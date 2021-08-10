Get Excited: Beyoncé Confirms She Has New Music On The Way [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Great news BeyHive, Beyoncé has confirmed she has new music on the way.

In a rare interview for Harper’s Bazaar, the icon was asked about any upcoming chunes fans can look forward to. Queen Bey revealed she’s been in the studio throughout quarantine (and her process is so immaculate, it takes a while for her to drop).

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she told the publication, adding “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

In the interview, Beyoncé (who turns 40 next month) explains her life by decade, giving readers a look into what it was like being a shy kid and how that actually helped her career, and more. She also tells the story of how “Bootylicious” came about, saying it started with people commenting on her weight. “I remember when I started hearing people criticize me after I had put on some weight. I was 19. None of the sample clothes fit me. I was feeling a bit insecure from hearing some of the comments, and I woke up one day and refused to feel sorry for myself, so I wrote ‘Bootylicious.’,” she said, adding it was her father who always encouraged her to write and produce for herself. “It was the beginning of me using whatever life handed me and turning it into something empowering to other women and men who were struggling with the same thing.”

Check out all four cover shots and read her full Harper’s Bazaar interview HERE. Fans also get a great look at what’s to come in Ivy Park.

