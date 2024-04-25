Subscribe
Laugh Through The Pain: Prime Video Announces Premiere Date For ‘Marlon Wayans: Good Grief’ + Intro Clip

Published on April 25, 2024

This week (April 24th), Prime Video announced that multi-talented actor and comedian will return to the stage with his newest comedy special for the streamer, Marlon Wayans: Good Grief. The one-hour special will premiere in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 4, 2024.

Marlon Wayans: Good Grief showcases Wayans’ unique brand of comedy, blending physical humor and hilarious commentary, with a surprising amount of heart. Taped at the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem, comedy meets therapy as Wayans works through his grief after recently losing both of his parents. He shares how his father taught him to be a man, the requirements to join the “Dead Mama Club,” the surprises you encounter when changing your aging parents’ diapers, and who is the funniest Wayans.

The special was produced by Marlon Wayans and Rick Alvarez’s Ugly Baby Productions and Amazon MGM Studios. Wayans, Alvarez, Michael Rotenberg, Steve Harris, Craig Wayans and Troy Miller served as executive producers.

Wayans and Rick Alvarez launched Ugly Baby Productions in 2013 with the goal of producing filmed entertainment, with an entrepreneurial spirit, that reaches large global audiences. They succeeded with three #1 global hits on Netflix: Naked, Sextuplets and The Curse of Bridge Hollow, the powerhouse indie franchise A Haunted House, and the three most viewed comedy specials currently on Max, among many others.

Although there’s still a little over a month left until the special releases, Prime Video shared a clip featuring a voicemail from Marlon’s Parents. Check it out below and share your thoughts in the comments!

