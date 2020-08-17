Making Herstory: Cardi B & Meg Thee Stallion’s Hit Single “WAP” Is Breaking Records — Details Inside

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are making herstory together, but what else could we expect when two women of their caliber get together?

Ten days ago, the two dropped their “WAP” video that has had everyone from music lovers to politicians talking — and in just ten days, the single broke records previously set by Ariana Grande and Roddy Ricch. Surpassing Grande’s “7 Rings” hit, “WAP” now boasts the most amount of first-week streams for any record ever.

From Billboard:

“WAP” roars in at No. 1 on both the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts, with 93 million U.S. streams and 125,000 downloads sold in the week ending Aug. 13, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It also drew 11.6 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending Aug. 16. “WAP” is Cardi B’s third No. 1 on Streaming Songs and fourth on Digital Song Sales. Megan Thee Stallion scores her second No. 1 on each chart…

As noted above, with 93 million, the streaming sum for “WAP” is the greatest ever for a song in its first week of release. It surpasses the haul of 85.3 million for Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” in its first week of availability (Feb. 2, 2019).

As mentioned, “WAP” has the most weekly streams this year. The site goes on to note:

“WAP” starts with the most weekly streams for a song in 2020, besting the 77.2 million for Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” (Jan. 25).

If you somehow missed the video, check that out HERE and thank us later.