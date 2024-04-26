Subscribe
Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Returns With ‘Baby Reindeer,’ ‘Them: The Scare’ & ‘Palm Royale’

Published on April 26, 2024

Multi-Generation Family Sitting On Sofa At Home Watching TV Together

Source: monkeybusinessimages / Getty

This week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV list returns with our favorites like “Them: The Scare,” “Baby Reindeer” and “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.” Be sure to watch the trailers for this specially curated list inside.

This week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list brings back our favorites. One of the shows that returns to the list is Prime Video’s “Them: The Scare.” The thrilling series centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family.

Another fun addition to this week’s list is Apple TV’s “Palm Royale,” which debuted to the platform on March 20. The series is set in 1969 and follows an ambitious woman, who aspires to cross the line between the haves and have-nots to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive, fashionable and treacherous table: Palm Beach high society.

One of the shows on this week’s list includes a new fan favorite amongst fans and celebrities alike. Cardi B gave her latest opinions inspired by the Netflix miniseries, “Baby Reindeer.” The story follows the writer and performer Richard Gadd’s warped relationship with his female stalker and the impact it has on him as he is ultimately forced to face a deep, dark buried trauma.

If you’re looking for some reality TV, we have some of the staff’s best picks for the week. From “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,” “Top Chef, “to “Ready to Love,” there’s a vibe for everyone. Take the weekend to kick back your feet and dive into our favorite shows.

Check out our ‘What to Watch’ TV list below:

1. ‘Baby Reindeer’

Source:YouTube

Stream on Netflix. 

2. ‘Them: The Scare’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Prime Video. 

3. ‘Palm Royale’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Apple TV+. 

4. ‘The Upshaws’ Season 5

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Netflix. 

5. ‘Fall Out’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Prime Video. 

6. ‘Top Chef’

Source:YouTube

Available to watch on Bravo. 

7. ‘Death and Other Details’

Source:YouTube

Available to stream on Hulu. 

8. ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’

Source:YouTube

Available to watch on Bravo. 

Our 'What To Watch' TV List Returns With 'Baby Reindeer,' 'Them: The Scare' & 'Palm Royale'

