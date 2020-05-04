CLOSE
15 Black Woman Met Gala Moments We’ll NEVER Forget

Posted May 4, 2020

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals

Source: Rabbani and Solimene Photography / Getty

Normally, this is a really exciting week, as we’d all be gearing up for extravagant Met Gala looks from some of the most famous people in the world. From Beyoncé to Cardi B, many of our favorites love to go all in at Anna Wintour‘s annual fundraising event, long held in New York City on the first Monday of May.

Back in March, Wintour announced the Met Gala was postponed due to coronavirus.

“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” Wintour stated in an article that also endorsed Joe Biden for President. In an earlier announcement, Vogue explained:

“In an internal email sent to Met staffers this afternoon, it was announced that the museum ‘will remain closed through Saturday, April 4.’ Additionally, because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised over the weekend that there should not be any gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks, the museum has decided, according to a Met spokesperson, that ‘in deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed,’ including the gala.”

We look forward to the days, in which we’re able to celebrate our favorite traditions again. In the meantime, we’ve gathered the most memorable Black woman Met Gala moments.

Because we… are… life.

1. Rihanna absolutely and inarguably won the 2015 Met Gala.

Celebrities arrive for the 2015 Met Gala Source:Getty

2. That time Beyoncé went all Yoncé on us in a crystal clear dress and side pony.

Celebrities arrive to the 2015 Met Gala Source:Getty

3. Lupita stuns for the ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion’ Costume Institute Gala.

'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. We will never, EVER forget this Solange moment.

MET Gala 2014 - Departures From The Carlyle Source:Getty

5. SZA braves the cameras at the ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination’ Costume Institute Gala

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala Source:Getty

6. Ciara giving us au naturel glam at the 2019 gala.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Street Sightings Source:Getty

7. Janelle Monae takes on the “Camp: Notes On Fashion” Met Gala theme.

The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes On Fashion" Source:Getty

8. Solange and Janelle Monae for the ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination’ theme.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Inside Source:Getty

9. Cardi B went all out for the 2019 ‘Camp: Notes On Fashion’ theme. Whew.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. Rihanna… always, ALWY stunning.

Fashion gala 'Met Ball' in New York Source:Getty

11. Her ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ look. When she goes all out, she goes AWWWL OUT.

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA Source:Getty

12. CiCi and Solange bringing the Camp.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Cocktails Source:Getty

13. Zendaya hits the Met in a big beautiful ‘fro.

The Met Gala 2017 Source:WENN

14. Her play on Camp in 2019.

met gala 2019 NY Source:WENN

15. And last, but never least, another bomb ass Lupita LEWK.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Street Sightings Source:Getty
