Gassin’ Cardi B Up With Her Sexiest Photos Amid Public Fallout With Her Husband Offset

Cardi B trends today (Dec. 15) thanks to a public fallout with her husband, Offset. In a viral clip taken from her Instagram live, the rapper shares how she hasn’t been feeling her best and Offset is feeling himself. Let’s hype Cardi B up with a gallery of her sexiest photos inside.

The recent clip pulled from Cardi’s Instagram live was triggering for a lot of her female fans. The rapper shares that she hasn’t been as confident and feeling very vulnerable. Cardi claims that Offset has taken advantage of her being at her weakest point and boasting because of his newly released album, Set It Off.

Check out the viral clip below:

Cardi is still the hottest topic online and continues to lead amongst the female rap dominion. Though she hasn’t released a project since her 2018 album “Invasion of Privacy,” the entertainer has debuted her own Facebook Watch series “Cardi Tries,” launched her own sneaker and apparel collection with Reebok, and continues to be a voice for her generation. Cardi B hopped back in the booth for Glorilla’s “Tomorrow 2” last September, which opened at No. 9 on the Billboard 100 chart. Since then, she’s been featured on several singles like FendiDa Rapper’s “Point Me 2,” her “Bongos” collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and “Put It On Da Floor Again” with Latto.

Even during her brief hiatus from music, Cardi used her time to impact and support her communities. Last year, she gave back to her high school in Washington Heights, New York and contributed to the victims affected by the Bronx fire.

Aside from getting to the bag and utilizing her platform to advocate for Black, Brown and women’s rights, Cardi has remained focused on being the best mom of two adorable children and a loving and supportive wife to her husband and rapper Offset. Despite him allegedly playing in her face, she remains faithful to her family.

We stan the Libra queen, Cardi B! She makes undeniable, top-charting music, rides for her family, supports her community and still manages to get looks off. Cardi makes time to serve her people and her haters. Fans can expect her flaunting one of her many Birkin bags in head to toe designer, prancing and posing around her million dollar mansion.

