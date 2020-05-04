15 Black Woman Met Gala Moments We’ll NEVER Forget

Normally, this is a really exciting week, as we’d all be gearing up for extravagant Met Gala looks from some of the most famous people in the world. From Beyoncé to Cardi B, many of our favorites love to go all in at Anna Wintour‘s annual fundraising event, long held in New York City on the first Monday of May.

Back in March, Wintour announced the Met Gala was postponed due to coronavirus.

“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” Wintour stated in an article that also endorsed Joe Biden for President. In an earlier announcement, Vogue explained:

“In an internal email sent to Met staffers this afternoon, it was announced that the museum ‘will remain closed through Saturday, April 4.’ Additionally, because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised over the weekend that there should not be any gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks, the museum has decided, according to a Met spokesperson, that ‘in deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed,’ including the gala.”

We look forward to the days, in which we’re able to celebrate our favorite traditions again. In the meantime, we’ve gathered the most memorable Black woman Met Gala moments.

Because we… are… life.