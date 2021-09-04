Happy Birthday, Queen Bey! Which Beyoncé Alter Ego Are You? [QUIZ]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

If the Lord woke you up today to celebrate the worldwide holiday that is Beyoncé‘s birthday, you are blessed and highly favored.

Today, September 4, the Queen turns 40 years old and we are so humbled to continue to witness her incredible journey. Now the most awarded artist in entertainment history, a wife, and mom to three beautiful children, we were first introduced to Bey in the late ’90s as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child. Decades later not only is she still making music, she is the reigning Queen of music. In 2003, Beyoncé went solo and immediately amazed the world with her commitment to art and excellence. Today, she is best known for releasing classic visual albums like Lemonade and Black Is King; unprecedented stage moments like her headlining Homecoming set at Coachella; and her ability to push Black culture — and American culture, in general — forward through sound.

Luckily for us, she promised more music is coming soon.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she told Harper’s Bazaar last month, adding “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

Bey has continuously transformed herself over the years, giving fans a glimpse into the full spectrum of her wondrous personality in the process, so we wonder what she’ll reveal next? Accordingly, we’re celebrating her birthday with a quiz that determines which Beyoncé alter ego most speaks to you. Get into it below and be sure to keep your ear to the street for that new, new. Happy Birthday, Queen!

