magazine‘s prestigious #Novembars competition, a testament to his exceptional talent and ability to captivate audiences with his words. Offering listeners a further glimpse into his motivations as an artist, the thought provoking and intrepid lyrics emphasise that for him authenticity reigns supreme and individuality is to be celebrated. Through his raw and unfiltered delivery, AKS invites audiences to join him on a journey of self-discovery and artistic expression. Cataloguing his recent thoughts, the hard hitting single is riddled with authoritative one-liners like “Real Gold…when I coin a phrase, it’s best you pay attention” and “In my opinion this is God given, Put in 10,000 hours…watch the plot thicken“. Each line, an earnestly self-assured statement reflecting his deep-seated belief in the power of innate talent being honed through hard work and dedication, and that’s exactly what’s on display here. Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘Let me Explain’, AKS says, “Releasing music is always a voyage of discovery, and it’s a blessing that more peeps are discovering the music I’ve shared over the years. At this point I truly believe I know who I am and that my contribution is one that’s meaningful for many. Sometimes it takes aligning your understanding of who you are with the confidence that other people have in you and your art and this is just the byproduct of me rediscovering what owning that belief in myself feels like.” “Let me Explain (Wordplay Freestyle)” is available for streaming/download on major digital platforms and offers a welcome glimpse into the direction AKS is taking as he progresses towards the culmination of his Modes of Transport series.

12. SGaWD – Tha GaWD (Side A)SGaWD – Topic Source:SGaWD - Topic Tha GaWD – Side A is the audacious new EP from Miami-based Nigerian rap sensation SGaWD, serving as the highly anticipated follow-up to her seminal debut project Savage Bitch Juice. This new EP is a defiant sonic exploration that sees SGaWD melding rap, house, electronica, and afropop into an intoxicating mix that is as innovative as it is inviting. Tha GaWD – Side A highlights SGaWD’s remarkable versatility as a rapper and singer, which enables her to effortlessly traverse genres with melodic flows that transcend musical boundaries, and a captivating vocal range that complements her lyrical prowess. The 7-track EP reflects SGaWD’s growth as an artist and a woman navigating the complexities of the music industry, embodying her journey of self-discovery and artistic freedom. As an artist that has been pushing the boundaries of international rap music ever since she released her ground-breaking debut EP Savage Bitch Juice in 2021, the inspiration behind her new work Tha GaWD – Side A is as multifaceted as SGaWD herself. From the empowering ‘Money Prayer’ to the liberating ‘Dump All Your Worries On The Dance Floor’, and the introspective ‘Talking Too Much’, each track offers a glimpse into SGaWD’s world, her thoughts, and her artistic evolution. Collaborations with talents like Moliy and GRAMMY nominated producer GMK add further layers to the EP, showcasing SGaWD’s ability to create new sounds that resonate with listeners globally. As SGaWD puts it, “I want my listeners to feel alive! This project is for trying new things that sound great, evoke emotion, and stick.” The EP kicks off with ‘Money Prayer,’ a soul-stirring anthem that encapsulates SGaWD’s resilience and faith, followed by the infectious ‘Dump All Your Worries On The Dance Floor’ calling listeners to embrace joy and freedom amidst life’s challenges. SGaWD’s bold lyrics about seduction and empowerment shine through on ‘BoyToy’, followed by the sultry ‘Juicebox’ with Ghanaian sensation Moliy. ‘Cool’ delves into the subtleties of love set against dreamy house beats, while SGaWD reflects on the pitfalls of empty promises on ‘Talking Too Much’. ‘Fav Gurl’ offers up a unique R&B sound paying homage to alté and mara music. All in all, Tha GaWD – Side A is an immersive experience that showcases SGaWD’s growth as an artist and her fearless exploration of new sonic territories. Crafted over the past two years across the vibrant landscapes of Lagos, London, and Miami, where she currently resides, this new project is a testament to SGaWD’s artistic evolution and the first fruits of the Nigerian rap sensation diving into her era of exploration and experimentation. Her intentions with Tha GaWD – Side A are to let listeners into her world, sharing personal stories of love, introspection, and escapism, while uncovering the intricacies of navigating the music industry as a woman with ambitions that eclipse the conventional rapper’s scope. This EP is a testament to SGaWD’s hard work, her willingness to learn and evolve, and her unwavering faith in her path, making Tha GaWD – Side A an essential listen for anyone eager to experience the future of international rap music.

13. Mutant Academy – Soda Source:Mutant Academy - Topic Today, the ever-present Richmond, VA collective Mutant Academy comes together to announce their new collaborative EP TALK SOON. Set for release May 17th via Roc Nation’s Equity Distribution, the four-song project introduces the uninitiated to the collective’s distinctive underground rap style that they’ve honed through a consistent slate of solo and group releases since they first emerged in 2014. The EP’s title hints at Mutant Academy’s prolific run of projects and serves as a warning shot for a forthcoming group full-length coming later this year. Along with the EP’s announcement, the collective are sharing the new single “SODA.” Opening with a smooth hook from Big Kahuna OG, the single puts all of the Richmond natives’ strengths on full display from the chemistry between emcees, to the subtlety of the production from ewonee that makes Fly Anakin, Big Kahuna OG and Henny L.O. feel right at home. What began more than a decade ago between two friends (Fly Anakin and Henny L.O.) in Richmond, Virginia, has now blossomed into a self-sufficient and multi-disciplinary collective that also includes Big Kahuna OG, Ohbliv, Graymatter, Foisey, ewonee, Sycho Sid and Unlucky Bastards. Each Mutant Academy project is rife with a chemistry that can only be found amongst longtime friends, but also a friendly competition, with each Mutant Academy song serving as a chance for each member to spar and hone their skill set as an emcee or producer. As members of the collective grow in stature as solo artists, each project, mention and credit illuminates the Mutant Academy name and draws eyes back to the group to continue to expand their audience. Notably, Fly Anakin has received notable recognition for his solo work of the years, including praise from the Alchemist, and collaborations with Madlib and Pink Siifu, but the rest of Mutant Academy has never been far behind. Conway The Machine has ensured steady production placements from Graymatter sprinkled throughout a large swath of his discography, and the MA producer also collaborated with Domo Genesis on “What You Don’t Get?” Now, the collective is ready to come back together to exert their musical identity as a group, cementing themselves among the storied groups in hip-hop’s history. Listen to “SODA” above and see EP details below. Stay tuned for more Mutant Academy coming soon.

14. Laura Pieri – Daughter of Demeter Source:Laura Pieri Multidisciplinary music & visual artist Laura Pieri presents the music video for her new single, “Daughter of Demeter” — WATCH HERE. “Daughter of Demeter” continues to introduce the musical and visual world of Frankie, Pieri’s forthcoming 4-track EP, and the accompanying short film, out this Summer. Inspired by the story of the goddess Persephone, “Daughter of Demeter” is a mesmerizing, cinematic pop anthem. “I never really understood why I felt so connected to Persephone, the goddess and the myth. In my moments of deep despair, I always found myself calling to her energy,” Pieri explains. “This song, and video, are fantastical versions of what that feels like. They’re also a puzzle piece that fit into a larger picture of the story of a young girl coming to terms with her own self, her story, and who she is.” The music video, which combines animation and live action, offers an empowering retelling of the Persephone story, reframing her as an ambitious, formidable character. Pieri elaborates: “The story as you know it describes her as a little girl, a victim, helpless in shaping her destiny, an innocent nymph stolen and imprisoned. Is that really how it went down? What if she wanted more than flowers? What if Hades was taken with her ambition? Impressed by her fire? She walks the gardens of Earth and her presence makes flowers bloom, but she skips, carefree, in the Underworld walking amongst the dead. She didn’t wait for anyone to rescue her. She could’ve been just a nymph, forgotten, but not Persephone. In death, she will be your queen. I like to think she giggles when she hears how the souls fear her husband, thinking: it is me who they should fear.” Born in São Paulo, Brazil, where she lived until the age of 16, Laura Pieri always dreamed of being a pop star. In 2014, she moved to America and split her time between New York and Los Angeles to further her education and simultaneously pursue a music career. Her forthcoming 4-track EP, Frankie, came to be when Pieri was at the point of almost giving up on her career. Inspired by what her farewell to the industry should sound like, the story of Frankie, a woman reclaiming her power, was born. In an EP that cycles through the great, bad, good, and ugly of self-discovery, she rediscovers her voice.

15. Aryeè The Gem & DRAM – FWM Source:Aryeè The Gem Today, R&B singer Aryeè The Gem, signed to independent music label Saint & Citizen drops her newest single, “FWM” ft. Atlantic Records’ R&B recording artist DRAM. Coming off the heels of her second single “Mornings with you,” which received over 200K streams on Spotify, Aryeè delivers a soulful and personal love song to herself and to her journey to finding true love and a partner who really sees her for who she really is. “FWM” is out now and available on all streaming platforms. Written by Aryana Damesha Jackson, Shelley Massenberg-Smith, and produced by Trakmatik, Hvstle, “Cojo”., “FWM” is inspired by Aryeè’s journey of self-reflection and relationships, capturing the moment when you meet someone and your insecurities melt away. The video was produced by Black Dog Films and directed by MOM and artistically highlights both Aryee and Dram in a beautiful nature setting. “It was my intention to articulate the vulnerability, intimacy and safety of being in a sacred space with someone you value. FWM depicts my self reflective journey seeking out what I like and desire from a partner. In that time I figured out I didn’t align with hookup culture nor emotionally unavailable people. I can tell you that with this song, I am my full complete and authentic self and I am excited to share this latest project with my fans.” Says Aryeè. With project releases in 2022 and 2023 under her belt, Aryeè continues to consistently work on her new music in the studio with more to come later this year. For more information on Aryeè, please visit https://www.saintandcitizen.com

16. Cassadee Pope – Three Of Us Source:Cassadee Pope Today, GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter, Cassadee Pope has announced the release of her upcoming album, Hereditary, out July 12. The album marks The Voice winner’s first full length following her shift from country back to her pop punk roots. The announcement pairs with the release of her latest single and music video for “Three of Us.” Pre-Save Hereditary here to access exclusive BTS clip from the making of “Three of Us” Listen to “Three of Us” here: https://orcd.co/cassadeepope As the voice behind the iconic 2000s pop punk group Hey Monday, the dynamic songstress known for her country crossover success makes a triumphant return to her roots with “Three of Us.” Released just in time for Mental Health Month, Cassadee invites listeners to confront the darkness of addiction and embrace the power of empathy, compassion and community. The poignant narrative delves into the heart-wrenching reality of addiction and its profound impact on relationships. The accompanying music video, set against a backdrop of hanging notes written by those who have experienced the devastating effects of addiction, serves as a call to action, urging viewers to confront the realities of substance abuse with care. “Three Of Us” is about how heartbreaking it is to watch someone you love struggle with addiction. It’s a subject I’ve never written about but feel ready to share with my fans. And unfortunately, I know many of them have experienced something similar,” says Cassadee. This soul-stirring anthem is a reminder that even in our darkest moments, there is always hope for redemption and renewal. Hereditary out July 12, can be heard as an emotional rollercoaster ride through the ups and downs of life, love and self-discovery. Each track is a testament to the journey we embark on, shaped by our upbringing and the legacies passed down through generations. Whether that’s love, betrayal or the intricate web of family dynamics, the title Hereditary captures the essence of our roots, the echoes of our past and the quest to carve our own path. Cassadee shares, “My new album Hereditary offers a soundtrack to navigate the complexities of life with authenticity and courage. I couldn’t think of a better backdrop for these lyrics than pop/punk and I hope this album gives people permission to feel everything!” Cassadee’s journey back to pop punk began with the release of the vulnerable track `People That I Love Leave ” last year, which welcomed her warmly back into the community that shaped her. Previous single, “Eye Contact ” divulges on experiences of betrayal and its lasting impacts, reminding us that healing isn’t linear but is possible. Listen to “Eye Contact” here: https://orcd.co/eyecontactcp But through it all – the Warped Tour parking lots, tours with Fall Out Boy and Yellowcard, CMT Awards and chart-topping singles – she’s always remained fearlessly, unapologetically herself. 15 years into her career, her confessional writing continues to redefine her place as a pop punk mainstay as she enters this renaissance with a new found sense of freedom. Stay tuned to hear more from Cassadee.

17. Ghostface Killah ft. Nas – Scar Tissue Source:Ghostface Killah Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah has released a new track titled “Scar Tissue” with legendary emcee Nas. The new song is a tone-setter of what’s to come as the lead single from Ghostface’s upcoming album, Set The Tone due next Friday, May 10th. The new album arrives on Ghostface’s birthday. It includes nineteen original songs with legendary features from Nas, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), Raekwon, Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Sheek Louch, Ja Rule, Jim Jones, Trevor Jackson, October London, and Bee-B, among others. Set The Tone was conceived after years of Ghostface making prominent appearances on albums from Kendrick Lamar (Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers) and Westside Gunn (10). The anticipated release is his first full-length album since 2019’s Ghostface Killahs. Over the years, Ghostface has maintained his position as one of the most culturally relevant artists for entire generations. Candidly, he has nothing left to prove. And yet, the legendary rapper continues to set the bar high for hip-hop whenever he decides to spit a verse.

18. Nezsa – Soul Searching Source:nezsa - Topic Toronto-based alternative R&B songstress and Apple Music ‘Up Next’ Artist NEZSA has unveiled her highly anticipated sophomore EP titled SOUL SEARCHING, as she invites listeners to embark on a captivating journey of self-discovery and emotional resilience with the rising star as their guide. Out now via emPawa Africa, the EP comes on the back of the success of previously released fan-favourite singles including ‘Trouble’ and ‘Should Have Cared’ that not only heightened expectation among her growing fanbase, but also saw Nezsa garner critical acclaim and rave reviews from tastemaker such as Complex, Notion Magazine, BBC 1Xtra, COLORS, and Earmilk among others, for her sultry and enchanting vocals, lush and layered melodies, and vivid storytelling. Written and composed by Nezsa, with production coming from long-time collaborators like GMastered and Gbedu Boss, Soul Searching is a mesmerizing collection of six tracks that sees Nezsa delving deep into themes of life, love, loss, and personal growth. Crafted during late-night sessions, the EP reflects Nezsa’s introspective songwriting process, where she found solace in her thoughts and translated them into ethereal melodies. Each track on Soul Searching represents a unique chapter in Nezsa’s journey so far, reflecting her experiences and emotions with raw authenticity. Drawing from her own struggles and triumphs, Nezsa seamlessly weaves together stories of resilience, vulnerability, and self-discovery, inviting listeners to join her on an emotional odyssey. Over six meticulously crafted tracks, Nezsa embarks on a profound exploration of the human experience on Soul Searching, starting with ‘Pressure’, which delves into the anxieties of living up to expectation, and the resilient ‘Trouble’, where she confronts adversity head-on, and reclaims her power. The EP transitions to a softer tone with ‘Technicolor Bliss’, which paints a vivid picture of idealized romance, juxtaposing fantasy with the bittersweet truth, while ‘Nervous Juice’ aims to guide listeners through the labyrinth of anxiety towards self-discovery and empowerment. As the EP concludes, ‘Should Have Cared’ explores the depths of regret and heartbreak, while ‘NWTG’ navigates the complexities of emotional attachment, weaving a tale of longing and vulnerability. Speaking about the inspiration behind her Soul Searching EP, Nezsa shares, “Living life, experiencing things, this is a reflection of who I am as an artist, a piece of my soul laid bare for you to hear. This EP marks a turning point. The start of a season where I accept the path I’ve chosen, although fraught with challenges and obstacles. But it’s in embracing those challenges, and in refusing to let go of the one thing that makes sense to me, that I find the strength to keep moving forward. Every note played, every lyric sung, is a testament to the unwavering determination to chase my dreams, no matter how daunting the journey may appear. For in the pursuit of music, I discover not only my truest self but also the boundless possibilities that lie beyond the horizon of doubt.”

19. wolfacejoeyy – Double Tap Source:wolfacejoeyy Taking inspiration from the distinctive sounds that have shaped his region’s significant role in rap history, Staten Island spitfire wolfacejoeyy is staking his claim as one of the most exciting stars emerging from the city. Taking a trip across the Verrazano Bridge to Jersey, the 21-year-old shares “double tap,” a funky club bop produced by a collective of producers including Jersey club’s in-demand beatmaker MCVERTT, Synthetic, Kaotic, and Venny. Gliding across percolating synths and insistent 808s that forces intense hip-shaking, joeyy remains confident in his ability that he can steal anyone’s girl with his effortless charm and romantic tendencies: “Says she loves when I’m stuntin’ like that/ Say she follow me on every app/ Everything I post she double tap/ Boy, you mad you not gettin’ her back, all you do is yap, like,” joeyy croons. The Tycho-directed video finds joeyy in his natural habitat: surrounded by baddies and booties. “double tap” is the latest single to arrive from Valentino, wolfacejoeyy’s upcoming project. The upcoming project is an exploration of joeyy’s loverboy persona, enriched with romantic anthems that paint the imagery of flirtatious late-night adventures and flirty-yet-witty exchanges in joeyy’s dreamlike croon. The 13-track project includes a feature from UK R&B riser Reuben Aziz and production from his homie, WhereIs22 aka actor Michael Rainey Jr. (Power on STARZ, Orange Is The New Black on Netflix), and joeyy himself. The project is home to recently-released cuts like the TikTok-propelled banger “cake,” the soulful “don’t be dishonest,” and sexy drill slapper “I Know,” produced by Rainey. Refining the euphoric club-meets-drill hybrid sound aka “cutie patootie music” on which joeyy has made his name, Valentino is out everywhere Wednesday, May 15. Recently earning co-signs from Sexyy Red, Veeze, OT7 Quanny, and more, wolfacejoeyy is making an imprint in the rap game in 2024. Check out his latest interviews with BET and XXL, where he discusses his musical journey, Valentino, and more.

20. Lil $o$o – Passion Source:LIL SOSO Enlisting Sexyy Red director Suave Films for the Remdolla produced small screen interpretation, Lil $o$o signals a compelling exploration beyond her usual Rap style and leans into the realm of R&B on her latest single appropriately titled “Passion.” Following the Florida vocalist’s previously released effort “Enhancements,” the timely track unveils a vulnerable dimension that showcases her versatility as an artist. With emotive lyrics and a smooth melody, “Passion” reveals a deeper layer of $o$o’s artistry, inviting listeners into a journey of introspection and raw emotion. “I love this record because it really shows another side of me. Sometimes, I feel like people are so materialistic or surface level, and I really am starting to see that ‘real’ is rare. I hope to find something deeper than that and that’s what made me put that into my music.”

21. Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh) Source:Coco Jones Following a GRAMMY Award win, widespread critical acclaim, and a groundswell of excitement this year, powerhouse singer/songwriter and multi-hyphenate actress Coco Jones returns with new single “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” out now via HIGH STANDARDZ / DEF JAM RECORDINGS. It notably marks her first new release of 2024 and extends her streak of unforgettable moments.



“Here We Go” chronicles the vicious pattern of heartbreak— trying to get over someone and endlessly being pulled back in. Co-written by Coco, the track was produced by Cardiak (Drake, Kendrick Lamar, H.E.R., PARTYNEXTDOOR) and Kelvin “Wu10” Wooten (J. Cole, Jazmine Sullivan), and samples Lenny Williams’ simmering 1978 soul ballad “Cause I Love You.” Her vocals swoon with confidence and charisma on the chorus, and she sings, “I know when you said goodbye, it don’t mean no goodbye, here we go, uh oh.”



About the song, Coco explains, “It’s the impossible mission to move on from this chapter, from this person, from this cycle.”



She initially previewed the song on social media, inciting widespread anticipation amongst fans. The teasers have gathered over 30 million views across platforms with 7,000-plus comments on Instagram alone.



Most importantly, it sets the stage for the release of her anxiously new full-length album, coming soon.



In 2024, Coco has skyrocketed to superstar status. Out of five nominations, her platinum-certified smash “ICU” picked up a 2024 Grammy Award® for “Best R&B Performance.” Meanwhile, she has incited widespread tastemaker applause. In an extensive feature, Billboard raved, “The pureness and clarity of Jones’ full-bodied vocals call to mind R&B’s traditional soul roots and its 1990s heyday, but she puts a modern spin of her own on the proceedings,” while Associated Press, Variety, Business Insider, Complex, and more profiled her. Perhaps, NYLON put it best by christening her an “IT GIRL.” 2023 was a landmark year for Coco, she notably took home Best New Artist honors at the BET Awards, The Soul Train Awards and the NAACP Image Awards. She was selected for MTV Push, BET Amplified, YouTube Music’s Black Voices ’23, Spotify’s ‘23 R&B Artists to Watch, Pandora’s ’23 Artist to Watch, Apple Music’s Future 40, and Essence’s 35 Under 35: Young, Black, & Amazing.

22. Hunxho ft. 2 Chainz – Come Over Source:Hunxho On the verge of superstardom with a nearly sold out tour and acclaimed records bubbling up, rising East Atlanta rapper HUNXHO unveils a new single entitled “Come Over” featuring 2 Chainz out today via 300 Entertainment. It increases anticipation for the arrival of his anxiously awaited forthcoming album—coming soon. Listen HERE. The Mike WiLL Made-It track layers glitchy synths over a handclap-driven groove. Atlanta icon 2 Chainz blesses the beat with his smooth signature flow. Meanwhile, HUNXHO carries the hypnotic hook with confidence and charisma as he chants, “I get you what you need, girl just let me show you.” The song ultimately unites two eras of Atlanta hip-hop on one future-facing anthem. It arrives on the heels of “Closer To Over”. Beyond posting up over 3 million and counting total streams, it attracted acclaim. XXL named it one of “The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week.” Plus, HUNXHO just rolled through Genius for a powerhouse Open Mic performance of “By Tomorrow.” Watch HERE. Canvasing the country, he has already sold out ten dates in major cities—Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Detroit, Raleigh, Norfolk, and Charlotte—on his upcoming “One Night Only” Tour. Get tickets (while they’re still available) for the remaining dates HERE

23. Audrey Nuna – Jokes On Me Source:AUDREY NUNA Today, genre-defying Korean-American artist and songwriter Audrey Nuna released her hot new single and accompanying music video “Jokes On Me,” her second release of 2024 following her lush debut single “Starving” featuring breakout artist & multi-hyphenate Teezo Touchdown. Listen to “Jokes on Me” HERE and watch the music video HERE. “Jokes On Me” sees Audrey steady in her commitment to genre transcendence and versatility, following the upbeat, groovy “Starving” with a personality-filled track rife with heavy autotune, breezy vocals, and a trappy, electronic triple drum beat. Audrey is out of this world in the “Jokes On Me” music video. A lone explorer in her own interstellar universe, Audrey is seen dressed in an all-white, futuristic space suit and roaming the surfaces of faraway planets in leaps and bounds. “I wrote this song in Joshua Tree around close friends,” says Audrey on the single. “The melody and words were inspired by the guitar chords that were playing. We were all sitting around in a dark home studio set-up and the melody was a one-take. Being around people that I could feel vulnerable with allowed the song to happen naturally. It’s a song about going through ups and downs with someone to realize in the end that the irony is pointing right back at you.” Earlier this year, Audrey released “Starving” featuring breakout artist & multi-hyphenate Teezo Touchdown. The dynamic pairing of Audrey’s breezy and effortless vocals with the confident delivery of Teezo’s clever bars perfectly complement the song’s sleek production. The single is buoyed by the talents of South Korean R&B visionary So!YoON! on guitar and multi-platinum pop sensation Lauv on bass. Listen to “Starving” HERE. The release of “Jokes On Me” comes alongside the launch of Audrey’s collaboration with leading luxury fashion platform SYKY. The unique collection, titled “Glamour as Armour” designed by SYKY Collective member Fanrui Sun from Sunw, is featured as the cover art for “Jokes On Me.” Comprised of two original pieces, the collection fuses elements of futuristic spacesuits, medieval armor and high-fashion couture, underscoring Audrey’s inner strength and artistic liberty. “Glamour as Armour” is available for purchase now exclusively on SYKY.com as well as for try-on in augmented reality (AR) to share on social media. Buyers of the digital fashion pieces will gain access to 3D downloadable files for content creation, a unique opportunity to an exclusive virtual hangout to connect with artist Audrey Nuna and design house Sunw, as well as an invitation to a SYKY Social event with Audrey Nuna in New York City on May 14. Audrey’s steady release of new music follows a tremendous year that saw Audrey open for Ashnikko on her Weedkiller Tour and tease a new era of music. In 2023, Audrey dropped “Cellulite,” which upon release received critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard, PAPER, Hypebeast and more. Previously, she unveiled “Locket,” which V Magazine hailed as “mesmerizingly addictive” and “cementing NUNA’s status as one to watch in the music industry.” This March, Audrey made her SXSW debut at the FRIENDS: FOREVER showcase, the largest Asian-centric music event to hit the festival in 2024. Audrey will soon announce a new body of work, thus marking a new and captivating chapter both sonically and aesthetically for the 25-year-old, serving as a testament to her evolution over the past two years.

24. Caroline Romano – Doesn’t Matter Source:Caroline Romano Alt-pop singer and songwriter Caroline Romano reveals her new single, “Doesn’t Matter,” out today on all streaming platforms. Following her recent singles, “girl in a china shop,” “Tell Her I Said Hi,” and “Used by You,” “Doesn’t Matter” sees Caroline continuing to develop her distinct and dynamic blend of indie-pop and alt-rock. On “Doesn’t Matter,” her dreamy, sing-song vocals dance atop soaring dreamy synths and a driving percussive groove. There’s a playfulness to the song’s instrumentation that compliments Caroline’s captivating, stream-of-consciousness lyricism. “‘Doesn’t Matter’ is sort of a ‘choose your own storyline’ song,” says Caroline. “I wrote it about a relationship that felt like a double-edged sword; a relationship that had me thinking that maybe the inevitable heartbreak would be worth it. It’s a song about falling, all too carelessly, for someone on a rainy evening with the car radio playing. It’s simple and convoluted and all too accurate, at least from my personal experience.” At just 22-years-old, Nashville-based Caroline Romano has established herself as a versatile artist, effortlessly transitioning between misty-eyed ballads and fiery alt-rock anthems. Memorializing the highs and lows of young adulthood with her unflinchingly honest songwriting, Caroline has captured the hearts of fans and tastemakers alike. In 2022, Caroline released her highly-anticipated 16-track debut album, Oddities and Prodigies. She followed the album with her 2023 EP, A Brief Epic, a 6-track project that explored love and loss. With each new single that’s followed, she has continued to reveal new layers of her artistry, resulting in some of her most confident and authentic songs yet. Caroline is currently on tour supporting Smallpools and Grayscale. Tickets for all remaining tour dates are available here: https://carolineromano.com/tour

25. Black Noi$e & Valee – Partridge Source:Black Noi$e Today, Detroit producer Black Noi$e releases Partridge, a five-track joint EP with Valee. Every track is entirely produced by Black Noi$e, accompanied by raps pronounced by flow virtuoso Valee. The EP’s artwork was made by Earl Sweatshirt, Yousef Hilmy (founder of Minaret Records), & Black Noi$e himself. Partridge is Black Noi$e’s first project since the 2020 release of OBLIVION, which featured frequent collaborators Earl Sweatshirt, Danny Brown, and ZelooperZ, among others.

26. PapaRaZzle – Darling Source:PapaRaZzle Dynamic London-based Nigerian artist PAPARAZZLE is thrilled to announce his brand new single ‘DARLING’, an infectious amapiano track infused with pop and afrobeats sensibilities. Set for release on May 3, ‘Darling’ represents a vibrant departure from PapaRaZzle’s previous mid-tempo love songs, aiming to encapsulate the sweetness and upbeat rhythm of romance in one harmonious track. Inspired by the enduring support and joy brought by a loved one, PapaRaZzle sought to create a song that not only celebrates love but also compels listeners to dance. The choice of the word ‘Darling’ reflects the song’s tender and joyful spirit, underscoring the affectionate tone that permeates this upbeat anthem. Known for his inventive blend of musical styles that merge afrobeats and dancehall together with pop, R&B, and soul to create something truly magical, PapaRaZzle has done it again with this new single. The creation of ‘Darling’ was a truly international endeavour, with PapaRaZzle in the UK and his trusted producer Kryptian in Nigeria. Despite the distance, they brought the song to life through a lively exchange of ideas via voice notes and emails, refining the track until it resonated with the sweet, upbeat energy that PapaRaZzle envisioned. As ‘Darling’ releases, it stands as a testament to PapaRaZzle’s continued innovation and his commitment to creating music that connects and uplifts. With this new offering ‘Darling’, PapaRaZzle is hoping to touch the hearts of listeners around the globe with a melody that celebrates affection and companionship. This intent is captured perfectly in the song’s lyrics and the infectious melody that drives ‘Darling’, making it a track that urges joy and dance in equal measure. The title ‘Darling’ is a nod to the affection and deep respect he feels towards his muse, emphasizing the warmth and positivity he aims to spread through his music. This single is not just a continuation of PapaRaZzle’s creative exploration but a heartfelt offering to the world, aiming to restore a bit of romantic joy and danceable delight to everyone who listens. According to PapaRaZzle, ‘Darling’ is an embodiment of his vision to spread positivity and joy through his music. Speaking further about the inspiration behind the track, PapaRaZzle describes it as his heartfelt tribute to love and romance, “This song is my little contribution to putting some more sweetness, love, and romance back in the world. It is a song that celebrates love, and an appreciation for someone who’s been by your side, plus the song will make you dance. I feel it was my duty to put that energy into the world in the form of music, and I also think ‘Darling’ is such a sweet word, it should be said more (lol). I hope it resonates and people feel it as deeply in their hearts as that’s where it was created from.”

27. Azanti & PsychoYP – Naija Funk Source:Azanti Tapping into undeniable chemistry once again, rising Nigerian stars Azanti and PsychoYP serve up a scorching new joint single entitled “Naija Funk” out now via Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE and watch the visualizer HERE. It bulldozes the way for their forthcoming collaborative album, YP & Azanti, Vol. 2, out May 31, 2024.



“Naija Funk” hinges on the inimitable interplay between the 20-year-old singer, songwriter, producer, and “boy wonder” Azanti and Nigerian rap phenomenon PsychoYP. An earthy beat propels the track’s momentum as Azanti immediately confesses, “I should’ve done you better.” Over an Afrobeats groove, PsychoYP counters with airtight and gritty rhymes. Landing in the wake of their most recent collaboration “Clear Road,” the song serves as the perfect precursor to YP & Azanti, Vol. 2.



Audiences worldwide experienced the duo’s prowess, passion, and power for the first time on 2020’s YP & Azanti, Vol. 1. The latter generated millions of streams and garnered tastemaker praise. Pulse Nigeria applauded the album as, “a rainbow of music and a bed of solfa roses,” and 49th Street noted, “YP & Azanti Vol. 1 is an effortless display of rap sung skill combined with trap, R&B and Afrofusion; creating a distinct and new sound out of Nigeria for the world stage.”



However, they’re back, bigger, and better than ever together on Vol. 2!



Azanti has been identified within the burgeoning Afrobeats/ Alté Cruise scene as ‘up next.’ Wonderland magazine recently raved: “The future is looking very bright for the highly-talented artist…Offering us an irresistible dancehall-meets-Afrobeat sound, rising Nigerian-born artist Azanti crashes into the music scene… The 20-year-old singer, songwriter and producer, pegged as ‘boy wonder’, makes his artistry look easy with his ethereal soul-cutting vocals, catchy flow and unique instrumentals…the lovable artist is reaching new heights and gaining some much-deserved recognition worldwide…he proves that the only way from here is up.”

28. Mckenna Grace – Gentleman Source:Mckenna Grace Rising singer-songwriter Mckenna Grace continues her incredible 2024 with today’s premiere of newest single, “Gentleman,” available now via Photo Finish Records HERE. The track, produced by Cal Shapiro, (Natalie Jane and Alex Warren) and written by Mckenna Grace, Kella Armitage and Cal Shapiro is a guitar driven homage to the men in the world who still know how to open car doors for their dates. Lyrically Mckenna articulately praises the virtues of ‘gentlemen’ who are willing to, “Pick me up, hold the door, say I’m yours…drive an hour, buy me flowers”. Grace explains, “I wrote this song about the first time a person made me feel like I was worth their time and effort in a romantic relationship. I was kind of used to accepting the bare minimum (because that’s all I knew) and I didn’t feel like I was worth a lot in a relationship. It was the first time I realized “Oh! This is how it should be, and THIS is how I want to be treated!” In making the accompanying official music video co-directed by Grace and Gus Black, which will premiere globally on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, Nick Music and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards, Grace took a decidedly playful turn, with a nod to the ultimate gentleman in her life, her dog Gizmo – Watch HERE. Of the optimistic new release and video Grace continues, “People ARE out there who care!! I feel like being treated with kindness and respect SHOULD be the basics, but unfortunately are not for a lot of people, so I wanted to write a song about it. This song is an acknowledgment of Gentlemen 🙂 They are out there, they do exist…and you will find one someday!” An ideal anthem for anyone who wants to raise their love game expectations, “Gentleman” marks the latest in string of critically praised tracks from the 100M+ streaming Mckenna Grace, including the January 2024 released autobiographical, “Natalie” which Forbes magazine praised stating, “Grace commands a powerful range of emotions over her art”. “Natalie” marked Grace’s first solo single since release 2023’s acclaimed 5-track sophomore mini EP, Autumn Leaves. The EP – followed on the heels of Mckenna’s multi-million streaming debut, 2023’s Bittersweet Sixteen –highlighted by passionately self-assured singles, “Ugly Crier,” “Checkered Vans,” “Post Party Trauma,”, and “Buzzkill Baby,” the latter of which Grace performed live on the Kelly Clarkson Show in 2023 watch HERE Grace’s journey as a live musician also continues to develop, in 2023 Grace performed to sold out audiences at LA’s iconic Moroccan Lounge and fans are eagerly anticipating her festival debut performance at Lollapalooza in August 2024. Grace’s musical career keeps hitting the right notes with today’s release of “Gentleman” and more music to come with an EP expected in early August 2024.

29. Maiya The Don ft. Flo Milli – Expensive Source:Maiya The Don Today, the savvy, lyrically confident, and on the brink Brooklyn-bred lyricist,Maiya The Don drops her hot new release and visualizer of “Expensive” featuring Flo Milli – click HERE to listen / click HERE to watch. The record was produced by Bankroll Got It (Megan Thee Stallion / Latto) and Frankie Bash (Jack Harlow / Skilla Baby). This link up marks the first for the two since Maiya wrapped her stint opening up for Flo on her Thanks For Coming Here, Ho Tour last year. Maiya The Don originally released her infectious track, “Expensive” on her debut mixtape Hot Commodity. The new version of the record, “Expensive” follows Maiya The Don’s latest track, “Mean It”. – click HERE to listen / click HERE to watch. This too was produced by Bankroll Got It and found Maiya offering her signature braggadocious wit and flow, while further highlighting her expansion in songwriting. Maiya takes that same bold energy to the stage and could be seen recently performing at Rolling Loud California in LA back in March, where she performed fan favorites from her mixtape. And on July 20, she’ll be headlining her first show at SOB’s in NYC. Earlier in the year, Maiya was selected to be in YouTube’s #FIFTYDEEP Music Class of 2024; which includes a cohort of artists, songwriters and producers in the hip-hop space from around the globe. Additionally, at the end of last year she collaborated with TELFAR for their debut release of the iconic Washed Denim shopping bag and accessories. In October 2023, Maiya The Don released her critically-lauded debut mixtape, Hot Commodity, which included her single, “In Your Hands” featuring Grammy award-winning songwriter and rapper, Ty Dolla $ign (listen HERE). Throughout the 11-track project, Maiya exhibits a swift, slick and clever wordplay, akin to days of Lil’ Kim, Foxy Brown and more. Hot Commodity put a spotlight on Maiya’s nimble lyricism and tonal specification to each track. In full, Hot Commodity encapsulates the MC’s bold, braggadocious, and bouncy persona as she rhymes us bar for bar through her growth and experiences. Stay tuned for even more from Maiya The Don coming soon!

30. Lancey Foux – Gotta Get U Source:Lancey Foux Today, rising UK rapper and style icon Lancey Foux releases his new track and visualizer, “Gotta Get U”(click HERE to listen / click HERE to watch the visualizer) out now via Human Re Sources / RCA Records. The new track was produced by Cash Cobain (Drake / Ice Spice) and finds Lancey flexing his vocals and highlighting his signature melodic range. Last month, Lancey dropped his two-pack bundle which marked his first release since signing with Human Re Sources / RCA Records – click HERE to listen. “On Ur Mind” and “Live Forever” highlight Lancey’s versatility and ability to blend various genres to create a unique sound. Along with the two-pack bundle, Lancey also revealed his “On Ur Mind” music video and “Live Forever” visualizer. Hailing from Uganda and raised in East London, Lancey’s father first introduced him to music from Uganda and Congo at a young age. He began listening to various artists from Blade Brown, to Skepta, Future, and Lil Wayne. Once he started releasing music in 2015, he continued to make a name for himself for nearly a decade by blending a wide array of genres from hip-hop to trap music and modeling for numerous men’s streetwear and high-end fashion brands. Stay tuned for more on Lancey Foux coming soon!

31. oSHAMO – Life Of The Party Source:oSHAMO After weeks of dominating TikTok, garnering over 9,000 user-generated videos, and a staggering four million views on the platform, vibrant UK-based Nigerian afrobeats sensation oSHAMO has officially released his new single ‘LIFE OF THE PARTY’ via Mr Eazi’s record label emPawa Africa. Currently a trending sound on the popular social media platform, the viral TikTok song marks oShamo’s first single of 2024, and it follows his breakout singles from last year ‘Into You’ and ‘Why You Lying’ that propelled him to over eight million worldwide steams and thrust him into the global music zeitgeist. Written by oShamo, and produced by SkeellzGotBeats, the infectious track is poised to become a staple in every party playlist this summer, and it encapsulates oShamo’s charismatic persona and bass-infused vocals. Seamlessly blending afrobeats and amapiano with contemporary influences, ‘Life of the Party’ is a testament to oShamo’s ability to craft infectious melodies and relatable lyrics that resonate with audiences worldwide. With its infectious hook and vibrant soundscapes, the song embodies the essence of social life, offering a fresh perspective on the thrill of nightlife and camaraderie. For oShamo, his new single ‘Life of the Party’ reflects his own perception and experiences of social life and revelry as a twenty-year-old in London. Inspired by his journey from being an introvert to eventually embracing sociality, the track captures the essence of living in the moment and finding joy in the simple pleasures of life. As an artist who infuses his music with authenticity and cultural richness, oShamo continues to captivate audiences with his distinctive sound and compelling storytelling, solidifying his status as one of the most promising new talents in afrobeats music in 2024. With a musical style that has been influenced by afrobeat and fuji pioneers like Fela Kuti and Ayinde Barrister, oShamo embodies the vibrant spirit of modern afrobeats music. Born in Lagos and residing in London, oShamo’s musical journey began at the age of 14, inspired by the likes of Wizkid, Mr Eazi, and Burna Boy that have paved the way for afrobeats music on the world stage. His infectious melodies and captivating hooks have quickly caught the attention of listeners worldwide, propelling oShamo to over 8 million plays online, and over 200,000 social media followers in less than two years. Infusing his tracks with a rich blend of languages, including Yoruba, English, and Arabic, oShamo creates a multicultural tapestry that resonates with listeners across the world. As the youngest Nigerian artist to make a mark on the UK music scene, oShamo continues to push boundaries with his genre-defying sound, blending elements of afrobeats, fuji, afropop, and hip-hop music. With his new single ‘Life of the Party’, oShamo is inviting listeners to join him on a journey of celebration and self-expression, where every beat is a testament to the joy of living your life to the fullest.

32. YTB Fatt – One Mo Source:YTB Fatt While he is often praised for his breathless flow and effortless flexes, YTB Fatt is more than just a street rapper. Making an effort to show off his versatility, the West Memphis, AR rapper taps into his soulful side on his new single “One Mo.” Rapping atop an R&B-infused beat, Fatt asks his girl for one more chance, reminiscing on the good times they had: “Girl give me one more chance / Stop playing, come give me one more hug.” Despite everything, the bond of their relationship seems unbreakable, with Fatt confident his girl is still in love with him. In the video, Fatt gives an account of his complicated relationship, starting with the romantic early dates and continuing until the passion curdles into animosity.



“One Mo” continues YTB Fatt’s string of fiery singles, including the OT7 Quanny-featuring “I Did It,” the Usher-sampling “Same,” featuring a YouTube Top 25-trending video with cameo appearances from GloRilla and Big Homiie G, and “Brazi Blue Cheese,” an ode to the founder of GUMBO.



With Moneybagg Yo‘s Loaf Boyz him and over 140 million streams in the bank, YTB Fatt had a breakout year in 2023, highlighted by his recent mixtape Who Is Fatt. His first full-length project, Who Is Fatt charted on Billboard and Apple Music, reaching #4 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums and charting as high as #12 on Apple Music’s All-Genre Album Chart and at #6 on Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Albums Chart. The project is home to his breakout hit “Get Back” (19 million YouTube views), and the Pitchfork-praised “Poppin It Hard,” plus guest appearances from Rob49, Big Homiie G and FTO Sett. Fatt followed up Who Is Fatt with the no-holds-barred 10-pack Foxes Only, featuring guest appearances from Lil Yachty, GloRilla, and BabyDrill. Both Who Is Fatt and Foxes Only are available on all platforms via Loaf Boy Ventures / 10K Projects.



YTB Fatt has been rising steadily in the Dirty South since the beginning of last year. Born and raised in West Memphis, Arkansas, just across the Mississippi from the Tennessee rap hotbed, YTB Fatt caught the attention of an impressed Moneybagg Yo with songs like “Played Out” and “Don’t Crash.” Moneybagg Yo quickly signed Fatt to his Bread Gang label, collaborating with Fatt on the hit “Shot Off Gumbo” (13 million YouTube views) and connecting Fatt with Lil Durk on “Rock Out“–both of Yo and Fatt’s collaborations appeared on the Memphis rapper’s Hard To Love album. Since then, Fatt has continued to drop more street hits, and has become an in-demand featured artist, working with artists like Trippie Redd, Rob 49, Icewear Vezzo, and many, many others.



With two successful mixtapes under his belt, Fatt is tirelessly working to reach the top of the rap game. Stay tuned for much more.

33. Gunna – Whatsapp (Wassam) Source:Gunna Today, four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna announced his highly-anticipated fifth studio album One of Wun, is set to release on May 10th. Pre-order HERE! Gunna also dropped his new single “Whatsapp (Wassam)” produced by Turbo and Evrgrn via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment – Listen HERE. Earlier this year, Gunna returned with two new singles, “Bittersweet” and “Prada Dem” featuring Offset, notably marking his first releases since his chart topping studio album a Gift & a Curse. The album debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 and became his fourth consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top Hip-Hop/R&B Albums Chart. Gunna recently unveiled the One of Wun artwork alongside a special performance video for “Bittersweet” directed by Leff. Watch it HERE. The album artwork was created by Calvin Clausell Jr., featuring creative direction by Spike Jordan of The Genius Club, as well as art direction and design by Tal Midyan. Gunna will also be touring in support of his new album this spring. ‘The Bittersweet Tour’ kicks off on May 4 in Columbus, OH at Schottenstein Center, with 16 stops across the U.S. in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Miami and more before wrapping up with a hometown performance in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on June 11. Tickets available HERE.

34. $NOT – Bully Source:SNOT Never compromising or conceding to trends, $NOT has become a rap star on his own terms. Stepping out from the shadows to instill fear in the hearts of the weak-willed, $NOT shares his new single “BULLY.” Produced by LVCIEN and SG.1, “BULLY” mixes aquatic electric piano with ethereal, high-pitched synths and subsonic 808s, creating a suitable sonic bed for $NOT’s deadpan smack talk. The rapper sends warning shots at anyone stepping to him, as he elucidates his individualistic life philosophy: “And I do what I do cause I know that these n****s not gonna do nothing for me bro/And this life that I live and the way that I move, better get out my way cause it’s cold.” In the video, $NOT rides around in his Cybertruck with his girl, fending off rivals for her affections with his squad of hooded associates. “BULLY” is $NOT’s second new single of 2024, following the mosh pit anthem “0%,” a collaboration with ZillaKami of City Morgue. The 26-year-old rapper is preparing for a busy year, highlighted by his upcoming album, his first full-length project since 2022’s acclaimed Ethereal. Last year, $NOT released two standout singles: the defiant “Cruel World,” featuring a video directed by Chris Villa, who directed A$AP Rocky’s “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” and Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood” videos, and “Easter Pink,” a laid back slapper with a psychedelic video of its own. The 300 Ent. signee spent much of the year on the road, highlighted by his headlining 33-date “Get Busy Or Die Tour.” With support from Night Lovell, Eem Triplin, and DC The Don, the fast-selling “Get Busy Or Die Tour” connected $NOT with fans from coast to coast – selling over 45,000 tickets. As he toured and released new singles, $NOT continued to rack up streams on his formidable catalog, powered by fan favorites from his albums – TRAGEDY + (2019), Beautiful Havoc (2020), and Ethereal (2022): several of his songs earned RIAA certifications last year, including “Mean” (GOLD), “Gosha” (PLATINUM), “Tell Em” (2x PLATINUM) and “Beretta” (GOLD). Overall, the hoodie-clad rapper has generated over 2 billion total streams across platforms. With a new album on the way–details to come soon–keep an eye on the young rapper as he continues to evolve into an icon on his own uncompromising terms.

35. Sango ft. Dave B – Meanwhile Source:Sango - Topic Following the release of his collaboration with Rochelle Jordan, Seattle-based DJ and producer Sango returns to share “Meanwhile,” his new single featuring Dave B. The release of “Meanwhile” heralds the May 24th release of his new album North Vol 2., a sequel to his iconic 2013 album. Since first emerging on the scene, Sango has quietly amassed a massive catalog that explores the entire spectrum of music. From the baile funk of his celebrated Da Rocinha series to the lush soul of his 2018 album In The Comfort Of, his production for artists like Frank Ocean, Drake, Tinashe, Bryson Tiller, and more, as well as his cult classic remixes of artists like Aaliyah, Drake, Little Dragon, The Weeknd and more – he’s done it all. Regardless of the genre of music he decides to dive into next, “Sango’s music will make you want to dance – and replenish yourself,” as noted by the Washington Post. Sango had always shown a keen interest in music even before adopting his moniker, cutting his teeth at 12 years old by producing music alongside his older brother and his friends. His work mainly focuses on hip-hop and soul-influenced beats that, over the years, have been able to come together as his own distinctive, innovative sound. He is a master of Brazilian funk samples, electronic beats, and the demonstration of cultural unity through sound. Sango remains a member of collective Soulection, the influential Los Angeles-based music collective launched in 2011. Listen to “Meanwhile” featuring Dave B above now and stay tuned for North Vol. 2 on May 24th.

36. Kevin Abstract ft. Lil Nas X – Tennessee Source:Kevin Abstract After debuting the song live at Coachella last month, Kevin Abstract officially releases his new collaboration with Lil Nas X via Video Store / RCA Records. “Tennessee” was produced by Abstract alongside Romil Hemnani with additional production by Devstacks and Quadeca. The single arrives with a Cole Bat-directed music video starring the pair. Having cited each other as sources of inspiration in the past, the collaboration feels like a long time coming for the two artists and their fans. In a recent interview that Abstract did with Rolling Stone, he revealed that both he and Lil Nas X attended the same high school in Georgia for some time before they knew each other or the public knew them as the singular artists they are today. “Tennessee” follows Kevin Abstract’s third studio album Blanket, which was released to critical acclaim in November of last year, with Vulture calling it a “dark, tender, rock opus” and Billboard noting that the vulnerable body of work “encapsulates the feeling of searching for meaning when you are in need of it most.” The 13-song album offered an intimate window into Kevin Abstract’s journey of navigating the uncertainty of new beginnings by embracing the comfort of his earliest memories. Before the iconic moment with Lil Nas X during weekend two of Coachella, Kevin Abstract’s first weekend Coachella set welcomed guests like Dominic Fike and Quadeca, and opened with a rare performance from Sky Ferreira covering Lady A’s “Need You Now.” Abstract will return to the stage for this year’s Governors Ball before heading on the road with Glass Animals later this year. Having recently shared the cover of Highsnobiety alongside his friend Sabrina Carpenter for Valentine’s Day, gracing the spring covers of Alternative Press and CLASH, and being selected as the face of LOEWE’s SS24 Paula’s Ibiza Campaign alongside artists like 070 Shake, Young Miko, and TAEYONG from NCT, 2024 is shaping up to be another big year for Kevin. Stay tuned for more news from Kevin Abstract soon.

37. Bruses & Humbe – Bestia Source:Bruses 3x Grammy-nomiated singer, songwriter and producer Bruses shares the striking music video for her new track “Bestia” with viral Monterrey-based artist Humbe today. Directed by Mexican artist Elias López, who has collaborated with names like Becky G and Iván Cornejo, the visual brings to life the captivating nature of the song, capturing​​ the darkness that can shield one from allowing love in from a partner that ultimately mirrors an inability to accept one’s own love. The track ushers in a new era for Bruses both personally and sonically and sees Bruses’ towering skills as a songwriter and producer front and center. More to come from Bruses soon.

38. Skylar Simone – Shiver Source:Skylar Simone Today, Skylar Simone, Def Jam Recordings’ latest signee, makes her debut under the label with new single and music video “Shiver.” Listen to the sultry R&B groove and watch the music video HERE. Produced by the legendary D’Mile (H.E.R., Silk Sonic, Victoria Monet, and more), “Shiver” is a stunning display of Skylar’s vocal prowess, as she effortlessly flows between breathy, seductive verses and the full-bodied bridge and chorus. “Make it melt like ice when I shiver,” she sings “River open wide when I shiver”—and there’s no misunderstanding the feeling. The accompanying music video showcases the starlet’s inescapable charm as she dances around a sun-lit apartment. “I wanted to find that perfect blend of the 90s R&B I grew up listening to and next wave / forward sonics and lyricism that I feel ultimately represent the artist I am, and am striving to be,” says Skylar on the single. ‘Shiver’ is a song from a strong, feminine perspective about communicating how you want to feel. I hope people can relate to it in their own individual way, and that it makes them feel empowered, sexy, and confident.” Skylar is ready to take the world by storm in 2024. A self-taught instrumentalist with a striking voice to match, she’s a star on the rise poised for mainstream success. Stay tuned for more from Skylar in 2024.

39. dazegxd – won’t tell nobody Source:DAZEGXD Brooklyn’s own producer, DJ, and multifaceted creative dazegxd announces his sophomore album exhibition mode due June 21st via deadAir. Alongside the album’s announcement, dazegxd shares the lead single “won’t tell nobody,” a glitchy and high energy dance track to introduce the electric sound of the new full length album. The 14-tracks of exhibition mode serve as a creative self-portrait of the 22-year-old artist amidst his rise from underground and cultish live performances at late night events in New York City. exhibition mode is full of sonic influences from his home in Flatbush; from various video game soundtracks and classic to contemporary hip-hop along with the undulating beats underneath the best Brooklyn drill, all blended seamlessly with a veneer of internet-age electronica. The creation was an exercise in loosening himself from the restrictions of a “by-the-books” album style and stews the ideals of many different genres and sounds into one cohesive body of work. exhibition mode marks dazegxd’s second full-length with deadAir following his debut album vKiss released in 2021. With exhibition mode, dazegxd shares, “I want to do what vKiss couldn’t. . . but most importantly, I want it to be heard and felt.” Last year, dazegxd teamed up with quinn for their collaborative dSX.fm EP, which was lauded by Pitchfork, who stated, “dazegxd’s music hits like a big fuzzball of electric emotion.” In 2021, dazegxd released his aforementioned debut album vKiSS, to which The FADER praised the producer, stating his “playful approach prioritizes fluidity and vibrancy” while Pitchfork said that dazegxd “melds a variety of different electronic subgenres into a bright and tender sound” on vKiss. To date, the producer-DJ has played a sold-out show at The Sultan Room as direct support for Bad Tuner, opened for ericdoa and juno at The Bowery Ballroom, and continues to spin across the US with frequent collaborators Dirty Bird and Swami Sound. Additionally, dazegxd has syncs in the Billionaire Boys Club x G-Shock Ice Cream watch campaign with his track “Way 2 Good (idc)” and in the indie game Night-Runner Prologue by Planet Jem with “Emotion Engine.” Making beats from his Brooklyn bedroom, dazegxd is spearheading the DIY dance music movement through live events, an abundance of new releases, and a leading role at artist collective and record label, Eldia. Through dazegxd’s variety of ventures and collaborations, they hope to introduce people to the jungle, drum n bass, and house music, as well as contribute to the genres as much as they’ve impacted him. Listen to “won’t tell nobody” above, see full album details below and stay tuned for more from dazegxd coming very soon.

40. Cruza – Such Is Love Source:CRUZA Cruza shares new single and video “Such Is Love” the third single from their forthcoming debut album Cruzafied set to release this June. Listen to “Such Is Love” out now via Def Jam Recordings HERE. Cruza is made up of Adam Kain (vocals), AJ Roth (bass), Charity Joy Brown (guitar), and Sago (production) whose creative synergies explore themes ranging from love and lust to loss and liberation. Translating to “Cross” in Spanish, Cruza hints at the intersection between religious fervor and music fandom, evident in a signature sound that blends psychedelic rock, R&B, and funk to create an afro-surrealist soundscape. Last October, the band released Paranoia Pack EP which has since reached 1 million streams, featuring standout tracks “Hypnotherapy” and “Pulp Jam.” Garnering looks from Alternative Press, CLASH, and OnesToWatch.

41. Tech N9ne ft. Steve Stone, K.A.A.N. & Ubi – Boomer Rang Source:Tech N9ne Upholding a creative hot streak, chart-topping multiplatinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper of all-time, Tech N9ne shares a dynamic new collabos single entitled “Boomer Rang” with Stevie Stone and featuring K.A.A.N. and Ubi out now via Strange Music. Materializing out of a haze, the track’s ominous keyboard loop gives way to a punchy beat as Tech’s razor-sharp lyricism cuts as deeply as ever. He alternates between observing and philosophizing, going on to profess, “I studied the law of attraction, and every action got a reaction.” He activates a fiery flow absorbed by an equally impressive onslaught courtesy of Stevie Stone, K.A.A.N., and Ubi. As the hypnotic hook echoes, the soundscape melts into a stirring trumpet solo. As always with Tech and collabos, expect the unexpected—and then-some! It comes on the heels of “P.O.W.” featuring Marley Young. It has amassed 361K Spotify streams and received looks from Hip Hop Over Everything and more. Breaking ground once more, Tech joins forces with Kansas City Symphony for a very special first-of-its-kind performance tomorrow, May 4, at Midland Theatre. The show sold out in advance, and he spoke at-length about what to expect in various interviews. IN KANSAS CITY profiled him and noted, Nobody in the audience knew the cute 4th grader from Wayne Minor projects who was slaying the talent show with his moonwalk would become an internationally famous rapper and head up his own record label. But they knew Aaron Dontez Yates had it, that special combination of innate talent, drive, and charisma that can’t be taught.” Moreover, KC Studio applauded how, “Tech N9ne maintains a deep affinity for his hometown and its musical ecosystem.” In March, he delivered the collabos anthem “You Know Where You Can Go.” It has already piled up nearly 400K Spotify streams as well as 143K YouTube views on the music video. Meanwhile, Sway’s Universe raved, “In the world of hip-hop, few names resonate as powerfully as Tech N9ne. The icon has once again set the bar high with his latest collaboration single, ‘You Know Where You Can Go’.” It notched plugs from The Hype Magazine, V13, and more. It landed in the wake of the collabos track “Roll Call” with Rittz and featuring King Iso, Joey Cool, JL, Lex Bratcher, and X-Raided. The latter has already stacked up almost 1.8MM YouTube views on the music video. In addition to plugs from Rock The Bells, Ghost Cult Magazine, The Hype Magazine, and more, his hometown television station KCTV5 hailed it as “explosive.” Watch the “Roll Call” music video HERE. “Roll Call” notably stood out as the first collabos release in seven years since the eighth album in the series, Strange Reign, dropped in 2017. It remains a Strange Music institution with Tech uniting the finest MCs in his ecosystem to do what they do best. Most importantly, it hints at a whole lot more to come soon. Stay tuned for more from Tech N9ne soon.

42. Slum Village – F.U.N. Source:OfficialSlumVillage From the intimacy of J Dilla’s basement in Detroit’s Conant Gardens to the top of the Billboard charts, Slum Village’s innovative sound has helped shape Hip-Hop for generations. After nearly a decade hiatus, founding member T3 and rapper/producer Young RJ continue the seminal group’s legacy as a duo and mark their triumphant return today (5/3/2024) with the highly anticipated album F.U.N. Blending the nostalgic grooves of Disco with Jazz and modern Hip-Hop, the new album reflects Slum Village’s evolution over the years while paying homage to their origins with fresh new energy. T3 explains that the creative process for this album “began with collecting old Disco records”. RJ adds that they “wanted to just try something new, so we focused on making Disco-inspired music.” With the help from star-studded guest features such as Robert Glasper, Cordae, Eric Roberson, Larry June, Sango, and many others, F.U.N delivers a dynamic listening experience that pushes boundaries and serves as a testament to the power of experimentation and creativity in modern music. This one is for the day-one Slum fans and contemporary music enthusiasts alike.

“Slum is still here. We’re still relevant and we’re still trying to push the envelope… Sometimes people put too many rules on music, and without sounding cliche, we wanted to just have fun with [this album]. So, in three words: Fuck U N***as.” – T3 F.U.N serves as the first new Slum Village album since 2015’s critically acclaimed Yes! and is now available on all major digital streaming platforms via Ne’Astra Music / Virgin Music Group. Stream/purchase the album here. Currently wrapping up their 28 date FUN Since 92 Tour, Slum Village is set to join Rakim and Talib Kweli for Panic In La on May 15. The duo will also join SZA and Jack Harlow in Louisville, Kentucky for the Gazebo Festival on May 26.

43. Durand Bernarr – Unknown Source:Durand Bernarr Today, viral vocalist Durand Bernarr debuted the music video for “Unknown,” the lead single off his upcoming EP, on YouTube at 8 AM PT. Now available on all streaming platforms, the song was initially offered exclusively to fans on EVEN before its public release. Distributed by Create Music Group, the single sets the stage for his forthcoming EP, the entrée, and arrives nearly two years after his second album, Wanderlust. Directed by Faith Joyvon, the visual spotlights the rising star’s exasperation and fragility fueled by his love interest’s reluctance to commit. The single, penned and arranged by Bernarr, Claude Kelly, Marc Moore, and Chuck Harmony, and produced by Sam Hoffman and Egberto Foster Jr., serves as a cathartic prelude to the voyage with its mid-tempo melody. Influenced by Lenny Williams’s vulnerability and Little Richard’s ostentatious personality, Durand masterfully serenades the audience, his agile vocals casually weaving among string instruments, horns, drums and the keyboard. Ancillary details regarding the EP will be available soon. For updates and to receive additional information on all things Durand Bernarr, please visit https://www.durandbernarr.com/.

44. Forest Claudette – Jupiter Source:Forest Claudette Today, rising Australian-American alt-R&B singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Forest Claudette blasts off into the stratosphere with their hotly anticipated and intergalactic new EP, Jupiter. Listen HERE and watch the visualizers HERE via Warner Records. The otherworldly 4-song set documents Claudette’s thoughts on love, identity, empowerment, artistic expression, and so much more. The EP kicks off with recent singles “Kobe Beef” — a moody, genre-blurring moment — and the piano-centric soul odyssey “Gold.” Another highlight is the laid-back R&B jam “Only Human,” which explores limitations and how to embrace them. “If you read the lyrics of ‘Only Human’ without the music it would not feel as fun as it sounds,” Claudette says. “The instrumentation helps it feel like the celebration it is. A celebration of new found confidence in who I am, comfortable to reject gender norms in a way that doesn’t feel so overthought and weighed down.” Finishing the EP is “Big Wigs,” another new track boasting a swaggering guitar lick, a deep groove, and breathless lyricism. “‘Big Wigs’ is a boiling point I reach every now and again,” they explain. “The sensation of becoming overwhelmed by everything in my life and the questions that follow. What is the purpose of this? What am I trying to accomplish? What are my priorities? It’s about the pressure I feel to honor the privilege of the position that I’m in.” Claudette spends a lot of time pondering the big issues, such as identity, which inspired the EP’s title. “It came from thinking about the ways we gender things — ‘If men are from Mars and women are from Venus, maybe I could be from Jupiter,’” Claudette elaborates. “Jupiter represents a home and safe place for all the non-binary babies to live. You can be cast away but this place will always represent an ultimate home.” The EP’s arrival follows the release of their stunning cover of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ classic track “Can’t Stop” as well as their acclaimed Everything Was Green EP that earned two ARIA awards for Best Soul/R&B Release with “Mess Around” featuring EARTHGANG and Best Cover Art. That project also includes the singles “Motor in the Sand” and “Two Years.” Prior to that, Claudette released The Year of February, their debut EP featuring celebrated singles like “Creaming Soda” and “Hologram.” Enamored with singer-songwriters like Frank Ocean, Moses Sumney, and Erykah Badu, who recently shared a reel of Forest singing “Kobe Beef,” they began crafting a sound at an alternative school. Soon afterward, Claudette caught the attention of national radio station triple j, which led to co-writing sessions with other artists and songwriters. Now, with Jupiter, Claudette shares their journey and invites like-minded souls to come along for the ride. They’re gearing up for a string of US and international tour dates including Los Angeles and New York.

45. Mau P – On Again Source:Mau P Mau P has released his genre-blurring new single (and his first-ever vocal release) “On Again” ft legendary producer Mike Dean. Hot on the heels of his VIRAL B2B performance with Diplo on Coachella’s new Quasar stage this past weekend, this track marks a major moment for Mau P as he steps into the spotlight not only as a master producer, but a versatile artist. With a dedication to experimentation, “On Again” goes beyond the beats as the serial hit-maker fuses together electronic and hip-hop elements to create an infectious new release uniquely in a category of its own. Mau P’s distinctive, high-energy sound is the undeniable driving force behind the track, elevated by a powerful hook and the trademark synth work of Mike Dean. With a 30+ year career working with the most high-profile music industry artists such as The Weeknd, Beyoncé, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Drake and beyond, Dean’s contribution not only solidifies its undeniable clout, but showcases Mau P’s ability to cross-genres as he carves out his own place in the industry The signature feature of “On Again” is none other than Mau P’s own vocals, an unprecedented element that is set to change the trajectory of his already impressive artistry. The release of “On Again” all comes ahead of his SOLD-OUT 7,500+ person BADDEST BEHAVIOUR – UNDER THE K BRIDGE show this September in NYC and – just as his previous hits “Drugs In Amsterdam” and “Gimme That Bounce” – is destined to be nothing short of massive.

46. Chicken P – Hardest N***a Livin’ Source:Chicken P As Milwaukee’s exciting rap scene gains prominence, often through danceable anthems, Chicken P (fka Lil Chicken) has solidified himself as a respected leader in the scene by staying true to himself and rapping his ass off since he emerged in the late 2010s. The Midwest spitter is coming through with more heat this Friday, dropping The Hardest N***a Livin, his second project of 2024. Across 10 motivational anthems for the hustlers, Chicken holds his own, proving he needs no features. The new mixtape is a testament to Chicken’s unbeatable work ethic, as he alternates between conversational rhymes and lilting auto-tuned melody over Milwaukee-defined blown out 808s to chronicle his hustle and flex the rewards of his hard work. He stacks flexes about his bankroll on singles like “Ain’t Runnin Out” and “Shark” and reconciles his former lifestyle with his current lifestyle on “Bandit” (one of my faves on the project). The Hardest N***a Livin is the proper follow-up to BussaBrick Vol. 3: ReallyRich4Eva and its accompanying deluxe. It arrives after Chicken’s numerous co-signs from fellow rappers like Sexyy Red, Babyface Ray, Skilla Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, and Veeze, plus basketball players including Jalen Green and Rob Dillingham. Stay tuned for much more from Chicken P!

47. Kanii ft. wolfacejoeyy – Hate Me Source:Kanii Today, genre-defying artists Kanii and Wolfacejoeyy join forces for the scorching new single “hate me.” Listen HERE via Masked Records/Warner Records. Boasting dark synths, rapid-fire drums, skittering high hats and angelic vocals, the track documents the East Coast pair’s cynical outlook on love. The collaborators also unleash a suitably shadowy music video. Watch it HERE. “I was struggling with a horrible relationship, feeling betrayed but still in love with this girl,” Kanii says of the track. “Despite trying to figure a way to fix the issues, I’m always left questioning why this girl continues to hurt me.” That contemplative tone is reflected in the accompanying music video, which finds Kanii and Wolfacejoeyy in NY exuding their magnetic charisma and palpable chemistry. “hate me” arrives while Kanii is on tour as main support for PinkPantheress and just matter of months after he teamed up with Riovaz and Nimstarr for their joint EP The Heart Racers, which includes synth-centric, throwback creations such as “tell me” and “lost without you.” Prior to that, Kanii dropped the infectious pop tracks “nightcrawler,” “it was nice knowing u,” and “pretty photos.” His momentum first began with the RIAA Gold-certified hit “I Know,” which entered the Billboard Hot 100. To date, Kanii has earned over half a billion global streams. Kanii’s surging output, starkly different yet equally addictive, makes his ascent inevitable. Now, with “hate me,” he delivers another bold and brazen banger to add to his discography.

48. Leigh-Anne – Forbidden Fruit Source:Leigh-Anne Leigh-Anne shares a brand-new track with a hot video for “Forbidden Fruit,” the second lifted from an upcoming collection of songs, out now via Warner Records. Listen HERE. Leigh-Anne surrenders to the throes of lust and temptation on this sultry new track. With lyrics dripping with passion and a mesmerizing reggae-infused beat, “Forbidden Fruit” continues to perfectly showcase Leigh-Anne’s artistry and sonic direction as an artist. Produced by Albert Hype and written by Leigh-Anne, alongside J Kash and Nija, the track is the second to be lifted from an upcoming collection of songs. The track also arrives with a stunning dance visualizer, “Forbidden Fruit (Chapter II),” directed by Nathan James Tettey. Watch HERE. Talking about the track, Leigh-Anne explains: “I wrote ‘Forbidden Fruit’ at a writing camp in Miami, and it’s actually about how André and I met. This one gives me sweaty, sultry, reggae dance vibes. The way the beat drops makes me so excited to bring this one to the stage.” “Forbidden Fruit” follows the heartfelt R&B cut “Stealin Love” and is part of an upcoming collection of songs Leigh-Anne created whilst working on her debut album. Speaking about this collection, Leigh-Anne said: “I’ve been writing & recording so much working on my album but while making it, I’ve made a collection of songs that fit together in their own world.” Last year Leigh-Anne released the garage-infused “Don’t Say Love” and the Ayra Starr assisted “My Love” as she continues to cement her rebirth as a solo artist.

49. Lily McKenzie – Pressure Source:lily mckenzie Redefining what it means to be a triple threat, U.K. singer, producer, and DJ Lily McKenzie unveils a brand new high energy single entitled “Pressure” out now via Warner Records’ flagship dance label Major Recordings. Listen HERE. The track’s thumping bass line instantly hypnotizes, while the beat quakes with dancefloor-ready energy. Lily’s smoky delivery enchants as she empowers on the refrain, “I’m not gonna give in under pressure.” Exuding attitude, spirit, and style, “Pressure” heralds her arrival as an electronic music outlier of the highest order. Lily has recently lent her voice to various collaborations. She teamed up with Eats Everything and Chris Lorenzo on “Ghosts,” gathering over 1 million streams and counting. Of the latter, We Rave You applauded how, “Lily’s vocals really lift the mood, and with this production, they have brought back a really old-school sound.” It just paves the way for a whole lot more to come from Lily McKenzie soon, with an EP on the horizon for later this summer. For now, she’s applying the “Pressure”! Born and raised in South London, Lily McKenzie has emerged as a vibrant force in electronic music. Channeling the spark of UK house and Garage into a sharp sound of her own, the singer, producer, and DJ continues to stir up buzz. Her notable collaborations range from Todd Edwards and Interplanetary Criminal to Jess Bays and DJ Q. At the same time, she has reeled in millions of streams and views with “Better Me” and “Lovers & Friends,” among others. Signing to Major Recordings, she’s on the verge of a breakthrough with her single “Pressure” and more to come.