Zendaya Takes Fans On An Epic Trip Down Memory Lane While Flawlessly Channeling 2003 ‘Crazy In Love’ Beyoncé [Video]

A ton of our faves came out last night to put on for the culture at the 2021 BET Awards. With so many incredible moments going viral, rising superstar Zendaya still managed to stand out amongst the pack as she channeled the one, the only queen Bey.

Not only did she channel Beyoncé, she took fans back in time to a defining moment in Bey’s career — it’s 2003; Bey is wearing THAT versace dress; and she’s performing one of her favorite songs off all time, “Crazy In Love,” for the 3rd annual BET Awards. 18 years later, Zendaya showed up and showed out in the full-length version of same gown.

Miss Tina Knowles Lawson promptly hit up Instagram to show Zen some love for paying homage to her daughter.

“Love Zendaya in this beautiful vintage Versace dress!!,” she wrote. “I cut it short for Beyoncé for the BET Awards 2003. Crazy In Love performance! Love it long on Zendaya with those long endless legs. Work Zendaya. Virgo fierceness!!!!!,” the OG queen continued.

We have to say we completely agree with Mama Knowles. Get a load of Zendaya posing in photos for social media below… the legs are insane.

Here, she goes full runway model.

A young legend, indeed.

Checkout Beyoncé’s iconic throwback performance below, plus the official music video.