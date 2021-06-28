All The Reasons Cutie Pie Kulture Is Going To Be The Best Big Sister Ever

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Last night at the 2021 BET Awards, Cardi B revealed huge news — she and her hubby, Offset, are expecting their second child together. Joining the Migos at the tail end of their performance, Belcalis hit the stage in a showstopping Dolce & Gabbana suit that put her (bedazzled) baby bump on full display.

To supplement her announcement on BET, Cardi also hit Instagram with one of the most gorgeous maternity photos we’ve ever seen — no cap.

The “Up” rapper kept the accompanying message simple: “#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn,” she wrote, tagging her husband.

Those who follow Cardi and Offset know they’ve already been blessed with a beautiful little girl by the name of Kulture. In fact, the little beauty turns 3 next month and we can’t wait to celebrate her. We know Kulture will be the best big sister to her little bro or sis and the photos of them bonding are bound to go viral when they hit social media.

If you missed Cardi’s big reveal, check that out above, plus all the reasons we know, unquestionably, that Kullture will be a great sister. Congrats to the Cephus family!

