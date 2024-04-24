Are You Not Entertained? Celebrating Cedric The Entertainer’s 60th Birthday With Some Of His Funniest Career Moments

Cedric the Entertainer, one of the original Kings of Comedy, turned 60 today. To celebrate his life and legacy, click inside to check out a gallery of his funniest moments.

Cedric Antonio Kyles was born in Jefferson City, Missouri. After middle school, his family moved to Berkeley, Missouri, where he graduated from Berkeley High School. In 1987 he received his B.A. degree in communications from Southeast Missouri State University. Around the same time, Cedric began performing stand-up comedy. He went on to win the Miller Lite Comedy Search in 1990.

Kyles made his first television appearance in 1992 on the variety show, It’s Showtime at the Apollo. He followed that up by becoming the host of BET’s ComicView the next year and HBO’s Def Comedy Jam in 1995. Cedric ended up getting his big break in 1996 when he was cast as Cedric “Jackie” Robinson on The Steve Harvey Show, which spanned six seasons. He spent two years touring with Harvey, Bernie Mac and D.L. Hughley. The Kings of Comedy Tour was one of the highest selling and most popular comedy tours of all time. It was so successful that Spike Lee later made it into a film. The tour launched all four comedians into superstardom.

In 1998 Cedric made his film debut in the movie Ride. Since then, he has appeared in over 30 films including Big Momma’s House, the Barbershop franchise, Johnson Family Vacation, Be Cool, The Honeymooners, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, Code Name: The Cleaner, Cadillac Records, Why Him? and many more. He has also done voice work, mainly on the Madagascar franchise and The Proud Family. On the television side, he has starred in (The Soul Man, The Last O.G.) and made countless appearances on various shows and currently stars in CBS’ The Neighborhood. Cedric also hosts the CBS game show The Greatest #AtHome Videos. He previously hosted the game shows It’s Worth What? and Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

Over the course of his illustrious 30+ year career, Kyles has received six NAACP Image Awards. He has proven himself to be very versatile and always able to make people laugh. To celebrate his legacy and his special day, check out a gallery of some of Cedric the Entertainer’s most hilarious moments! HAPPY 60TH CED!