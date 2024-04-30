Subscribe
Entertainment

Netflix Adds Some Of Our Favorite Black Films & Series In May

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
In this photo illustration, the Netflix logo is displayed on...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Netflix announces its May programming and its full of exciting film and TV to add to your watch list. Check out the variety of Black shows and movies added to the streaming platform inside.

One of the world’s leading entertainment services with 270 million paid memberships in over 190 countries provides TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages.

Netflix shares its lineup of programming for the month of May. It includes some of our favorite Black films like Girls Trip, starring Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish. The platform will also add the Nutty Professor franchise with its first two films, The Nutty Professor and The Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps, starring Eddie Murhpy and Janet Jackson.

This month the streaming platform will also debut its second live streamed event with a stand-up special from Katt Williams Woke Foke.

If you are looking for must-see comedies, dramas and documentaries, be sure to check out what’s new on Netflix below:

Here’s the Black programming we are excited about coming to Netflix next month:

 

1. ‘Girls Trip’

Source:Youtube

Available to stream May 1. 

2. ‘The Nutty Professor’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream May 1. 

3. ‘The Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream May 1. 

4. ‘Ride Along’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream May 1. 

5. ‘White House Down’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream May 1. 

6. ‘Katt Williams: Woke Foke’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream May 4. 

7. ‘Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream May 11. 

8. ‘30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream May 6. 

9. ‘The Equalizer’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream May 1. 

10. ‘The Best Man Holiday’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream May 1. 

RELATED TAGS

Film may Netflix
Trending Stories
In this photo illustration, the Netflix logo is displayed on... 10 items
Entertainment

Netflix Adds Some Of Our Favorite Black Films & Series In May

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party 17 items
Entertainment

IT’S LIT: Celebrating Travis Scott’s 33rd Birthday With All Of His Top 10 Billboard 100 Hits

Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal 16 items
Pop Culture

Fan Reactions: Kendrick Lamar Drops Drake Diss Track ‘Euphoria’

Jerry Springer Gesturing While Taping His Show 15 items
Entertainment

The Most Infamous Guilty Pleasure: Remembering The Jerry Springer Show With Some Of Its Wildest & Most Hilarious Moments

6LACK: NO MORE LONELY NIGHTS TOUR artwork
Entertainment

Back On Road: 6LACK Announces New North American ‘No More Lonely Nights’ Tour

Ginny & Georgia Season 3 BTS
Entertainment

Here’s What We Know About Netflix’s Hit Series ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3

Mufasa: The Lion King Assets 3 items
Movies

Destiny Awaits: Disney Unveils ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Teaser Trailer + First Look Images + Cast Announcement

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 05, 2023
Celebrity

Parental Playlisting: Rihanna Reveals She And A$AP Rocky Have Kiddo Collabs In The Works

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close