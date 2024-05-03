Subscribe
News

California Will Have Its First HBCU This Upcoming School Year

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
Beautiful smiling college student in element

Source: Visual Vic / Getty

The first historically Black college is headed to California this year. National College Resources (NCR) and Huston-Tillotson University partnered to bring two satellite campuses to the state. Read more details about this historic opportunity inside.

This upcoming school year will be exciting for the sunshine state. NCR partners with Austin-based Huston-Tillotson University to establish two satellite campuses in San Diego and Los Angeles County.  The San Diego County Office of Education and University of La Verne has also joined this venture in a historic move to bring the first HBCU to California.

Related Stories

If interested in attending, students will have the opportunity to experience attending an HBCU by enrolling in the I.D.E.A.L. Summer Academy from June 9th to July 20th on the beautiful campus of Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas. This is a 6-week program, and all students will earn up to 9 college credit hours to get a great college start.

Once students have completed the 6 week program, they can enroll in California for the Fall schedule at the HTU California campus, either in San Diego or the Los Angeles/Inland Empire campus.

To be eligible for this program, you must be an incoming college freshman or a transfer student with no more than 60 credit hours coming into HTU. You must submit a $100 commitment fee and must complete the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 FAFSA applications. You must attend the HTU in-person residential program for the entire 6 weeks.

Huston-Tillotson University President, Dr. Melva Wallace, shared her excitement on the National College Resources Foundation website.

“We are soo excited to partner with NCRF, the San Diego County Office of Education, and University of La Verne to open up an HBCU in California,” Dr. Wallace shared in a letter. “I look forward to having you as a part of the RAM family.”

To participate in this HTU California program, be sure to register here.

RELATED TAGS

California HBCU News

More from Global Grind
Trending Stories
Abbott Elementary 8 items
Entertainment

This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features ‘Sugar,’ ‘Spongebob’ & ‘Abbott Elementary’

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals 50 items
Music

Coco Jones, Gunna, Hunxho & 2 Chainz Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

Road House 7 items
Entertainment

Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features The Top Streamed Movies In The U.S.

Robinne Lee Headshot 6 items
Entertainment

Meet the Author: Prime Video’s ‘The Idea of You’ Adapted From Black Author Robinne Lee’s Hit Novel

Trendy people toasting fancy cocktails at boat party trip - Young millenial friends having fun on luxury vacation - Travel life style concept with vacationer sharing aperitif drink with tropical fruit 6 items
Entertainment

Pour It Up: 6 Specialty Cocktails You Can Make At Home On Cinco De Mayo

World Premiere Of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" - Arrivals
Entertainment

H.E.R. Will Star In & Produce Majorettes-Inspired Dance Film With Oprah Winfrey

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-DISNEY 27 items
Entertainment

IF YOU SMELL: Celebrating Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s 52nd Birthday With Our Favorite Photos Of The People’s Champ

BMF Episodic Stills from Episode 309 12 items
Television

Death Trap: ‘BMF’ Season 3 Episode 9 Recap

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close