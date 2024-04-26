YG, Coi Leray, Normani, Nardo Wick & Skilla Baby Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (April 22 – April 26):

1. Bairi – Fire Siren Source:Bairi After amassing millions of streams across platforms and attracting a devoted cult following, rising R&B songstress and self-proclaimed siren, Bairi, has unveiled her highly anticipated debut project, Fire Siren. In her 10-track album, Bairi crafts a sultry tale of self-discovery, narrating her personal journey of overcoming darkness to find self-worth and purpose. Through heartfelt storytelling, she encourages listeners to confront their struggles, revealing her captivating healing essence. With her ethereal voice and emotive lyricism, the songstress draws inspiration from a variety of musical genres, rooted in R&B and soul. Bairi teams up with fellow rising songstresses Nathi and Lilly Aviana to explore themes of love, pain, relationships, and spirituality to lead listeners on a transformative journey of personal reflection and the pursuit of divine femininity. Fire Siren not only marks Bairi’s production debut but also showcases a diverse lineup of talented producers such as Captain Swiley, Reggie Volume, Ehll Evans, Bum Ass Jalen, Sian McMullen, Dave Marx, Mcamp, SiRAM, and others. Complementing these producers are composers Victor Ekpo, Matthew Bernard, Seth Charles Anders, OG DosEquis, and Musik Therapist. Additionally, the album includes a significant epilogue by Martha Beck, a Harvard-trained sociologist and New York Times bestselling author, along with a track inspired by the influential sounds of the supergroup Art of Noise. In anticipation of the album release, Bairi released singles “Karma” and “Come My Way,” which swiftly captivated listeners and earned acclaim from publications such as Billboard, Essence, UPROXX, Homegrown Radio, and many others. The overwhelmingly positive reception from fans and critics served as a testament to Bairi’s undeniable talent and the irresistible allure of her music. The Hershey, PA native, Bairi, has swiftly garnered a dedicated following. Her journey began with the release of captivating singles, which not only caught the attention of fans but also led to collaborations with esteemed producers like Justice League (known for their work with Mary J. Blige and Drake) and Mike Hector (recognized for his productions for Doja Cat and SiR). Additionally, she has collaborated with notable artists such as Deante’ Hitchcock, Chris Patrick, and Dende. Standout tracks like “Paraíso,” “Spring Cleaning,” and “Free” gained widespread recognition organically from Billboard, UPROXX, HotNewHipHop, HipHopDx, and Audiomack. “Paraíso” has over 1M streams globally and organically while also racking up 61K+ views on the gorgeous Orchestral live performance. In 2022, Bairi was named Artist to Watch at SXSW and has headlined venues and shows in cities nationwide, including Baby’s All Right, Drom, and Aisle 5.

2. Lille Venn – Just Like Me Source:Release - Topic Norwegian-American pop punk artist Lille Venn has released her highly anticipated new single “Just Like Me!!” via How I Feel Records. The track showcases Lille Venn’s fresh pop punk world with raging guitars and punchy vocals as lead singer Helene’s inner monologue narrates a scene of angst and self-doubt. Listen to “Just Like Me!!” here: https://ingrv.es/just-like-me-11i-e Amidst the roaring guitars and infectious hooks, “Just Like Me!!” captures the universal experience of feeling lost in a sea of expectations, yet fiercely determined to carve out one’s own path. It’s a rallying cry for anyone who’s ever felt like they didn’t quite fit in, reminding us that our flaws and imperfections are what make us unique. This pop punk anthem of self-discovery is set to unite international airwaves with colorful energy and unfiltered authenticity. “Just Like Me!! is the inner monologue that starts playing when you realize you’re at a party you should’ve left hours ago. It’s an attempt to befriend your self-deprecating thoughts rather than push them away” shares lead vocalist / guitarist, Helene Brunæs. Inspired by bands like Momma and Slow Pulp, the group leaned into raging guitar riffs to distract and counteract from negative self, talk paired with honest, introspective lyrics that serve as a reminder to let go of comparisons and self soothe from self-deprecating thoughts. The single is their first release from the group’s newest musical project. Despite being a fairly new artist, Lille Venn has seen smashing success in their home country of Norway. “Just Like Me!!” marks their return after a standout 2023 that included notable festival performances at Øya, ByLarm, and Trondheim Calling alongside a US tour with alt-rock sensation Sir Chloe, allowing her to break into the US market and beyond. With a series of upcoming festival performances and more music on the way, this is just the start for Lille Venn! Keep an ear out for more music coming soon.

3. JonoJono – See Me Source:JonoJono In a much-anticipated follow-up to his critically acclaimed single “Pentothal,” genre-bending artist JonoJono releases his electrifying new single, “See Me.” Brace yourselves for a sonic journey that transcends time, blending the raw energy of emo punk with the nostalgia of the early 2000s. “See Me” catapults listeners back to an era when alternative rock ruled the airwaves. With its infectious hooks and darkly evocative lyrics, this powerhouse anthem captures the angst and alienation of youth. JonoJono and his collaborators invite you into the strange world of misunderstood high school misfits, where the inability to see eye to eye becomes the poignant punchline. Co-produced and engineered by Nathan Doutt, “See Me” delivers a fast-paced, power-packed vocal performance that grips you from the very first note. But amidst the chaos, there’s a surprising moment of clarity: JonoJono’s soul-stirring guitar solo. It’s a raw expression of emotion, leaving listeners captivated by its angelic resonance—a moment of being lost in translation. No matter who you are, “See Me” resonates. It’s an anthem for those who’ve felt unseen and unheard. Whether you’re headbanging, singing along, or tapping into your own experiences, this track invites you to connect with the universal struggle of finding your place in a world that often misunderstands. According to JonoJono, “Music shouldn’t have a name or a label as long as it’s authentic. It should be a gift of freedom to share stories in any way you want, no matter the expectations of others.” His creative vision defies conventional boundaries, and “See Me” is a testament to that spirit. Get ready to be swept away by the irresistible energy and raw emotion of “See Me” and experience the mesmerizing realm of JonoJono’s music.

4. Trevor Jackson – He Don’t Know Source:Trevor Jackson Multi-hyphenate actor and singer Trevor Jackson releases his new song “He Don’t Know” available on all streaming platforms now. The song takes a fun approach to the genre of Afrobeats, combining elements of R&B and hip-hop, making for the perfect summer anthem. This drop comes shortly after the release of his EP “Heads Up”, which came out in March. Listen to “He Don’t Know” HERE. “He Don’t Know” follows suit in the theme of his latest EP, which details the complexities of situationships, sneaky links and being the ‘other man’. Trevor’s soulful vocals are complemented by upbeat instrumentals – It’s both relatable and rhythmic. His upcoming work will continue to offer fans a glimpse into the intimacies of love and lust. The single comes amidst Trevor’s virality from posting his weekly “T-mixes” – a series of videos where he covers popular songs, such as Tyla’s “Water”, Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For”, and Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama”.

5. Chris Lake, Sammy Virji & Nathan Nicholson – Summertime Blues Source:Chris Lake GRAMMY-nominated, chart-topping artist Chris Lake and UK-based DJ/producer Sammy Virji team up on

“Summertime Blues” featuring Nathan Nicholson, released today via Black Book Records/Astralwerks.

“Memories are useless, I’ve gotta let ‘em go,” Nicholson sings – and letting go is inevitable as Lake and Virji

underpin The Boxer Rebellion frontman’s poignant vocals with a joyous, propulsive anthem poised to ignite

summer dancefloors. Chris Lake said, “I’m so happy I got to work on this track with Sammy and Nathan. I’ve loved their music and

vibes for a while. I’m super proud of how ‘Summertime Blues’ turned out. We wanted a drop that felt like

the warmth of sunshine and that’s how it makes me feel.” Sammy Virji adds, “Really excited to get ‘Summertime Blues’ out there, was great to work with Chris and

Nathan on the single – so gassed for everyone to hear how it turned out.” Lake and Virji received a thunderous reaction when they teased “Summertime Blues” at Sammy’s recent

sold-out show at Sound Nightclub in Los Angeles. EDM Identity observed, “The night reached its peak when

Chris Lake made a surprise appearance, sending the crowd into a frenzy with unreleased tracks and

collaborations. The unexpected fusion of garage and tech house left fans, craving more, cementing the night

as a historic moment on Hollywood Blvd.” After closing out Coachella’s Mojave stage with Chris Lorenzo with their project Anti Up, Lake plays Denver’s

Mission Ballroom tonight – the first of a two-night stand. His summer festival dates include Under

Construction sets with Fisher at Parklife in Manchester, UK and HARD Summer in Los Angeles. “Lake’s

positively on fire,” said DJ Mag US in this recent cover story. With combined global streams of his songs

surpassing one billion, the GRAMMY®-nominated musician has returned repeatedly to Billboard’s Hot

Dance/Electronic Songs chart with recent hits like “A Drug From God” – his collaboration with Grimes’ new AI

girl group, NPC – the long-awaited ID “In The Yuma” (Ft. Aatig), which reached 32 Spotify viral charts around

the globe, and “Beggin’” with Aluna (which has amassed over 70 million combined global streams). Founder

of the pioneering record label Black Book Records, Lake has helped launch the careers of Cloonee, Miane,

HoneyLuv, Mochakk and numerous other rising artists. Virji has swiftly made his mark on the electronic music space, proving to be both a pioneer and innovator of

the UKG renaissance. He’s has had an incredible start to the year with “If U Need It” becoming his best

performing single to date, a sold-out debut North American tour and a string of accolades from Spotify (Mint

Ones To Watch), Radio 1 (Future Artist Of The Month + Rising Star), Music Week (Making Waves Feature) and

Soundcloud ascending artist. He recently played a special B2B set with Disclosure in Amsterdam. In this

recent feature, beatportal said, “It’s true: Virji is officially worldwide. But this newfound stardom represents a

moment much bigger than the Sammy Virji project: It represents a UK Garage global revolution.” As frontman for U.K. indie-alt band The Boxer Rebellion, Nicholson has enjoyed global success seeing the

band through six studio albums and numerous global tours. He has also lent his vocal and songwriting talents

to the likes of KYGO, Gryffin, Calum Scott, Duke Dumont, Tinlicker, Claptone, Gordo, Hayden James, J.

Worra and KC Lights, amongs others. Nathan opened the 2023 Edition of the Amsterdam Dance Event

performing with Tinlicker and The Metropole Orchestra, and his latest co-write “DNA” opened 2024 in the

UK Top 10 Official Singles Chart for recording artist Billy Gillies

6. Willy Cobb – Country Punkin’ Source:Willy Cobb Southern alt rocker Willy Cobb unveils a new single entitled “Country Punkin’” out now via War Buddha / Warner Records. Once again, the genre-busting artist defies convention with this bold barn-burner of an anthem, inclusive of an impressive guitar solo. On the track, a wild riff wobbles beneath his gritty vocal delivery. Steamrolling towards a catchy chorus, “Country Punkin’” picks up steam as he assures, “I love you better than I love myself.” Wanted to see if you could include the new track from Willy in your New Music Friday coverage this week? This week’s release release lands in the wake of “Cigarette Smell,” which garnered widespread critical acclaim. Rolling Stone touted it among “All the Songs You Need to Know This Week.” Plus, NOTION sat down with him for an in-depth interview and professed, “the single sees Willy Cobb at his best.” Following European and UK tour dates with Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters and The Cadillac Three, the Georgia-reared musician just joined the latter for a string of North American shows.

7. Blair Gun – The Thief Source:Blair Gun - Topic Today, San Diego-based punk band Blair Gun has announced the forthcoming release of their sophomore LP, There Are No Rival Clones Here–a timeless slice of transgression, confession, and self-expression–out June 7 via Enabler No. 6 Records and sonaBLAST! Alongside today’s announcement, Blair Gun has released the first single, “The Thief,” which scraps together stories from the early wave of televangelist charlatans living in complete contradiction to the virtues that they preached. Listen to the revelatory record HERE. Giving MAGNET Magazine the exclusive, vocalist and guitarist Joedin Morelock says “We took some inspiration from scenarios written about by Joan Didion in various essays. We trace through this narrative of The Thief chronologically, which is a lyrical style that we haven’t tried much of until now.” Read the feature HERE. A power-punk record, There Are No Rival Clones Here will mesmerize you with edgy hooks, propulsive beats, and head-banging instrumentation. With a lean, mean running time, each song makes a distinct, unforgettable statement. Blair Gun’s passion and purpose shines through tough, tight tunes like “The Thief,” the sneering “Bitter Men,” and the infectious house-party track “Beat Happened.” Blair Gun features Joedin Morelock on vocals/guitar, Zach Cavor as lead guitarist, Jake Richter on drums, and Alyson Valdez as bassist and backup vocals. The garage band intentionally rejects self-destructive conformity, cynical brand-building in lieu of self-reliance, and the fruitless quest for simple solutions in a complex, interrogative world. You’ll hear strains of everything from Richard Hell and Elvis Costello to the Pixies and hometown heroes like Blink-182. They have influences, not idols. Rituals, not references.

8. PlayThatBoiZay – Temple Run Source:PLAYTHATBOIZAY AKA ZAY Today, South Florida’s PlayThatBoiZay returns with his new single and music video “TEMPLE RUN.” First emerging on the scene in 2018, “TEMPLE RUN” sees the rapper harnessing his raw, unfettered, and tenacious sound that garnered him a loyal early fanbase with his experimental spin on ‘90s Memphis rap. The music video was directed by fellow South Florida underground music luminary Twelve’len and features Zay deep in a “Temple Run” through a hectic Miami night. The iconic phone video game from the early 2010’s inspired the song’s title and lyrics: “That’s just how it feels,” Zay shares when speaking on the single, “not just in the streets but in the world. I’m constantly running but it’s not at all a sprint.” Last week Zay started teasing the single with a clip of him recording the song in the studio. Zay was first inducted into South Florida’s rap scene building a following dropping songs on SoundCloud in 2018. His music caught Lord Lu C N’s (a close friend of Denzel Curry and producer) attention & they started creating together. Lord Lu C N introduced Zay to Denzel and from there, the two continued to build their newly founded creative relationship. This resulted in Zay’s feature on “P.A.T” from Curry’s critically acclaimed 2019 project ZUU and 2021 single “Bad Luck.” In 2022, Zay joined Curry on his fall North American tour, where he performed as an opener alongside AG Club and redveil. The following year Zay reunited with Curry and his longtime collaborator Ronny J to release “WOO,” an homage to the sound that became synonymous with 2010’s South Florida rap. Now, with four projects under his belt, Zay prepares for a full-fledged return to the music scene this year with “TEMPLE RUN” as a taste of what’s to come. Listen to “TEMPLE RUN” above and stay tuned for more from PlayThatBoiZay coming soon.

9. Iman Nunez ft. HDBeenDope – Numbers Game Source:Iman Nunez The lyrical Yonkers emcee, Iman Nunez, drops his collaboration with HDBeenDope, “Numbers Game.” Iman and HD inform listeners that “men lie, women lie, and numbers lie too” because the duo states, “Women and men are in control, so numbers are not to blame.” Rather than focusing on streaming and social media metrics, Iman and HDBeenDope use the Haysuse-produced beat to state how better they are than their competition. HDBeenDope tells the competition that “numbers aren’t your name” as he’s focused on the things that matter in front of him. Iman looks beyond the number and doesn’t care for attention by saying, “These cowards been giving period pieces, at least like once a month like when p****es be bleeding, then elbow rubbing with people that don’t even rock with you. I’m cool with all the attention my prophecies aren’t providing you.” This single follows his earlier release, “I Got Time.” Sway’s Universe praised the song as “a braggadocious soundtrack that’s every bit the anthem of self-assured audacity as Iman places his bets and calls his shots. The cash on the table isn’t just for show; it’s a declaration.” The duo can be found on Instagram @imannunez @hdbeendope. Haysuse can be found @__haysuse.

10. Daniel Noah Miller – Tipico Source:Daniel Noah Miller Today the Nicaraguan-American artist Daniel Noah Miller makes a striking return with the release of his new track “Típico,” a scintillating, Spanish-language rendition of his breakout track “Typical” from his stunning debut album Disintegration out now vía FADER Label. “Típico” transforms the staggering original track into a celebration of Daniel’s own Latino roots and his deep appreciation for his Central American family that has long supported and inspired him. The adaptation process infused new life to the track with newly reimagined production and an arrangement that also gave a new meaning to the song that embodies Daniel’s own rediscovered path personally and artistically. Disintegration houses a collection of deeply confessional songs, revealing personal hardship over a sonic bed that honors his Nicaraguan and Caribbean roots and the sounds that shaped him throughout his life, including the towering work of William Basinski’s The Disintegration Loops. The moving body of work is lined with richly layered sound that chronicles the mosaic of experiences and emotions that have lined his life throughout the past few years brilliantly showcasing Miller’s ability to bear himself fully for transformative art. The striking first offering establishes Daniel as an essential new voice in the music arena. The album features production from Daniel and close collaborator Jack Hallenbeck (Haim, Maggie Rogers, Girlpool) who both fortified a deep friendship with Miller throughout the creation of this music, resulting in some of the artist’s most thrilling, fully realized work to date. Traversing across themes of healing, personal growth, love, friendships and the disintegration of everything you know to ever be, the album proves to be both wildly complex and equally delightful, a feat by the brilliant artist. Pulling inspiration from acts across the world including Lô Borges and Milton Nascimento’s Clube Da Esquina, and Emahoy Tsegué’s Ethiopiques, and crafted by way of deconstructed cassette tapes, Disintegration is a collection of works that transcend the idea of contemporary music production. The project expands upon the sound pre-established in his long standing band, Lewis Del Mar, which has garnered large critical acclaim and clocked in over 350M+ streams to date. The album is now available for order on both vinyl and cassette HERE. A few weeks ago, in celebration of this past release, Daniel brought the project to life for the first time in New York with a special sold-out audio/visual performance at Public Records in New York. DANIEL NOAH MILLER ON “TÍPICO”: “I’ve made a Spanish translation of my song ‘Typical.’ I used to make acoustic demo translations of previous work to send to my family in Central America, and this is just a more fully realized version of that idea. They have always supported me and my music, and overtime I’ve become aware that much of my practice is designed around honoring my parents and our collective family. Translations are an interesting exercise: finding new rhyme schemes and rhythms, phrases that can change the meaning of certain lines, even the feel of the song entirely. I’ve done my best here to let this take on a life of its own, and the changes in the production and arrangement reflect that. As I begin to chart my own path with my work, one of my few aims is to have my body of songs reflect every side of my reality and upbringing. ‘Típico’ is a small gesture to this effect.

11. Jae Stephens – Wet Source:jae stephens Gifted singer, songwriter and producer, Jae Stephens is ready to elevate her game. Today, the acclaimed R&B artist shares new single delivers “Wet,” a slick and sensual new banger, her latest release for via Raedio/Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE Smoothly futuristic and brashly confident, “Wet” finds Stephens seizing control of all aspects of her life–her art, her finances and, most crucially, her desires. Over the song’s uptempo, house-influenced production, Stephens sings, “Sick of my sadness, end of an era, I got new habits,” signaling her intention to start a new phase of her life and career, one with fewer inhibitions and more self-expression. Produced in part by Jae herself, “Wet” sonically traverses both Pop and R&B genres effortlessly. “Wet” is the start of Jae Stephens’ next era, which will culminate in a new EP due later this year. The Dallas native first turned heads as a teenage R&B prodigy, gaining notice with her soul-stirring vocals and preternatural songwriting ability. While she was a high school student, Stephens built a devoted audience on Tumblr, winning 200,000 followers with her sterling covers of pop and R&B songs and her entertaining life updates. She stepped out on her own as a 19-year-old, in 2017, releasing “24K,” a single that earned praise from The FADER and garnered Jae a performance on COLORS. In 2019, Jae released f**k it, i’ll do it myself, a fully self-written and self-produced EP, home to her fan favorite single “got it like that,” and joined her friend Khalid during his performance on Saturday Night Live. She has collaborated with kindred spirits like THEY, VanJess, Khamari, and Xavier Omar, and has racked up more than 50 million streams across her catalog. Her most recent EP, High My Name Is, came out in 2022, shifting her sound in a more alternative and personal direction. Now signed to Raedio, “audio everywhere” company, in partnership with Def Jam Recordings, Jae Stephens is primed to deliver on her limitless potential. Stay tuned for much more from the young singer-songwriter in the near future.

12. Jay Furr – Blood In My Eyez Source:Jay Furr - Topic San Bernardino’s very own Jay Furr (@1jayfurr) introduces his newest project ‘Blood In My Eyez.’ The artist has been keeping the momentum going with dropping heat since the release of his well-received last project, The Influence which included standout tracks like, “Love Don’t Cost A Thing,” “Did It Perfect,” and “Picture This.” Now, the latest project showcases Jay Furr’s growth as an artist. With 16 new tracks of pure hits, Jay Furr is showcasing why he’s up next. Now back with another project, Jay Furr displays his skills as a rapper, along with his cadence, and overall signature flow. Some of the artists that reflect and inspire the diverse palette that shaped Jay Furr’s sound include some of the best in the game: Lil Durk, Young Thug, Future, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Gunna. It’s only right that “Bad Intentions” is the leading single of this project. Just like his last project, listeners get insight into Furr’s world as he dives into all facets of his persona, encapsulating the pain, triumphs, and everything in between. Jay Furr continues to prevail with his consistency. As he puts it himself, music is therapeutic for him. “Music is therapy for me and I love to create and outdo myself each time I record,” he says. “Life inspires me and knowing there’s a fan out there that I’m relating to.” As for what’s next for Jay Furr, his audience and supporters can look forward to his record with Hunxho coming soon, as well as another tape with even more hits.

13. OG Dayv – The Sour Diesel Eagle Source:OG DAYV - Topic Multi-talented artist and producer OG Dayv marked this year’s 4/20 with the release of mixtape, ‘The Sour Diesel Eagle.’ Diving into the intersection of hip-hop culture and cannabis, OG Dayv’s latest project reflects his personal journey of self-discovery and creative expression. For OG Dayv (@ogdayv), 4/20 holds a significance beyond just a date on the calendar. Reflecting on the cultural significance of the day, he shares, “4/20 is not only important for good health and understanding of self, but it’s also a day to celebrate the medicinal properties of weed.” Having found solace and inspiration in cannabis to cope with stress, anxiety, PTSD, and ADHD, OG Dayv acknowledges the invaluable role that weed has played in his life. “Music takes on a new meaning after you listen to it stoned,” he adds. “It allows me to hear the different intricacies and instruments, fueling my creative process.” In line with his commitment to connect with his fan base, many of whom are enthusiasts of marijuana, OG Dayv views releasing music on 4/20 as a sound business practice and a gesture of appreciation. “Consistency is key,” he states. “No matter what, on 4/20, you can always count on me to deliver something to the fans.” ‘The Sour Diesel Eagle’ is a testament to OG Dayv’s enduring relationship with marijuana and its influence on his artistic expression. “Weed and rap go together like bacon and eggs,” he remarks. “It has helped me become a better engineer, producer, and artist overall.” While ‘The Sour Diesel Eagle’ maintains a laid-back and fun vibe, OG Dayv does not shy away from addressing serious issues, including the disproportionate impact of drug laws on minorities. “The point still remains that the laws around these drugs need to be changed quickly,” he asserts. Looking ahead, OG Dayv hints at exciting collaborations on his upcoming album, expressing his enthusiasm for the collaborative process and its role in enhancing his creative vision. As OG Dayv continues to push the boundaries of his artistry, ‘The Sour Diesel Eagle’ stands as a testament craft and his commitment to authenticity. Follow OG Dayv on social media to stay updated on his latest releases and future endeavors: Instagram | Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

14. Foggieraw ft. Ari Lennox – Stay Awhile Source:Foggieraw Repping the DMV as loudly and lovingly as possible, acclaimed rapper and elite storyteller Foggieraw recruits GRAMMY® Award-nominated R&B phenomenon and fellow hometown hero Ari Lennox for a slick and sultry new single and music video entitled “Stay Awhile” out now via Mercury Records. It notably marks the first collaboration between these powerhouse talents. Listen HERE. The production threads ethereal acoustic guitar through an organic drum beat. Against this sparse backdrop, Foggieraw leans into a laidback and confident flow punctuated by unfiltered emotion. The momentum builds as Lennox carries an anthemic chorus, “Stay awhile, don’t be rude.” It climaxes on a showstopping display of her towering high register. Emerging with his unmistakable visual aesthetic, Foggieraw takes the helm in directing the official music video for “Stay Awhile.” Witness nothing short of DMV royalty as he and Ari Lennox shine like celestial beings, seamlessly transitioning from scenes reminiscent of the 90s Tommy Hilfiger era to regal portrayals as kings and queens adorned in traditional African garments. The music video captivates viewers, evoking a warm sense of familiarity and palpable energy between Foggieraw and Ari Lennox. Watch it HERE. Right now, Foggieraw is infiltrating every corner of the culture. This month New Balance unveiled their latest campaign with him as a face of the 990v6 which is extremely significant given the shoe’s popularity in his hometown. He just delivered a showstopping performance at the Chicago Bulls’ first “Club Red” post-game concert, which took over the United Center’s private Concert Club. Expanding his creative arsenal yet again, he notably directed and starred in Summer Walker’s “Drown In My Love” music video which gained over 12 million views across socials. “Stay Awhile” lands in the wake of “Destiny.” Beyond generating millions of streams, it earned plugs from Rolling Out, Global Grind, and more. WONDERLAND raved, “what a strong start for the year it is. A star on the rise, Foggieraw establishes himself as an A-class storyteller, standing out as a force of his generation, merging his soulful lyrics with an extremely polished eye for his visual creations.” EBONY applauded how “He returns with a new single, showcasing his lyrical prowess and solidifying his position as an artist to watch.” Perhaps HotNewHipHop put it best, “He’s back with another single where he steps into his greatness.” Foggieraw continues to gain extensive traction with tens of millions of streams and views. Capping off a busy 2023, Swizz Beatz tapped him for his BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher. He has attracted high-profile co-signs from Alicia Keys, SZA, Stormzy, Anderson.Paak, Benny Blanco, Ari Lennox, Tierra Whack, and more. At the same time, he has infiltrated the fashion world. He walked in Milan Fashion Week for Pharrell’s Moncler Fall/Winter ’23 collection and appeared in campaigns for Nike Yardrunners and Sergio Tecchini. Right now, he’s preparing more music for release very soon. Stay tuned!

15. Zacchae’us Paul – Better Dayz Source:Zacchae'us Paul - Topic Today,Zacchae’us Paul releases his new single “Better Dayz” on storied and recently relaunched Jazz label Candid Records. Paul spoke on the single saying, “Better Dayz” is an emotionally powerful song that navigates through the turbulence of lost love and personal growth, all the while holding onto the hope of a brighter future. Drawing inspiration from the resilience and faith exemplified by David in the Bible, the song starts with reflecting on the pain and longing for someone who is no longer in your life, acknowledging the hard truth of discovering who people truly are”. “Better Dayz” follows the release of Zacchae’us’ Candid Records debut single, “Mama Said” which he says serves as “a heartfelt ode to the extraordinary Black women who have shaped my very being.” Zacchae’us will play these two songs as well as other new offerings on May 22nd at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right alongside WHATMORE (Cisco Swank, Yoshi T., Jackson August, Elijah Judah, $tallion), Wakai, LIFEOFTHOM. Tickets are available here. Zacchae’us’ music is a fresh take on jazz, blending Atlanta hip-hop, gospel, and Caribbean rhythms. With influences from his upbringing in Atlanta, Georgia and studies in Puerto Rico, Paul crafts a youthful and thoughtful sound. Paul’s musical journey began in his childhood home studio, influenced by his step-father and experiences in church. His exploration of jazz intensified after discovering Duke Ellington, leading him to pursue music beyond the church community. Studying in Puerto Rico expanded his musical horizons, despite facing challenges like Hurricane Irma while there. Zacchae’us continues about the song, “Despite this, there is a profound determination to dance and sing through the trials, embodying David’s spirit of liberation and joy amidst adversity. The chorus is the heart of the song, echoing a yearning for “better days” and the desire to break free from current sorrows. It captures the essence of finding solace and freedom in faith and rejoicing, even when life presents its most challenging trials. This theme of liberation, inspired by biblical teachings, emphasizes the importance of faith and resilience, inviting listeners to dance and let go of their burdens as a path to healing. The song also explores the journey of personal transformation—from being underestimated and feeling invisible to discovering one’s inner strength and confidence. It addresses the challenge of rising above negativity and the opinions of others, underscoring the belief that true self-worth and assurance come from within. This message of empowerment encourages listeners to shake off obstacles and emerge more confident and assured, embodying the belief that with self-belief and faith, anything is possible. “BETTER DAYZ” is a testament to the power of overcoming heartbreak, embracing personal growth, and the relentless pursuit of happiness. It intertwines introspection, resilience, and faith to deliver a hopeful message: after every hardship, there awaits brighter days. This song is not just a single; it’s an anthem for anyone seeking to rise above their struggles and find joy in the journey towards healing and self-discovery.” Earlier this year, Zacchae’us played a packed show at Brooklyn’s Baby’s Alright during NYC Winter Jazzfest. where Giovani Russenello of the New York Times singled Zacchae’us out as an artist to watch calling him “my biggest surprise of the weekend.” Zacchae’us is part of a new generation of Candid Records artists which also includes Milena Casado and Morgan Guerin, all of whom have come to the label via Candid A&R consultant Terri Lyne Carrington. The recently relaunched label – which already has 4 Grammy wins to its credit since 2021 – is building on its legacy as one of the most storied and influential American independent labels of the 1960s. More info on the new Candid Records here.

16. MaKenzie – A Pretty Fucking Cool EP Source:MaKenzie On the verge of a major breakthrough, rising Kentucky-born, Los Angeles-based R&B pop singer/songwriter MaKenzie releases A Pretty Fucking Cool EP today via Warner Records. Listen to A Pretty Fucking Cool EP, largely produced by Rob Knox (Justin Timberlake, Rihanna), HERE. Check out the full tracklisting below. “To me, A Pretty Fucking Cool EP is simply: pretty fucking cool,” MaKenzie states. “It’s a small compilation of some of my first experiences writing and creating with people who are as passionate and talented as I am. It’s a journey and hopefully a project that gives everybody a little something to enjoy.” Across these four tracks, MaKenzie introduces herself as both a vocal dynamo and a fiercely creative force of nature comfortable enough to strut between R&B and pop with unapologetic style, sass, and edge. Bass thumps over distorted synths on the track “Cashmere” as she exudes attitude throughout the verses. MaKenzie notably paved the way for the project with “Velvet” earlier this year. The EP also includes “LIPS” and “Maybe” ft. TA Thomas. A Pretty Fucking Cool EP spotlights MaKenzie’s versatility front and center. Whether on a throwback R&B banger or stretching into stratospheric pop heights, she asserts herself as a fluid, focused, and fiery force of nature with a unique and undeniable vision all her own. This year, MaKenzie has appeared on coveted DSP playlists such as Spotify’s R&B Weekly and R&B Rising, Apple Music’s R&B Now and Breaking R&B, and Amazon Music’s Fresh R&B. MaKenzie immediately embraced music as a kid. She went from performing with her family in church at barely two years old to immersing herself in the catalogs of formative influences such as Prince, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Brandy, and Toni Braxton, in addition to the likes of Led Zeppelin and Dream Theater. She made a popular appearance on The Terrell Show, while her cover of the Supremes’ classic “You Can’t Hurry Love” tallied just shy of six million streams. She continued to build an audience with consistent R&B and gospel covers on social media. In 2024, MaKenzie inked a deal with Warner Records and released her debut project, A Pretty Fucking Cool EP.

17. ESTA., Joyce Wrice & DUCKWRTH – too fast Source:ESTA. Gearing up for the release of his debut album dropping this summer, the Los Angeles record producer ESTA returns on Friday, April 26th with his first release of 2024, “too fast”, featuring R&B sensation Joyce Wrice and rapper Duckwrth available to stream on all digital platforms via The Orchard – LISTEN HERE. Known for his previous collaborations with the likes of Destin Conrad, Mack Keane, Joyce Wrice, Masego and 21 Savage in addition to his riveting Boiler Room set and pivotal role in Soulection, ESTA showcases versatility and mature musicality in his bold yet nuanced production style. On “too fast,” ESTA crafts a sonic playground where bouncy drums and funky basslines converge, setting the stage for Joyce Wrice’s soulful vocals and Duckwrth’s lyrical finesse. The track is a groove-inducing potion that captivates with its irresistible charm marking the first single from ESTA’s upcoming long-awaited debut dropping this summer.

18. Nyla XO – Tuesday Therapy Source:Nyla XO - Topic Born from a candid couples therapy session between Nyla XO and her husband, Henry McDaniel IV, who also penned the single and produced the video, “Tuesday Therapy” is a metaphorical circus, equating the tumult of love to the chaos of a big top. With infectious grooves in the verses and lush harmonies in the choruses, it’s a track that’s both musically and lyrically captivating, resonating with anyone who’s felt their relationship is a tightrope walk. In the video, Nyla XO proudly sports a whimsical ruffled clown collar as she gears up for her “circus act,” showcasing her versatility. She delivers attitude-filled verses with a rap-like flow, a departure from her previous releases.



19. Chenayder & MAVI – Colors Source:chenayder 17-year-old Chenayder shares her new single “Colors” featuring North Carolina’s Mavi. A previous version of “Colors” was originally shared on Chenayder’s SoundCloud and became a fan favorite but after a chance encounter during recording sessions with Smino, Mavi jumped on the track which now sees its official release. The new song further showcases what is becoming a calling card for Chenayder – an innate ability to fuse old-school flair with contemporary sonics. Arriving alongside “Colors” is the Jackie Radinsky-directed video portraying Chenayder and Mavi in a playful, French new wave-inspired setting. “Colors” follows Chenayder’s performances at SXSW last month and her single “For One Last Time,” which arrived with a Legit Looks-directed video. As Chenayder utilized hall passes to discreetly slip away to the restroom and capture TikTok renditions of her songs, her stardom soared over the past year. The then-sophomore student garnered recognition from self-proclaimed idols such as SZA and Tyler, The Creator. May 2023 saw the release of her debut EP Blue Oblivion, which includes the track “Strawberry Perfume” and was followed up with her stand-alone single “Goodbye.” Each of the aforementioned songs earned support from influential playlists like Spotify’s Pollen, R&B Weekly, Indie Frequency, On Repeat, and Vanguard. These early testaments to Chenayder’s talent hint at the undeniable potential of the budding Haitian-American artist who is balancing her studies with her burgeoning music career. Check out “Colors” feat. Mavi and the music video above and stay tuned for more from Chenayder coming very soon.

20. Hardrock – My Gift To You Source:Hardrock - Topic Taking flight as an artist to watch, rising 20-year-old Atlanta rapper Hardrock serves up his new EP, My Gift To You (Side A), available now via Republic Records. Listen HERE. The nine-track project affirms Hardrock as a hard-hitting sonic insurgent with uncontainable energy and unpredictable musicality. Airy synths underscore the single “ST PATRICK’S DAY” as he turns up with bold and braggadocios bars. It culminates on a chantable chorus, “I get green like St. Patrick’s Day.” Between booming 808s, claps set the pace for “BOBA,” while Hardrock doles out a lyrical flurry punctuated by his gritty delivery. Then, there’s “RUSSIAN CREAM.” His rhymes weigh heavy on the beat, and an icy hook takes hold, “Russian cream…they cold like ice cream.” This is his gift… He recently teased the project with “SOUTH ATL,” gaining traction on DSPs and building buzz. Plus, it boasts the fan favorite “KING TUT.” In addition to plugs from the likes of Rotate Magazine, Lyrical Odyssey, and more, HotNewHipHop praised how “C.N.O.T.E. and Hardrock are in the zone,” going on to proclaim, “He has tons of talent brewing.” It’s no wonder Complex touted him among its coveted “Artists To Watch in 2024.” Currently, Hardrock is finishing up his “My Gift To You Tour.” With a sold-out shot, it promises to be an unforgettable homecoming at Loft in Atlanta, GA on April 27. Then the tour concludes in New York City at Racket on 5/30. Get tickets HERE. It’s officially Hardrock season…

21. Sophie Shredz – OMG Source:SOPHIE SHREDZ SOPHIE SHREDZ returns today with her electrifying new single & video, “OMG.” When it comes to genre-blending, no one is doing it quite like SOPHIE SHREDZ. While her current sound draws influence from the experimental electronic world of hyper-pop, she also imbues her songs with a tapestry of classic rock influences, like show-stopping guitar solos and driving percussive elements. SOPHIE further embraces her rock & roll roots on her brand new single, “OMG.” With soaring prog-rock guitar riffs and emphatic drums, she delivers a song packed with pure, unbridled punk-rock energy. Speaking on the new single, she says, “‘OMG’ is about living rent free in another person’s head. It’s about when someone’s hate for you turns into an obsession. The song pokes fun at them for wanting to tear me down when I’m thriving and living my best life. ‘OMG’ opened up a lot of new ideas for my upcoming album and influenced where the SOPHIE SHREDZ project is going creatively and sonically.” The “OMG” music video, which was creatively directed by Lucy Flores and produced/styled by MK Kopp, is eerie and surrealist with a dash of kitsch. “The overall concept for the video was creation, control and worship,” SOPHIE elaborates. “We wanted to stay true to the SOPHIE SHREDZ vibe while adding a darker twist to create a vampire chic moment.” SOPHIE SHREDZ is the project of New Jersey-born, Nashville-based vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist Sophie Ruggiero. She was raised listening to classic rock greats like Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and Heart, and became an avid guitar player by the age of 7. With the SOPHIE SHREDZ project, Sophie is redefining what it means to be a modern day rock star — she’s bold, evocative, openly queer, and a fierce advocate for female empowerment. Her music reflects her own personal and artistic growth and experiences, making it both relatable and authentic. She hopes her music will inspire others to pursue their dreams and unlock a new level of confidence within themselves.

22. The Chainsmokers & Fridayy – Friday Source:The Chainsmokers GRAMMY Award-winning and chart-topping artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers and GRAMMY nominated R&B singer and songwriter Fridayy have released their new single “Friday” today via DISRUPTOR/Columbia Records. On the track, The Chainsmokers set the tempo with a breezy beat accented by earthy keys and slick cymbals, and Fridayy’s vocals melt into the icy bounce as he sings, “There’s nothing that’s stopping us, Is this like we’re young in love, Don’t care if we crash, Having the time of your life.” The song arrives nearly a decade after The Chainsmokers released their song “Roses” ft. ROZES and is a self-dubbed Part 2 of the song that started it all for the duo.



The accompanying official video, directed by Hunter Lyon, projects the energy on-screen as The Chainsmokers and Fridayy soundtrack the ultimate winter escape. The clip intercuts moments of vacation bliss with a widescreen shot of The Chainsmokers and Fridayy preforming the song in the snowy landscape of Jackson Hole, WY.



“Friday” arrives off the back of The Chainsmokers’ first single of the year, “Addicted” with Zerb and Ink, which has over 12Million+ streams in just one month and came flying into the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. It has sprung up the Spotify Viral 50 Playlist in 23 countries and continues to climb every week.



Stay tuned for more surprises and new music coming soon from The Chainsmokers!

23. Adekunle Gold – Rodo Source:Adekunle Gold Gaining momentum worldwide as an innovator without comparison, buzzing Nigerian phenomenon Adekunle Gold shares a simmering new single “RODO” out now via Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE.



On the track, he adroitly switches sonic lanes, stirring together Afrobeats and Amapiano with traditional Nigerian genres such as Fuji and apala. This bold brew of sounds and vibes instantly intoxicates as he delivers upbeat verses topped off by a cheeky chorus in celebration of the most natural form of physical ecstasy. Fittingly, “Rodo” translates to “hot,” and he repeats it in a hypnotic cycle.

It notably arrives on the heels of “The Life I Chose.” Billboard touted it among “Afrobeats Fresh Picks,” going on to praise, “The track employs a spellbinding, psychedelic flavor of Afropop that draws listeners in just the way the rockstar lifestyle drew in Gold.” OKAYAFRICA. raved, “the new single is a triumphant declaration of AG Baby’s pseudo-rockstar status.” Adekunle Gold continues to expand the scope of his signature sound. He recently dropped the heartfelt “Look What You Made Me Do (Acoustic)” with his wife Simi.



The original “Party No Dey Stop” [with Zinoleesky] catapulted into the Top 10 of the Billboard Top Afrobeats Songs Chart and peaked at #3 on the Official UK Afrobeats Chart. Plus, it has generated over 50 million Spotify streams and 15 million YouTube views on the music video. Of course, it also graced his 2023 debut for Def Jam Recordings, Tequila Ever After.



Adekunle concluded a high-profile North American tour produced by Live Nation and Duke Concept, packing venues in major cities across the United States and Canada. He brought Tequila Ever After to life nightly in front of sold out audiences.



Tequila Ever After includes the singles “Party No Dey Stop,” “Ogaranya,” and the tracks from his EP Tio Tequila that came out earlier 2023. The 17-track album features production from frequent collaborator Kel-P and Labrinth as well as features from Nigerian singer Zinoleesky, Texas superstar Khalid, legends Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers in addition to Gold’s wife Simi.



It sets the stage for more to come from Adekunle Gold in 2024. Expect more music, shows, and surprises.

24. Isaac Dunbar – Beep Beep Repeat Source:Isaac Dunbar Today, breakout pop artist Isaac Dunbar releases his anticipated new EP, Beep Beep Repeat, via RCA Records. His first project release since 2022’s critically lauded Banish The Banshee, Beep Beep Repeat draws inspiration from Isaac’s time living in New York, influenced by the sounds and energy of the city’s vibrant club scene. On the project’s eye-catching cover artwork, Isaac is featured alongside New York City’s signature yellow taxi, flanked by RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Kerri Colby and celebrity hairstylist Iggy Rosales. A decadent, exuberant blend of pop influences and ‘70s disco flair, Beep Beep Repeat is a propulsive and playful new offering from the rising pop star, featuring singles “Apartment A,” “Backseat Girl,” and “American High,” as well as the euphoric “I Love to Dance,” co-written by bloghouse icon Uffie. Earlier this week at The Echo in Los Angeles, Isaac kicked off a series of sold-out shows, debuting the project to fans for the first time. Tonight, April 26, Isaac will celebrate the release in New York at Elsewhere before headlining Colours Hoxton in London on Thursday, May 2.

25. Cat Burns – End Game Source:Cat Burns Today, multi-BRIT-nominated, double-platinum-selling South London artist Cat Burns delivers her brand new single, “end game,” from her highly-anticipated debut album, early twenties, out July 12 via Sony Music UK/RCA Records. Already garnering strong support from her fans on social media ahead of release, “end game” is an emotive guitar-led ballad in which Cat recalls her thoughts about a relationship that’s run its course. “end game” follows her previous single “alone,” accompanied by a music video directed by Libby Burke Wilde and starring a cameo from BAFTA-nominated emerging English actor Sam Bottomley (How To Have Sex, Sundown). It’s the first visual taken from a wider series to come from Cat’s upcoming debut album. early twenties is not just a debut album, it’s a mirror reflecting the complexities and emotions of this exciting era of adulthood. Filled with Cat’s honest and diaristic storytelling, her upcoming debut album is a warm and relatable listen for Gen Z or those nostalgic for their formative adult years. Recently inducted into Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Europe list, Cat will embark on a UK and European Headline Tour in October to celebrate her highly-anticipated debut album release, with dates in Bristol, Cologne, Amsterdam, Manchester and London now sold out. Ahead of her upcoming headline tour, Cat will head out on a UK festival run this Summer, performing at Highest Point Festival, In It Together Festival, Mighty Hoopla and The Big Feastival. She is also confirmed to appear at this year’s BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend in Luton next month. With over five million monthly listeners, multiple BRIT-award nominations to her name, and following supporting slots on both Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics US tour and Sam Smith’s UK and EU GLORIA run, Cat is more than ready to step into the spotlight with early twenties, serving as her formal embrace of what’s always been inevitable — an uncompromised, new-aged pop act fearless in canvassing her introspections.

26. Nardo Wick ft. Future – Back To Back Source:Nardo Wick Today, breakout Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick returns with his new single “Back To Back” featuring Future via Flawless Entertainment/RCA Records – click here to listen. Shot in Miami and Los Angeles, the accompanying official video for the track – dropping at 12pm ET – was co-directed by Nardo Wick, Ndoh, and Supo Supreme. This is the second collaboration between Nardo Wick and Future since the 2021 release of Nardo’s single “Me or Sum.” This also marks Future’s first single release since dropping two back to back albums with Metro Boomin. Most recently, Nardo Wick announced that he is set to go on tour with 21 Savage for his American Dream Tour kicking off next month. To purchase tickets, visit: https://nardowick.com/pages/american-dream-tour. Earlier this year, Nardo Wick teamed up with Sexyy Red for his single and music video “Somethin’”– click here to listen. The Ndoh-directed video was shot in Atlanta and portrayed the unfiltered lifestyle of Nardo and Sexxy Red. Just ahead of dropping “Somethin,’” Nardo Wick dropped his a freestyle and visual, “Wickstyle.” Within the first two years of his career, Nardo Wick exploded onto the rap scene and racked up accolade after accolade. His hit single “Who Want Smoke?” officially dropped at the start of 2021 and since then, has been RIAA-certified Gold. Following up the rise of “Who Want Smoke?,” Nardo’s released a slew of successful tracks including “Shhh”, “Pull Up” and “I Be Chillin” before releasing the alternative version of “Who Want Smoke??” featuring Lil Durk, 21 Savage and G Herbo, which is now 3X Platinum. The new version of Nardo’s hit single debuted at #17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the official video trended on YouTube for weeks to follow. Ending 2021 on a high note, Nardo released his now Platinum debut album Who Is Nardo Wick? and it landed in the top 20 (#19) on the Billboard 200 chart, making it the fifth largest debut of 2021. In 2022, Nardo was inducted into the 2022 XXL Freshman Class and went on his first-ever tour, Who Is Nardo Wick?: The Tour. That same year he also released Who Is Nardo Wick ?? (Deluxe) which included new tracks such as “Krazy Krazy,” “Riot,” “G Nikes” featuring Polo G and features from major artists such as The Kid LAROI, Latto, and Lakeyah. In addition to his own music, he’s been a feature on singles for artists like DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Skillibeng and more as well as being featured on film soundtracks for Judas And The Black Messiah and ELVIS. Last year, Nardo dropped “Hot Boy” featuring Lil Baby where the two can be heard rapping about being hot boys and having a fast lifestyle. Nardo Wick is your favorite rapper’s rapper – getting nods and co-signs from major artists within the rap space – while honing in on his unique dark, energetic sound that is unforgettable. Stay tuned for more music from Nardo Wick coming soon.

27. Skilla Baby – The Coldest Source:Skilla Baby Flaunting a scorching signature style without comparison, rising Detroit rapper Skilla Baby unleashes his anxiously awaited new project The Coldest out now via Geffen Records. Listen HERE. Regarding The Coldest, Skilla Baby said, “I took my time to put this project together… Sometimes, I feel like people try to place me in a box. The pressure of being a new artist, being successful, staying disciplined, and still clocking into the studio is very strenuous, but fun at the same time. As an artist, I’m known as the ‘Girl’s guy.’ But I’ll never forget I come from the streets. As a real person, I feel so many emotions (mad, sad, happy, anxious, etc.). I say that to say, sorry for the wait but I wanted to put everything I feel into one project. Grab your coats…” Across 16 tracks, Skilla Baby levels up from every angle. The track “Da Whole Package” finds him in a lyrical crossfire with Flo Milli. They trade quotable bars back-and-forth, culminating on a chantable chorus. Lively horns pipe up over booming 808s on the opener “Trapped” as he gets introspective and laments, “I won’t leave the hood, I think I’m trapped.” Then, there’s “Mike Jack” featuring G Herbo and Rob49. Hi-hats brush up against an ominous piano loop as this trio ignites a stunning street anthem befitting of their respective reputations as spitters. “Project X” featuring DaBaby barely contains Skilla Baby’s energy as he grins, “We turnt up.” He steps into another realm altogether on “Te Amo.” Showcasing another side of his artistry, he gets melodic with a hypnotic hook, “Te amo, mama.” On “Misfits,” he links up with Polo G. Taking no prisoners, Skilla Baby drops a warning on the caustic and catchy refrain, “Every time I see my opps, I’m gon’ flip shit.” Production credits on The Coldest include Southside, MIA JayC, Ben Billions, TooDope, and more. He paved the way for this body of work with the standout lead single “Free Big Meech,” piling up millions of streams and earning acclaim. The single earned plugs in the Associated Press, XXL, HNHH, Rap Up and more. Next up, the “Vultures Eat The Most” Tour takes him across the country on his most extensive jaunt yet. It kicks off on May 30 at Level 13 in Orlando, FL and rolls through major markets such as Chicago, IL, New York, NY, and Boston, MA before coming to a close at House of Blues in Dallas, TX on July 2. Tickets are available for purchase HERE. It follows his touring experience hitting the road with Offset. Among many accolades, BET just named him a “BET Amplified Artist.” Skilla is also the latest cover star at RollingOut. Thus far, Skilla Baby has piled up over 300 million streams and north of 111 million views. He has notched major co-signs from the likes of Jack Harlow, City Girls, Rylo Rodriguez, Rob49, Tee Grizzley, Luh Tyler, YTB Fatt, and many others.

28. Susan Carol – Karma Source:Susan Carol' Today, acclaimed Fort Worth, TX singer and songwriter Susan Carol serves up a brand new single entitled “Karma” out now. Kicking off another era, it also marks her official debut for Def Jam Recordings following her recent signing to the label. Listen HERE.



Bold bells chime, glossy guitar echoes, and strings swoon across the track’s dreamy soundscape. Setting the scene, Susan exhales, “Now I probably shouldn’t say this, but fuck it I’m gonna go ahead and say it.” She proceeds to give an ex hell with her heavenly high register, going on to warn, “I’ll let Karma get you first, that’s just how it works!”



Susan Carol in her own words:

“I hope people listen to “Karma” and feel a sense of relatability, love and responsibility to always put out the energy you want to receive. Treat people how you want to be treated. Love people the way you hope to be loved!”



Susan will embark on a North American headline tour kicking off April 30th in Philadelphia at City Winery. The tour will visit major markets coast-to-coast, with potential additional dates to come.



With her dynamite vocal delivery, sultry swagger, and sharp pen, Susan Carol has quietly distinguished herself as a soul music phenomenon without comparison. For as much as she channels jazz-y throwback bliss, her attitude remains as fresh as it is fiery. Following a steady grind, she has already piled up millions of streams across projects such as her independent Organic EP in addition to collaborating with GRAMMY® Award winner PJ Morton, among others. During 2022, she caught the attention of Def Jam Recordings and inked a deal with the label.



Stay tuned for more news and announcements from Susan Carol coming soon.

29. Jay Worthy, DāM FunK & DRAM – Westside Source:LNDN DRGS Today, two of West Coast’s finest, Jay Worthy and Dām-FunK, link up on their new collaborative single “Westside” featuring rapper and producer DRAM. The latest offering from Worthy, “Westside” sees the pair effortlessly fashion an ode to the West Coast. On “Westside,” Jay Worthy and Dām-FunK usher in intense feelings of nostalgia detailing their daily routines over a beat reminiscent of the golden years of G-Funk. The single arrives alongside a music video that sees Worthy and Dām-FunK riding in one of Worthy’s red old schools (a noteworthy item from the avid car collector), invoking the same Menace II Society energy from the 90s classic. Unhurried, the collaborators paint a vivid scene of the music that informed their creative, so much so you can almost peer through smoke-filled low riders to catch a glimpse of the distinctive sound of California’s rich hip-hop culture. First arriving on the scene in the mid-2010s, Jay Worthy has made a name for himself as “one of the most dependable members of the West Coast underground” as dubbed by Pitchfork, having worked on tracks with artists like The Alchemist, Westside Gunn, Kamaiyah, Harry Fraud, and most recently Roc Marciano on their collaborative album Nothing Bigger Than the Program. Enter Dām-FunK. Even before signing to Stones Throw in 2008, the DJ and record collector has remained a legend in his own right, keeping the spirit of Boogie and G-Funk alive as the genre’s foremost guardian all the while pushing its boundaries, collaborating with artists like Disclosure, Little Dragon, and spearheading 2023’s Dām-FunK Presents The Music of Grand Theft Auto Online Original Score for Rockstar Games. Listen to “Westside” above and stay tuned to see what Jay Worthy and Dām-FunK are cooking up next.

30. The Amours – Changes Source:The Amours The Amours, a duo composed of sisters Jakiya and Shaina – share their debut EP CHANGES, executively produced by Camper, out now via November Yellow. Listen HERE. Watch the “Pick Me Up” ft. TA Thomas official video HERE. The Amours in their own words: “We’re beyond excited to share this body of work with the masses. The process of formulating this project has been one of the best experiences of our lives. We were able to really dig deep and showcase a level of vulnerability we have yet to reveal to our fans. In the midst of this process, we’ve gone through a whirlwind of Changes. From the EP title, to the shift in songs, scratching everything and starting over. We’ve embraced every single Change we’ve had to endure. Most recently, at the conclusion of this process we lost one of our biggest fans and a piece of our heart, our grandfather Lee S. Berry. We dedicate this project to him, our hero. As we continue on, and embrace one of the hardest Changes we’ve ever had to deal with we know that he is smiling down on us, rooting for us to keep going.” CHANGES follows their recent singles “Pick Me Up” ft. TA Thomas, “On The Run,” and “Before I Met You.” The EP, CHANGES, showcases the duo’s dynamic sound as they bounce off each other’s energy. Executively produced entirely by Camper. The theme is a celebration of women from all walks of life. No matter the background, there is a common thread of searching for love throughout various chapters of one’s life–whether it’s self-love or romantic love. To celebrate the upcoming EP release, The Amours are set to go on tour starting on June 8th in La Plata, Maryland. Following key cities below. The close-knit harmonies, signature Amours arrangements, and warm R&B vibes will have you screaming what you ‘Don’t Deserve’ even if you’re getting what you do. From touring as a supporting vocalist, being a part of Grammy Award-winning records, and delivering harmony all over the world. The Amours are destined for greatness.

31. The Ghost Club – King Whatever Source:The Ghost Club Today, Pittsburgh-based band The Ghost Club has released their label debut album, King Whatever, on Last Gang Records. A thrilling collision of indie-rock, youthful punk energy, and spirited sax solos that surf on a timeless new wave, King Whatever brings a fresh, thoughtful approach to the sounds you fell in love with while answering MySpace messages and listening to your favorite Y2K cult bands. Stream the album and order the splattered vinyl HERE. Fueled by rushing drums and emphatic vocals that build to a euphoric sax solo, “I’m Sold” is the empowering lead track, premiered by MXDWN, that encourages you to pursue your passion at all costs. Read the exclusive feature HERE. “Whenever you try to make something of yourself, there’s always going to be someone who tries to put you down,” says Dunegan. “‘I’m Sold’ is my way of encouraging people to never let anyone else influence how they feel about themselves, or hold them back from doing what they want with their lives.” Full of cathartic anthems, King Whatever offers raw, incisive songwriting, sharp-tongued commentary, and insightful self-reflection on subjects including worn-out expectations of masculinity. Throughout the Palmquist-produced album, The Ghost Club brings truth-telling to an ecstatic mix of heartland rock, garage punk, and new wave, etching each track with unexpected musical turns. Watch the official video for “If I Fell (Don’t Wait Here For Me)” HERE – one of the first music videos ever shot on a limited-released, newly-launched Kodak Super 8 camera, director Ben Turok was able to create a timeless yet modern feeling that perfectly mirrors the song that “sparkles like Springsteen yet rushes like The Ghost Club (Paste).” The 5-piece, Pittsburgh-bred indie rock band features guitarist Isaiah Ross, bassist Logan Casper, drummer Christian Laliberte, saxophonist Jake Barber, and is led by charismatic frontman Domenic Dunegan, a former film student who found his calling as a musician at a Bruce Springsteen concert when he was 18-years-old. After years of developing his craft as a songwriter and linking with other local musicians, Domenic felt a breakthrough during the pandemic when he joined forces with producer Eric Palmquist (Bad Suns, Thrice, Plain White T’s). Together, they shaped the sound Domenic envisioned as “modern Bruce Springsteen,” by merging shimmering textures and propulsive rhythms with Barber’s masterfully expressive saxophone performance. “I came into last year coming off of a pretty bad injury; I had fallen and shattered 4 bones in my right hand and had to have reconstructive surgery and relearn how to use my hand. The fear and uncertainty of whether or not I’d play again made me a cloud to anyone I encountered. I feel, however, that no matter how stoic a person is, there will always be the underlying need for SOMETHING, whether it be a person, a routine, a dream, or anything,” shares Domenic. “Life can feel like a continual game of jumping headfirst into the unknown, and no matter where I find myself I will keep going, but it sure helps having someone there to catch you when you fall, and thankfully when I needed it most, some people did.” A singular group, The Ghost Club makes songs of persistence against the odds, which the band has often personally overcome–notably in the form of broken hands, but never in the form of broken dreams. The band’s label debut serves as a crucial lesson in shedding expectations and fully trusting your intuition. On the band’s signing, Domenic states “Whenever I walked into the Last Gang offices, the one and only thing they had in mind to talk to me about was how to get what I have to say out into the world in the way that I feel comfortable doing, and for this and many other reasons I am eternally grateful to have them, MNRK, and Shelter Music Group in my corner.”

33. Josh X – Breathe Source:JOSH X Renowned R&B virtuoso Josh X unveils his latest mesmerizing music video for his soul-stirring track, “Breathe.” Directed by Dream Team Digital, the “Breathe” music video against a backdrop of stunning visuals and cinematic landscapes of the tropics. Watch as Josh takes listeners on an emotional journey. The video has Josh riding around the town with a beautiful woman. She eventually gets captured by hitmen, and Josh saves the woman from the hitmen. Throughout the video, Josh X tells us a love letter about how his affection runs deep. He sings about how his partner reflects himself, and right when she’s gone, he’ll “be calling, baby, come back here.” Josh X sings about his commitment to keeping his act right and his passionate bond going as she helps him find a way when he’s down. Josh’s actions reflect those lyrics as he does whatever he can to save the woman in the video. This song type comes naturally to Josh, as he’s said in the Miami Herald, “My creative side often delves into the intricacies of human connection, expressing the nuances and emotions associated with love in its various forms.” “Breathe” is now available on all major streaming platforms. To stay updated on Josh X’s latest releases and upcoming projects, follow him @joshxantus.

34. Normani ft. Gunna – 1:59 Source:Normani Singer-songwriter Normani unveils her new single “1:59,” featuring Gunna via RCA Records. The single comes on the heels of the announcement of her long-awaited and highly anticipated debut album DOPAMINE, slated to release on June 14 on all major streaming platforms. The album’s pre-save link can be found at wheresthedamnalbum.com. “1:59” seductively unfolds over smooth guitar melodies as Normani addresses a potential paramour, provocatively pondering their intimate possibilities. With its suggestive lyrics and infectious rhythm, the track exudes an undeniable allure. The record encapsulates Normani’s journey of embracing her divine femininity, blending sensuality with dominance in a way that feels authentic and empowering. The chorus teases, “When I get you alone, boy, what you gon’ do with this? Don’t talk too much, just do this sh*t. Boy, what you gon’ do with this?” Gunna’s verse adds another layer of intrigue as he confidently asserts, “I can tell your type ’cause you gon’ like the things I do.” “1:59” ventures into a different pocket for Gunna, delivering a more R&B-infused record that highlights his versatility while retaining his core essence. Since stepping into the spotlight as a solo artist in 2018, Normani has mesmerized audiences with a series of chart-topping singles. Noteworthy among these are collaborations such as “Dancing With a Stranger” with Sam Smith and “Love Lies” with Khalid, both of which soared into the top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, charting at No. 7 and No. 9, respectively. Additionally, “Motivation” and “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B have charted the Hot 100, peaking at No. 33 and No. 14, respectively. Normani’s upcoming album DOPAMINE represents a season of liberation and freedom, celebrating her journey to this pivotal moment.

36. Coi Leray – Can’t Come Back Source:Coi Leray Fresh off her Coachella debut, Coi Leray releases a brand new track, “Can’t Come Back,” produced by TrueBeatzz and Melz of Ear Drummers, marking her second release with Island Records. The accompanying video, also released today, was directed by the renowned Dragan Aric, also known as The.97, and creatively led by Alondra Costa with Johnathan Behr as the lead producer, serving as a high octane homage to Janet Jackson’s iconic ‘The Pleasure Principle’ video from the dance-heavy 80’era. Bringing Coi’s vision to life, the video showcases the essence of Jackson’s ambiguity and influence, achieved by incorporating similar set design, wardrobe, and artistic vision. Coi complements the video release with a series of movie-poster-esque stills, adding depth to the visual narrative. The music video and the song are available on all streaming platforms and can be watched here Kicking off the year with two Grammy nominations (“Best Rap Performance” for her massive hit “Players” and “Best Pop Dance Recording” for “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” with David Guetta and Anne Marie), a new label, her debut at Coachella, a nomination for iHeartRadio’s 2024 Awards (“Dance Song Of The Year” with “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”), and now a brand new track, 2024 is shaping up to be a massive year for Coi Leray. This new era (which Coi refers to as her “grown & sexy era”) follows a successful 2023 for Coi with the release of her album, COI, which debuted on the Billboard 200, and the chart-topping success of her RIAA-certified platinum hit “Players” (now Grammy-nominated). The track earned her first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 with her highest charting single to date landing at #9 and dominated the radio with three consecutive weeks at #1 on Rhythmic Radio, #1 on Urban Radio, #1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart, and #5 on Billboard’s Radio Chart. She continued to make waves throughout the year with major festival performances such as Rolling Loud California, Austin City Limits, Summer Jam and more as well as joining the lineup at Jay-Z’s Made In America and Kid Cudi’s Moon Man’s Landing. Coi also became the voice of the WNBA’s “More Than Game” campaign ahead of their 2023 season and continues to build her resume in the fashion space with her collaboration with FENDI by Marc Jacobs for their Summer Capsule collection. You can also hear Coi on the big screen, with her collaboration with Metro Boomin on their song “Self Love”, as part of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

37. Vanilla Is Black – Mezcal Source:Vanilla is Black - Topic Solidifying a dynamic union,Vanilla Is Black—the new power trio featuring Chuck Inglish, K. Roosevelt, and Kenneth Wright—make their official debut with a brand new single entitled “Mezcal” out now via Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE.



The group unites the creative souls and spirits of rapper, producer, and DJ Chuck Inglish (The Cool Kids), lead vocalist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist K. Roosevelt (The Game, Jhené Aiko, Hit Boy), and multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer and music director Kenneth Wright (Pink Sweat$, Wiz Khalifa). Together, they conjure up a classic, yet fresh sound steeped in R&B and soul, blissful psychedelia funk/rock and the spirit of boundary-pushing producers like Dilla and The Dungeon Family.



On “Mezcal,” the smoked-out production glows beneath off-kilter guitar and a hazy beat. The vocals practically hover over this soundscape as it culminates on a chantable chorus, “I played her favorite song. She likes to drink Mezcal. Served on the rocks with lime. She wants to dance all night.”



Vanilla Is Black naturally grew out of Pandemic jam sessions between Chuck Inglish, K. Roosevelt, and Kenneth Wright. Harnessing inimitable creative chemistry the trio carried this energy into the studio where they brought their collective vision to life under the influence of classic intergalactic funk outfits a la Parliament-Funkadelic and genre-bending acts like Gorillaz, Isley Brothers, Khruangbin. Signing to Def Jam Recordings, Vanilla Is Black are primed to blast off in 2024 with their debut single “Mezcal” and more to come.

38. Bruses & Humbe – Bestia Source:Bruses One of Mexico’s biggest breakout artists, Latin Grammy-nominated, Bruses, has quickly established herself as one of most exciting and groundbreaking artists coming out of Latin America that is well on her way to becoming one of tomorrow’s biggest stars. Today, the Tijuana, Mexico-born and raised singer- songwriter makes her striking return with her captivating new song “Bestia” in collaboration with viral Monterrey-based artist Humbe that ushers in a new era for the young artist both personally and sonically. Bruses has pioneered a sound completely unique to her that has been crowned “El Nuevo Pop Alternativo”, or New Pop Alternative, a mesmerizing blend of pop, rock and electronic elements lined with immense rawness and vulnerability, rooted in unrelenting authenticity. Filling a much needed space in music within Latin America, Bruses has accomplished accolades many young artists don’t achieve so quickly all while going against the grain. Her fierce candor and voracious devotion to fighting for the voiceless and those on the margins has amassed a global cult following, sold out shows, large critical acclaim and both platinum and gold certified songs. “Bestia” shows Bruses’ towering skills as a songwriter and producer front and center, showcasing how the brilliant artist has quickly become one of the most thrilling artists in music today. Entirely written and produced by Bruses and Humbe, which also marks their first time working together, the track speaks to the deeply universal complexities of both romantic and self-love. The duo beautifully speak about a darkness that can shield many of us from allowing love in from a partner that ultimately mirrors an inability to accept our own love. The single follows the duo’s electrifying performance at Tecate Pal´ Norte music festival in Monterrey, México, in March. “Bestia” follows an explosive 2023 year for Bruses that saw her receive her third Latin Grammy nomination for towering track “Señorita Revolución,” a sold out Monstruos Tour and the release of her critically acclaimed Cuando Ella Me Besó Probé a Dios. Bruses was catapulted onto the larger music arena as a major force with her first two Latin Grammy nominations in 2022 including Best Pop/Rock Album for her Monstruos album and Best Pop/Rock Song for her song “Qué Voy A Hacer Conmigo???.” More recently, Bruses announced she will be performing at the SummerStage at Central Park in celebration of the Latin Alternative Music Conference for their 25th anniversary in association with the Latin Grammys on Wednesday, July 10th. In addition, Bruses will soon be embarking on a tour in support of PVRIS & Pale Waves throughout the United States. The tour kicks off in Philadelphia on June 22nd and wraps in Los Angeles on July 12th. Full dates below. BRUSES ON “BESTIA”: “´Bestia´ is a song where Humbe and I found each other, I love Humberto, and it took us one day to make this single (production and lyric) while we were playing Mario Kart and eating boneless at home; his light and my darkness complemented in a way that I never heard before. It was as if this track was waiting for us all this time to be discovered.”

39. Nellie Charles – Rain On Me Source:Nellie Charles - Topic Coming off the heels of the success of her last single ‘Boss’, which was recently crowned BBC 1Xtra ‘Track of the Week’, and championed by BBC Radio 1, KISS FM, and Capital Xtra, among others, while also garnering critical acclaim from the likes of Notion Magazine, Earmilk, Wordplay Magazine, Ones To Watch, and Apple Music, Manchester-based UK R&B rising sensation NELLIE CHARLES returns with a sultry new offering titled ‘RAIN ON ME’. To be released on April 26 via Chocolate Love Monkey and Melody Mover, ‘Rain On Me’ is the second single from Nellie Charles’ highly anticipated debut EP arriving in the summer. ‘Rain On Me’ not only continues the momentum from her previous single ‘Boss’, but also showcases Nellie Charles’ evolving artistry and deepening emotional depth. Written and produced by Nellie Charles herself, ‘Rain On Me’ explores the tumultuous end of a relationship, with Nellie narrating the emotional complexity of an ex-lover who wants to remain entangled in the past, despite seemingly moving on to somebody else. Driven by Nellie’s rich and emotive voice, as well as her raw and heartfelt lyrics, and complemented by lush grand piano arrangements and glorious bass guitar instrumentation, ‘Rain On Me’ is a powerful and cathartic declaration of closing the chapter on a toxic love, affirming Nellie’s resolve to move forward, unencumbered by the weight of unreciprocated emotions. As Nellie puts it, ‘Rain On Me’ promises to resonate with anyone who has ever had to assert their worth and step away from a relationship that no longer serves them.

40. Luke Hemmings – Boy Source:Luke Hemmings Acclaimed singer-songwriter Luke Hemmings has released his highly-anticipated new EP, boy, via Arista Records (buy/stream here). The record co-produced with longtime collaborator Sammy Witte (Maggie Rogers, Harry Styles, Freya Ridings) is a concise and cohesive 7-track coterie of songs, each offering a new sense of maturity, growth, and humanity for Hemmings. Arriving alongside the project is a stunning official visual EP consisting of all seven tracks which premiered globally for eager fans on YouTube at midnight. Watch here. Hemmings today also released his deeply felt single “Benny” and its companion visualizer. “Benny’s” dreamy soundscape is an ode to family, but one that aches with the loss of a life sometimes lived on their periphery. “The song is about guilt. I spend a lot of time away from my family and live in a different country than them. As you get older and life moves on, things happen at home and it’s the guilt of not being there and missing moments. It’s hard to miss the good moments, but even harder to miss the bad moments. You can’t be there to fix it all and be there for the ones you love.” revealed Hemmings. Watch here. boy’s 7 dynamic new tracks, showcase Hemmings’ lyrical and sonic evolution right from the start with the EP’s opener, “I’m Still Your Boy.” Launching with the hazy strum of an acoustic guitar and lashings of stacked vocal tracks, the production ebbs outwards, contracting for the pre-chorus before exploding out on the chorus, Hemmings, mantra like, repeating the phrase: “I’m still your boy.” Lyrically, the track anchors the EP’s larger narrative theme of the liminal space between youth and adulthood. Guided by an introspective Hemmings, still grappling to hold on to his fading boyhood, each subsequent song draws listeners further into the artists dreamlike realm where themes of youth’s departure, fear, solitude, and hope reverberate powerfully throughout the project. When asked about the inspiration for boy Hemmings explains, “The majority of the songs for boy were written at a time in my life when I was a stranger to stillness. The songs were born on planes and hotel room notepads, muttering under my breath while walking through new cities each day. I was disoriented and overwhelmed by the world and my place in it. Those emotions weaved themselves through this project. The longing for more emotional understanding within myself, the isolation, grief, love, sadness and hope. They’re not intended to be consumed as autobiographical facts, but as an overly dramatic, cathartic, poetic stream of my consciousness. As if you’ve opened my diary and can only read a line from each page.” Given the rich sonic textures and the ambient mood of the record, Hemmings is eager to perform the songs in a live setting. In May, Hemmings will embark upon his official Nostalgia For A Time That Never Existed Tour –The 20-city world tour kicks off on May 4 in Paris with additional stops planned in Italy, Poland, Denmark, and the Netherlands, before traveling through Glasgow, Manchester and London in the UK and Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC, Detroit, Toronto, Brooklyn and Oakland stateside before ending the North American leg in Los Angeles with two shows on June 5-6. Hemmings then returns to Australia for a homecoming of sorts with shows scheduled in Melbourne, and two shows in Sydney, where an additional show was added due to high demand, before concluding on June 16 in Brisbane. For complete details, please see www.lukehemmingsofficial.com Today’s multiple releases not only usher in a new and exciting sonic era for Luke Hemmings and his fans around the world but they lay testament to an evolving artist, who as Dork Magazine proclaimed, “bares his introverted soul, creating a love letter to nostalgia and a quest for self-discovery.”

41. Elmiene – Sweetness Source:Elmiene Today, Elmiene shares his new single “Sweetness,” produced by frequent collaborator and Grammy-award-winning producer Dahi (“Remember” and “Shame”). The breakout star shows no signs of slowing down, as he continues to perform on his sold-out world tour which included a soul-stirring debut at the Alexandra Palace Theatre earlier this month.



“Sweetness” arrives with a music video directed by Cam Hicks as the two come together to share the sequel to the video for the previously released single “Crystal Tears.” Following a devastating breakup and rejection at seemingly every turn Elmiene finds himself trapped in a store full of glitching TV screens with nothing else to do but accept this perpetual state of nostalgia.



Despite having yet to release a full-length album, Oxford’s 22-year-old Elmiene has already made waves in the music scene. The allure of his live set is clear from his COLORS appearance, where he played an unplugged version of fan favorite “Endless No Mores” and was likened to “the magic of D’Angelo mixed with Sampha.” His 2021 track “Golden” went viral after Benji B handpicked it to soundtrack Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton show. In short order, he was invited to perform alongside Robert Glasper and Yasiin Bey for a subsequent Louis Vuitton show in Paris, notably Elmiene’s first public live performance ever. Since then, he has appeared on critically acclaimed albums by Stormzy and Lil Silva, signed with Def Jam Recordings (US) and Polydor (UK), performed at Glastonbury, made his TV debut on Later… With Jools Holland, and sold out four headline shows in London all before officially closing the books for 2023. In addition to his sold-out world tour, Elmiene shares two new live dates at Sacramento’s Sol Blyme Festival and the Non-Comm Conference set for early May.



Listen to “Sweetness” above, find new live dates below, and stay tuned for more from Elmiene coming soon.

42. Matt B – My Light Source:Matt B GRAMMY-nominated global artist Matt B has revealed the details of his forthcoming EP AMANZI, out June 21st via Vitae Records. Translating to ‘water’ in the African language of Zulu, AMANZI marks a new chapter in Matt’s career as he surrenders to the restorative and healing energy of natural elements. Today, Matt also shares the heartfelt devotional single “My Light” which reflects on the journey of finding a life partner and celebrates the profound love shared between that perfect match. Directed by his wife, manager, and producer Angela Benson, the accompanying scenic visual shows Matt at the beach, joined by a dancer from The Chocolate Drops, as he sings about finally finding that special someone. On the single Matt says, “We all are in search of love or a relationship with deeper meaning. Throughout our journey of life, this is one of the most difficult things to find. When that perfect someone crosses paths with you, it’s like everything just clicks all at once. All of the other relationships prior to meeting this person mean nothing. All you want is for this person to be yours. This record represents that deep admiration and expressing the love that you feel for them.” “I wanted the video to express a sense of longing,” he adds. “The water represents renewal and cleansing. The dancer’s elegant and almost ritualistic moves not only represent the light that I see and feel in my heart towards the person I love but also a renewed sense of personal being and awareness.” “My Light” will be featured alongside the previously released upbeat and lighthearted “Need Some Wine” and the sensual “My Way” on the forthcoming EP. AMANZI follows his 2023 critically acclaimed Afrobeats album ALKEBULAN (pronounced al-kee-boulan), a powerful display of Matt’s artistry as he aims to build a bridge of unity between his Motherland and America, which debuted on six Billboard charts including Top New Artist Albums, Top Albums, Top Current Album Sales, and on Digital Albums. Meaning “Mother of Mankind,” the album offers a culturally rich listening experience infused with African elements such as conga shakers, djembe and bougarabou drums, and call-and-response singing, elevating the soundscape he has so brilliantly captured with his various Afro-inspired releases. Recognized for his artistry and cultural contributions, Matt was named the 2023 Artist of the Year by The Los Angeles Tribune who called ALKEBULAN “…an audacious journey through sound, history, and soul…an invitation to experience the art of a man who is not only reshaping the contours of genre but is also redefining the power of music to connect us to our past and propel us into our future.” While the project first started as a way for Matt to search for his identity and come to terms with his purpose as both a person and artist, ALKEBULAN ultimately reignited the spark needed to fuel his creativity unlike ever before as he rediscovered his purpose and love for music.

43. Vanessa Willams – Legs (Keep Dancing) Source:Vanessa Williams Vanessa Williams, the legendary, award-winning star of stage, screen, and music, releases “Legs (Keep Dancing),” her much-anticipated debut single and video from her first Pop album in 15 years, available now on all digital streaming platforms: “Legs (Keep Dancing)” was co-written by songwriter/producer Chantry Johnson; songwriter Kjersti Long and songwriter/producer Kipper Jones who co-penned Williams’ early classics, “The Comfort Zone” and “The Right Stuff.” The single is available in MSQ Stereo and Dolby Atmos Immersive Audio and the music video, produced by Williams and directed by Mike Ruiz can be seen now on her Official YouTube Channel.



The Legs Are The Last To Go is the title of the 2008 memoir of legendary stage and screen actress, Diahann Carroll and was Vanessa’s inspiration for her long awaited reclamation of her status as dance music royalty. “Diahann played my mother in a movie I produced, ‘The Courage to Love,’ and has always been a huge inspiration for me,” says Williams. “I remember seeing her talking to Oprah about her autobiography. She spoke so beautifully and confidently about her age and power and the fact that beauty fades but your legs give you strength and are the last to go.”



Williams recently announced the formation of her own recording label, Mellian Music, her first publishing entities, and a joint venture agreement with Mod Squad, LLC, which is distributed by GoDigiPath, LLC, in association with ADA Worldwide. She is putting the final touches on her first non-seasonal album in 15 years, which will be released later this year. The project will embrace all of the genres Williams has become known around the world for throughout her illustrious career, from Pop, R&B, Latin, Jazz to Dance. The album will be executive produced by Mellian Music, Mod Squad, LLC, and Christopher Todd Hall.



Next up, two fiery remixes of “Legs (Keep Dancing)” from 808 BEACH (a duo of remix masters Bill `Peace Bisquit’ Coleman and John J-C Carr), who have worked with a who’s who in the club world such as Zayn, Sia, Lizzo, Jody Watley , Ultra Naté, Tom Tom Club, and Ru Paul. They reproduced and re-imagined two different incarnations of “Legs (Keep Dancing)” – the 808 Beach Mix and the Hustlin’ Club Mix. The remixes will be available on 12-inch vinyl, in addition to digital streaming platforms.



Williams is currently in rehearsals to star as fashion queen Miranda Priestly in the upcoming West End musical version of the hit feature film, The Devil Wears Prada, which features an original score by Sir Elton John and lyrics by Shania Taub. The book is by Kate Wetherhead. It’s directed and choreographed by 3-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman).



44. Mickey Guyton – Scary Love Source:Mickey Guyton Today, 4-time, Grammy®-nominated artist Mickey Guyton unveiled her new song, “Scary Love” which can be streamed HERE via Universal Music Group Nashville. “Scary Love” showcases Mickey’s undying appreciation for motherhood and serves as a ballad dedicated to her three-year-old son, Grayson. Throughout the song, Mickey describes her journey as a mother with poignant lyrics, singing “Ain’t a thing I wouldn’t do, ain’t a thing I wouldn’t give. It’s the kind you fall into and never hit the bottom of. It’s a scary love. It’s a scary love.” As part of the release, Mickey also unveiled a corresponding lyric video for “Scary Love,” that includes a montage of adorable family footage of Mickey, her husband Grant Savoy and Grayson, which can be viewed HERE. “There’s so many types of love, but for parents who truly love their kids, there’s nothing we won’t do for them,” Mickey said. “That kind of love is so scary because your heart is literally outside of your body and you’re seeing your heart grow up and become somebody. All you want to do is protect this person – that’s the scariest love that you’ll ever experience.” The new song also coincides with the announcement of the Texas native’s upcoming, 22-city tour as the latest installment of “CMT On Tour.” The tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off Sept. 18 at Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA and will make stops across major cities in the United States and Canada including New York, Chicago, Columbus, St. Louis, Toronto, Washington, D.C. and more. Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning April 30 at 10 am local time and additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general ticket on-sale that begins Friday, May 3 at 10 am local time at MickeyGuyton.com. The announcement comes after Mickey attended the CMT Awards earlier this month, where she earned nominations for “Collaborative Video Of The Year” and “Video Of The Year” for her collaboration with Kane Brown on “Nothing Compares To You.” Most recently, Mickey released her first song of the year, “Woman,” on International Women’s Day in March to honor women around the world. The song served as a tribute to women from different backgrounds and Mickey’s music video for “Woman” subsequently premiered in Times Square as part of the release.

45. Blessing Jolie – Supernova Source:BlessingJolieVEVO Today, the burgeoning singer/songwriter Blessing Jolie releases her new single “Supernova.” The melodic offering follows her previously released singles “Hebrews” and “Why” which was featured in Vibe’s R&B Music Roundup. Speaking on “Supernova,” Blessing says, “This song is about a relationship that unexpectedly turns sour. The person, who at one point, you did everything with, the light of your life, is now your foe giving you the cold shoulder. You don’t even know yourself entirely without them, but despite the awful they’ve done you, you don’t want things to stay the way they are between you guys. You don’t want them to fade away. You don’t want to be enemies. You want your person back.” In 2023,, Blessing Jolie dropped her single “Plain Jane,” led by a plucked acoustic guitar, with the Houston, Texas, native singing about the uncertainties of finding love again. She also released her debut EP the girl next door, under ‘Blessing,’ which EARMILK called “…a notable project that helps set the trajectory for the future of soul music moving forward.” Lyrically rich and sonically lush, the girl next door and its six songs remain anchored by Blessing’s singular voice, a textured tone and emotional instrument that can swing as boundless and heartfelt as it can charmingly self-effacing and witty.

46. Abstract Mindstate – Church Shoes Source:Abstract Mindstate - Topic Currently wrapping up their final show dates overseas with Slum Village for the FUN Since 92 Tour, the Chicago Hip-Hop duo known as Abstract Mindstate share their new single “Church Shoes”. Released today (4/26/2024) on all major digital streaming platforms via Honest Music/Barak With Love/Virgin Music Group, the song features guest vocals from NoMbe and co-production by South Africa’s Dave Audinary. “‘Church Shoes’ is a metaphor for walking in the spirit or standing in your truth. It’s us being honest about our intentions as well as our expectations with this music.” – Olskool Ice-Gre (of Abstract Mindstate) Abstract Mindstate has gained renewed momentum and motivation since their 2021 collaboration album with Kanye West, Dreams Still Inspire. The duo, comprised of Olskool Ice-Gre and Ebony Poetress (a.k.a. E.P. Da Hellcat), forge ahead with the preparation of their next album– this time with production from Midwest compatriot and Slum Village legend, Young RJ. “Church Shoes” serves as the forthcoming album’s second single.

47. Saba & No ID ft. Madison McFerrin, Ogi & Jordan Ward – head.rap Source:Saba Pivot Today, RIAA gold-selling Chicago rap virtuoso and Pivot Gang leader Saba and GRAMMY® Award-winning super-producer and the “Godfather of Chicago Hip-Hop” No ID drop their latest collaborative single and music video (directed by Saba and Ian Lipton) entitled “head.rap,” featuring R&B breakouts and fellow ARTium Recordings collaborators Jordan Ward and Ogi along with rising independent singer-songwriter Madison McFerrin. Listen to the track HERE and watch the music video HERE. The new track comes ahead of the Chicago duo’s highly anticipated joint album From the Private Collection of Saba and No ID out soon via ARTium Recordings. “head.rap,” is a simply crafted, incredibly catchy ode to Black hair. It’s calming and mellow, with brilliantly layered verses from Saba, a powerful hook shared by Ward and Ogi, lucious backing vocals from McFerrin, and a gently percussive beat that sounds like the memory of a summer’s day. The song reflects on Blackness, growth, and community through the metaphor of hair. Saba and his collaborators’ message is exemplified through the chorus: “From the moment I get up outta bed, must protect what comes from my head / I don’t care what nobody said, keep growing your garden.” Two kings of Chicago, Saba and No ID spent the second half of 2023 in the lab, meticulously perfecting this upcoming project. Titled From the Private Collection of Saba and No ID, the album promises an evolution from last year’s singles, the “slick” (Complex) “Back In Office” and “undeniably fun” (Vulture) “hue_man nature.” Both Saba and No ID have kept busy over the last year. Saba just released “Don’t Check 4 Me,” with Nascent and Duckworth, right after hopping on Valee and Harry Fraud’s “Watermelon Automobile.” Meanwhile, No ID has continued to solidify his status as one of the most influential producers in the game, co-producing “American Requiem” from Beyoncé’s latest cultural phenomenon COWBOY CARTER alongside Jon Batiste and a plethora of genius hitmakers. He also executive produced Killer Mike’s sixth studio album MICHAEL, snagging a Best Rap Song Grammy for his work on SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS. Stay tuned for more from Saba and No ID and get ready for…From the Private Collection of Saba and No ID.

48. Chloe Star – Wasted Youth Source:Chloe Star Rising alt-pop artistChloe Star reveals the music video for her new single, “Wasted Youth.” The music video is premiering exclusively on EARMILK today. Bold, evocative, openly queer, and a fierce advocate for female empowerment, Chloe Star is the definition of a modern day rockstar. Her music is equally defiant, shamelessly blending elements of pop, rock, and punk into a catchy sound that is wholly her own. The music video for Chloe’s new single, “Wasted Youth,” was executive produced by Chloe Star and 68 Charles Productions, produced by Jake Carter, and directed by Alicia Becker. Based on Chloe’s real life experience at a teen treatment program, the video paints a heart-wrenching, complicated, and powerful picture of the ‘troubled teen industry.’ “The ‘Wasted Youth’ music video is a raw look at the what happened to me when I was 16 years old,” Chloe explains. “I’m so excited to share my story with the world and I hope it can bring awareness to the ‘troubled teen industry’ by showing the residual trauma I experience. I am so grateful that I am still here to be able to share my story.” Chloe Star is a Persian and Indigenous singer, songwriter, visual artist, and tribal advocate. Growing up she split her time between Los Angeles and her family’s reservation in San Bernardino. With a childhood that was chaotic and often unstable, she found solace in journaling and writing poetry. She taught herself to play piano and guitar and soon started transforming her prose into lyrics. After spending a few years finding and cultivating her sound, Chloe made her official debut in 2023. With early support from tastemakers like EUPHORIA, EARMILK, and Unpublished Magazine, as well as a dedicated online fanbase, Chloe Star is undoubtedly an artist on the rise.

49. Sophia Fracassi – I Don’t Miss You Source:Sophia Fracassi Rising Canadian pop singer-songwriter Sophia Fracassi is excited to be releasing her hard-hitting, liberating new single “ I Don’t Miss You ” on Friday, April 26th via Coalition Music ADA on all streaming services. This emotionally charged track showcases Sophia’s raw and powerful vocals, captivating listeners with its heartfelt lyrics and infectious melody. Fresh off the heels of a whirlwind 2023 that saw the rising star named KiSS Radio’s ‘One to Watch’ for February and March of 2023, to a cross-Canada tour with Canadian pop-rock icon Amanda Marshall, and the release of two summer anthems, Fracassi shows no signs of slowing down. Of her newest single she says, ‘“I Don’t Miss You” is ultimately about leaving the past behind. Although the lyrics tell a specific story, I think this song can be interpreted in any way that you want. We all have chapters in our story that we want to move past, but usually the things that break us end up making us the people we are today. I have found a lot of freedom in this season of my life, and I wrote this song to commemorate the moment where I got to say, without a doubt; I do not miss what I used to want, and it feels really, really good.’ To stay up to date on all music, news and upcoming touring follow Sophia at sophiafracassi.com For more information on Eric Punzo and his music, please visit his official website or follow him on social media.

50. Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1.5) Source:Teddy Swims Today, chart-topping vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims announces the continuation of his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy North American headline tour with new dates in September and October. After a performance at Outside Lands Festival in August, the run kicks off in Reno, NV on September 6 and continues throughout the country, including a show in Pittsburgh supporting Aerosmith, before wrapping up in Anaheim, CA on October 21. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 26 at 10am local time. Click HERE for more information. The news arrives just ahead of the deluxe edition of Swims’ acclaimed debut album. Releasing this Friday, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1.5) includes four brand-new songs, in addition to his chart-conquering smash hit “Lose Control,” which recently claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, hit #1 at Top 40 and Hot AC radio, and has surpassed 1 billion streams across all platforms. Swims recently performed “Lose Control” on American Idol and rolled out the dazzling video for his new viral track “The Door.” On top of all that, Swims is currently making his way through the U.K. and Europe on his mega-successful I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour. Putting in real work for years, a quiet, yet steady grind brought Swims to the forefront of popular culture as a tried-and-true star without comparison. Teddy started to gain notoriety after posting covers online in 2019 — such as Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” and Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One” — gaining hundreds of millions of views, leading to his signing to Warner Records in 2020. He tirelessly honed his voice and songwriting across EPs such as Unlearning [2021], Tough Love [2022], and Sleep Is Exhausting [2022]. He showcased his sky-high range by collaborating with artists such as Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor, X Ambassadors, ILLENIUM, Tiësto, Armin Van Buuren, and Matoma. He made a statement with I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) in 2023, and wrapped up a prolific run by releasing a Live Version of the album alongside his band Freak Freely at the top of 2024. Swims is currently on the road, continuing his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour throughout the UK and Europe. He will then continue the tour throughout New Zealand, Australia, and Asia, before bringing it back stateside for more shows, including a performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

51. Dasha – Austin Source:Dasha Rapidly rising singer-songwriter Dasha stars as a scorned love interest in the official music video for her hit single “Austin,” off of her 2024 album, What Happens Now? Watch the official music video HERE via Warner Records. “Austin” made its broadcast premiere on CMT, CMT Music and Paramount Times Square Billboard. “The music video shoot was such a fun day. From the start, the vibe of everyone on set was so genuinely excited and happy to be there. They all really helped me bring the visions of the song to life,” shares Dasha. “Everyone did everything they could to make it the smoothest music video shoot I’d ever been a part of. It was honestly just a really magical day.” The video marks Dasha’s acting debut and unspools with an intense big screen-worthy tale of toxic romance alongside guest-star jxdn. With a gentle nod to her iconic line dance, Dasha boot scoots across the frame while surrounded by fans in a journey you’ll be compelled to watch on repeat. Directed by Hunter Moreno and filmed just outside of Nashville at Rebel Ranch, Dasha invited her followers on social media to participate in the video and partake in the “Austin” line dance. Proving to be “one of the signature country songs of the year,” (New York Times) “Austin” has landed on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Hot Country Song charts, while Dasha herself rapidly climbs the Emerging Artist chart. Her debut country album What Happens Now? also debuted on the Billboard 200 at number 141. Dasha jumps to No. 23 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. Chart with “Austin,” claiming the highest rank ever on the chart for a country song (with the asterisk-friendly exception of three tracks from Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter). Dasha will be hitting the road this spring and summer, making her debut at many of North America’s most notable festivals – including CMAFest, Stagecoach, Hangout Fest, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Calgary Stampede, and Country Calling.

52. Fresco Trey – Restless Mind Source:Fresco Trey Today, breakout Memphis artist Fresco Trey releases his anticipated new EP, Restless Mind. Listen HERE via Warner Records. The 4-song project includes the previously released single “Times Like This” and the hard-hitting new anthem “Heartbreak Ain’t Easy,” which brilliantly showcases the 23-year-old’s versatility and poise when taking the next step to hip-hop and R&B prominence. The EP includes “Paranoid,” a ferocious jam in which he unapologetically shares his truth. Also in the mix is “Times Like This,” and the soaring new track “So Tired,” which is destined to be a crowd-pleaser. But none capture Trey’s versatility and talent quite like “Heartbreak Ain’t Easy.” Restless Mind was first ushered in by the celebrated track “Times Like This.” That was preceded by “Got You” and the blistering “Pull Up,” featuring fellow Memphis upstart Brezay. Prior to those releases, Trey’s evocative songwriting was on display on Heartbreak Diaries 2 EP, the 2022 sequel to his major-label debut Heartbreak Diaries. Featuring the runaway smash “Need You,” the EP has amassed more than 68 million global streams across platforms. Through inventive production and visceral lyricism, Trey has become one of the most exciting new artists in hip-hop. To date, the rising hitmaker has earned over 204M global streams and garnered acclaim from Billboard, XXL, Lyrical Lemonade, HotNewHipHop, and HipHopDX. Now, with Restless Mind, Trey is ready to level up yet again.

53. Devin Malik – PDA Source:Devin Malik Devin Malik is a student of the game, taking notes from the greats as he puts his own irreverent spin on a soulful SoCal sound. Today, the talented rapper-producer shares “PDA,” a flirtatious new video and single. Produced by Devin and co-producer WillGell, the song uses a sample from Kendrick Lamar’s “PRIDE,” supplementing it with rolling hi-hats and an ethereal piano melody to create a room-enveloping canvas for Devin to paint on. The young artist releases all of his inhibitions, talking dirty in a gently melodic cadence: “She a punk rock b*tch, but I love it/Baby, I’m not Pharrell, stop frontin’/She in the horoscope, say the Moon is doing somethin.” In the video, directed by Carlos Acosta, Devin romances in the California moonlight, taking his girl from an outdoor mall to a lookout point on the hills as they party until the sun comes up. “PDA” follows in the wake of “CANADIAN TUX,” Devin’s recent single, which dropped in March. Produced by F1LTHY of Working On Dying, the ultra-confident “CANADIAN TUX” earned acclaim from HYPEBEAST, HipHopDX, and more. “PDA” and “CANADIAN TUX” continue Devin’s banner 2024, following his contributions as a producer and rapper on his mentor ScHoolboy Q’s new album BLUE LIPS. The young artist produced and rapped on “Love Birds,” also featuring Lance Skiiiwalker, and tore up the first verse of album highlight “Back N Love.” Behind the scenes, Malik contributed his production talents to highlights like “NuNu,” “oHio,” “First,” and closing track “Smile.” After years of steady rise, and a recent co-sign from the one-and-only Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q has taken Devin Malik under his wing, nurturing him to become the next talent to emerge from the TDE orbit. Now, after years of building a reputation as a producer and blossoming as a rapper, earning Best New Artist honors from Pigeons & Planes, Malik is hard at work at his own project. Home to “PDA” and “CANADIAN TUX,” look for the project to release in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for much more from the renaissance man, as he makes 2024 his own.

54. David Guetta & OneRepublic – I Don’t Wanna Wait Source:David Guetta Today, Grammy-winning global pop icon David Guetta shares the new feel-good music video for his latest single, “I Don’t Wanna Wait” with Grammy-nominated OneRepublic, released earlier this month. Taking place against the sun-drenched backdrop of Miami, the video features footage from Guetta’s huge Ultra Miami premiere of the track with 3x-Grammy award winning songwriter/producer and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, intercut with a tale of summer romance as two young partiers embark on a night to remember. “I Don’t Wanna Wait” has proven to be another runaway success for the French mastermind — not surprising given its euphoric chorus, infectious melodies and Tedder’s unmistakeable vocals on the poignant verses.

55. Kill Dyll – Embrace The Chaos, Vol. 1 Source:Kill Dyll Today, rising trap metal artist Kill Dyll releases the highly anticipated EP, EMBRACE THE CHAOS, VOL. 1. Listen HERE via Warner Records / Second Estate Records. Included on the 4-song set is the new single “Fall Back” featuring Kamiyada — a thrashing masterclass in irreverent trap glory. Its accompanying video more than matches its intensity. Watch it HERE. Brutal and relentless, EMBRACE THE CHAOS, VOL. 1 brings the full-throated, spine-tingling intensity fans have come to expect. The EP kicks off with “Purgatory,” a moody piece that soon explodes into fiery chants. Also included is “Van Gogh’s Left Ear,” which boasts pounding percussion alongside Dyll’s menacing vocals. Another highlight is “Slur,” a small departure in which he chose a haunting guitar melody to accompany lovelorn lyrics and Dyll’s magnetism on beats. On the single “Fall Back,” Dyll spits over eerie flourishes. The track soon arrives at its crescendo — a screaming chant of the track’s ominous title. That sense of menace is reflected in the video, which serves up more of the chaotic imagery the breakout artist has become known for. The EP’s arrival follows the release of the infectious track “F U In Advance!” That was preceded by “God’s Failed Experiment” and “I Saw Jesus Christ in the Parking Lot,” not to mention his new EP ANTAGONIST, which includes tracks like the bruising “INTESTINES” and “VOID” with Slowboy. Prior to that, he released “FEAST,” which he produced with Witchouse 40k, as well as the relentless track “PARANOIA.” In addition to amassing tens of millions of YouTube views, Dyll has also found critical acclaim. The Pit hailed “FEAST” as “a total assault from front to back” and went on to rave, “Kill Dyll leans into trap metal’s most aggressive evolution, taking things a leap forward past what his contemporaries are up to.”

56. Pet Shop Boys – Nonetheless Source:Pet Shop Boys Today, Iconic British Duo Pet Shop Boys release their highly anticipated new album Nonetheless — listen HERE via Parlophone. It’s the duo’s first with producer James Ford, who has also worked with artists including Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode, Blur, The Last Dinner Party and Simian Mobile Disco. Nonetheless features 10 brand-new tracks, recorded and mixed in London last year. The music is both uplifting and reflective, mixing electronics, live instruments and orchestral arrangements. Pet Shop Boys will play an exclusive club show at London’s KOKO on May 26 before touring the UK and Europe this summer, including 5 sold-out nights at the Royal Opera House. Further information on the duo’s live appearances is available HERE. Pet Shop Boys spoke about the creative process around the record: “We wanted this album to be a celebration of the unique and diverse emotions that make us human. From the more dance-orientated tracks to the raw poignancy of the introspective ballads, with their beautiful string arrangements, each track tells a story and contributes to the overall narrative of the album.” “It was great to work with James Ford, who we think has brought new elements to our music. James has dared to make us a bit more minimal at times and the final result is a record we’re very proud of.”

57. Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Fu##in Up Source:neilyoungchannel There are certain albums that have an aura around them. It can’t really be planned, but there is something in the way all the music performances and material come together to set them on their own plateau. The interesting part of that equation is that there is no way to plan on the results, or even predict. They often come together as they are being recorded, and that is the start of a wonderful journey. FU##IN’ UP, recorded in 2023, is truly a work unto itself, available now via Reprise Records. These nine songs from Young’s ever-growing catalog are injected with the kind of audio attack that Young and Crazy Horse have been playing since they started performing in the late 1960s. It has been a constant capturing of what rock & roll is really capable of, and one that shows no sign of stopping. The Crazy Horse lineup on FU##IN’ UP includes Billy Talbot (bass, vocal), Ralph Molina (drums, vocal), Micah Nelson (guitar, vocal, piano), Nils Lofgren (guitar, vocal, piano) and Neil Young (guitar, vocal, harmonica). The sounds these five musicians achieve cannot be predicted, and allow an element of sonic surprise that is a definition of how the boundaries of bands are always up for revision, and supply the music to march into the future with an unparalleled power. The old songs of this new Neil Young & Crazy Horse album break-through in all their ragged glory as a brand-new release. As time passes and musicians achieve new prowess in their playing, it gives Young and the band a way to approach what they have done in the past as something they’re now able to go far beyond with an exciting approach that can only be seen as totally new. The best music never stands still, and allows the players a wide-open field to explore now. The past is gone, but offers a road into the future. Young explains it best: “In the spirit it’s offered, we made this for the Horse lovers. I can’t stop it. The Horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe, and I am so happy to have this to share.” As has always been his practice, Neil Young establishes a personal timetable on how and when he releases his music. It has given him a way of offering his audience a personal participation of living with the recordings, and gathering new fans at the same time his long-time listeners remain a strong part of the family. There is no other still-active artist that approaches his work like this, making sure that the music comes first for him and his listeners. There is no distinction between the new and the old. It was, is and always will be about the NOW. A clear vinyl two-LP Limited Edition version including a litho print of the album cover art was released on April 20 via Record Store Day and through The Greedy Hand Store via NYA. Today, the black vinyl, compact disc and digital edition are now available. Hi-Res digital audio is available at the Xstream Store © at NYA and most DSPs. All Greedy Hand Store purchases come with free hi-res digital audio downloads. In true Neil Young innovative approach, the songs on FU##IN’ UP have been renamed in their ragged glory with new titles, allowing them to be here now. “Farmer John” is a song originally done by Don “Sugarcane” Harris and Dewey Terry in 1959, and soon covered in 1964 by East L.A. band The Premiers and remains as its original title.

58. KING & Jason Derulo – Bumpa Source:King India’s pop superstar, King, and international sensation Jason Derulo, known for his chart-topping hits, have teamed up to deliver this year’s biggest party anthem, “Bumpa,” via Warner Records/WMG India. Listen HERE and watch the music video HERE. “Working with Jason on ‘Bumpa’ was an incredible journey of creating a global dance anthem from India. I’m all set to dive into uncharted territory with fresh sounds and music, and ‘Bumpa’ is just the start. Collaborating with Jason was amazing, and looking to bring the house down with this banger track,” says King. “‘Bumpa’ has been an incredible experience. King and I co-wrote the song, blending our languages and styles to ensure the vibe connects with listeners worldwide. I’m eager to see India and the rest of the world groove to our creation,” adds Jason. King, who soared to fame with India’s most streamed song, “Maan Meri Jaan,” gave this romantic anthem a refreshing spin in a massive collaboration with Nick Jonas, earning worldwide acclaim. Now, Jason Derulo, celebrated for smash hits like “Jiggle,” “Swalla,” and “Take You Dancing,” joins forces with King. Together, they are set to release the year’s most electrifying party anthem. “Bumpa” features an infectious energy and Jason Derulo’s dynamic dance moves, alongside King’s signature swagger, all of which promise to turn it into the ultimate summer banger. Shot in Barcelona, the music video showcases both artists with a talented group of dancers, adding to the song’s unmissable vibe. Choreographed by the French duo Les Twins, who have also worked with global superstars Beyoncé and Jason Derulo, this track will definitely have you grooving like there’s no tomorrow. With “Bumpa,” King and Jason Derulo aim to captivate audiences worldwide, promising an unforgettable dance experience. The song releases today under Warner Music India and will be available on all streaming platforms. Get ready to groove to the biggest summer party anthem of the year!

59. ID Labs – Nothing You Don’t Know Source:ID Labs - Topic Today, storied production studio ID Labs helmed by veteran Pittsburgh producer E. Dan, drops Nothing You Don’t Know, a mesmerizing new instrumental album via Mac Miller’s REMember Music label and Warner Records. Listen HERE. Each song is accompanied by playful hand drawn visualizers by Miller McCormick who also illustrated the album cover. Watch them all HERE. Checking in at 16 tracks, Nothing You Don’t Know is both meticulous and free — highlighting ID Labs’ attention to detail and varied musical impulses. The diverse textures lead to the best kind of artistic juxtaposition and experimentation where dense layers give way to escapist thrill. With a remarkable instinct for cultivating moods, ID Labs takes listeners through feelings that are as kaleidoscopic as the sounds the studio uses to distill them. Some standouts in the eclectic soundscape are the lead single “Mindset,” as well as “Snail Parade,” “Slow Drip,” and “Peanut.” Nothing You Don’t Know is ID Labs’ second instrumental album. The title derives from a line in an Amira Baraka poem featured in the Roots song “Something In The Way Of Things (In Town).” It’s the kind of multi-layered flourish that ID Labs has developed since its days as an emerging music hub in Pittsburgh. If you’re familiar with acts like the late Mac Miller or Wiz Khalifa, there’s a good chance you know about ID Labs, which played a crucial role in their early careers. In subsequent years, ID Labs has also produced for the likes of Juicy J., Freddie Gibbs, Smoke Dza, J.I.D, Logic, and Snoop Dogg, among others, bringing the studio’s sound and curatorial expertise to folks across the world of hip-hop and beyond. Nothing You Don’t Know is proof that ID Labs is creating with a freedom — and understanding — they’ve never had before. With the new album, fans can join ID Labs on the journey to good vibes and even better music.