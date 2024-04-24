Subscribe
Entertainment

Are You Not Entertained? Celebrating Cedric The Entertainer’s 60th Birthday With Some Of His Funniest Career Moments

Published on April 24, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

GBK Brand Bar Pre-Oscar Luxury Lounge At Beverly Wilshire, Presented By CareA2+

Source: Tiffany Rose / Getty

Cedric the Entertainer, one of the original Kings of Comedy, turned 60 today. To celebrate his life and legacy, click inside to check out a gallery of his funniest moments.

Cedric Antonio Kyles was born in Jefferson City, Missouri. After middle school, his family moved to Berkeley, Missouri, where he graduated from Berkeley High School. In 1987 he received his B.A. degree in communications from Southeast Missouri State University. Around the same time, Cedric began performing stand-up comedy. He went on to win the Miller Lite Comedy Search in 1990.

Kyles made his first television appearance in 1992 on the variety show, It’s Showtime at the Apollo. He followed that up by becoming the host of BET’s ComicView the next year and HBO’s Def Comedy Jam in 1995. Cedric ended up getting his big break in 1996 when he was cast as Cedric “Jackie” Robinson on The Steve Harvey Show, which spanned six seasons. He spent two years touring with Harvey, Bernie Mac and D.L. Hughley. The Kings of Comedy Tour was one of the highest selling and most popular comedy tours of all time. It was so successful that Spike Lee later made it into a film. The tour launched all four comedians into superstardom.

In 1998 Cedric made his film debut in the movie Ride. Since then, he has appeared in over 30 films including Big Momma’s House, the Barbershop franchise, Johnson Family Vacation, Be Cool, The Honeymooners, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, Code Name: The Cleaner, Cadillac Records, Why Him? and many more. He has also done voice work, mainly on the Madagascar franchise and The Proud Family.  On the television side, he has starred in (The Soul Man, The Last O.G.) and made countless appearances on various shows and currently stars in CBS’ The Neighborhood. Cedric also hosts the CBS game show The Greatest #AtHome Videos. He previously hosted the game shows It’s Worth What? and Who Wants to be a Millionaire. 

Over the course of his illustrious 30+ year career, Kyles has received six NAACP Image Awards. He has proven himself to be very versatile and always able to make people laugh. To celebrate his legacy and his special day, check out a gallery of some of Cedric the Entertainer’s most hilarious moments! HAPPY 60TH CED!

1. Kings Of Comedy

Source:Walter Latham Comedy

2. Barbershop

Source:Movieclips

3. Code Name: The Cleaner

Source:james seagrave

4. Why Him?

Source:Rotten Tomatoes Coming Soon

5. The Proud Family

Source:The Nostalgia Guy

6. Be Cool

Source:Movieclips

7. The Steve Harvey Show

Source:The Steve Harvey Show

8. Man Of The House

Source:giocurve

9. The Soul Man

Source:TV Land

10. Johnson Family Vacation

Source:Meccadelic

11. The Honeymooners

Source:Movieclips

12. Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Source:Universal Pictures

13. The Neighborhood

Source:CBS

RELATED TAGS

cedric the entertainer Celebrity news Entertainment
Trending Stories
GBK Brand Bar Pre-Oscar Luxury Lounge At Beverly Wilshire, Presented By CareA2+ 13 items
Entertainment

Are You Not Entertained? Celebrating Cedric The Entertainer’s 60th Birthday With Some Of His Funniest Career Moments

TENNIS: MAR 29 Miami Open
Celebrity Kids

It Be Your Own Kids: Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Almost Leaves Dad Out Of Heartfelt Note

BMF Episodic Stills for Episode 308 12 items
Television

Code Red: ‘BMF’ Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

Singer Kehlani arrives at the 3rd Annual #REVOLVEawards 2019 held at Goya Studios on November 15, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. 19 items
Celebrity

Ethereal, Tatted Up Beauty: Kehlani’s Most Captivating Social Media Photos

Times Square New Year's Eve 2024 Celebration 5 items
Pop Culture

Our Favorite Celebs Doing The Viral ‘Tshwala Bam’ Dance Challenge

Atlas Assets 11 items
Movies

Prepare To Go Beyond What’s Humanly Possible: Netflix Releases The Official ‘Atlas’ Trailer Starring Jennifer Lopez & Sterling K. Brown + First Look Images

'Blink Twice' Key Art
Entertainment

Watch Trailer: Zoë Kravitz Directs Upcoming Film ‘Blink Twice’ Starring Her Hubby Channing Tatum

Saltt-N-Pepa GRANDMA'S Cookies Assets 2 items
Entertainment

Granny Got Bars: Salt-N-Pepa Debut New Remix With GRANDMA’S Cookies

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close