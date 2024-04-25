Cardi B Shares Her Thoughts On Homosexuality After Watching Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’ Miniseries

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Cardi B was inspired to share her take on homosexuality after watching popular Netflix series, “Baby Reindeer.” The rapper has always been vocal about current news and trending pop culture, so her comments come as no surprise to Bardi gang. Read more details and watch the viral video from Cardi’s take on the influence of homosexuality inside.

Netflix released a new miniseries series titled “Baby Reindeer,” which debuted to the platform April 11. The story follows the writer and performer Richard Gadd’s warped relationship with his female stalker and the impact it has on him as he is ultimately forced to face a deep, dark buried trauma.

Rapper Cardi B was inspired by the story and shared her take on the controversially popular show.

Spoiler alert: The show forced the main character to face his past trauma of being sexually assaulted and raped by another man. In turn, it made him question his own sexual identity.

“I believe there’s some men that are born gay. I have a cousin that I just knew since he was two years old he was gay,” Cardi shared in a video posted to social media. “And there’s men that get sexually assaulted then they find out they are gay. People are always going to be judgmental, people are always going to not accept them. Sometimes people don’t even know their story or how they got there.”

Cardi goes on to share more on her thought process behind the film’s plot as it relates to homosexuality’s roots.

“Not everybody is born gay,” going on to detail how “Baby Reindeer” creator, Richard Gadd first identified as heterosexual before he was a victim of sexual assault.

“He started having crazy sex with women, he started having crazy sex with men,” Cardi continued sharing about the film. “He just wanted to identify what he likes, all because he got sexually assaulted.”

Cardi has expressed that she identified as bisexual in the past. After her and Normani’s “racy” “Wild Side” music video, the artists faced backlash. One article by Rolling Stone noted it as “queer baiting.”

“Uuummmm @RollingStone queer baiting? You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right?,” Cardi responded to a 2021 think-piece written by the publication titled “Why Queerbaiting Matters More Than Ever.”

“Also I’m married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls,” she continued. “All of a sudden ‘queer baiting’ is the new word & people use it to the ground!”

Check out Cardi’s most recent comments on homosexuality below: