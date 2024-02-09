This Week’s ‘What to Watch TV List’ Brings Back Our Favorites Like ‘Abbott Elementary’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

This week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list brings back some of your favorite series and introduces a few new ones to add to your weekly programming. We have curated a special ‘What to Watch’ TV list for every viewer that will excite the TV lover inside of you. Check out the trailers for this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list inside.

ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” returned this week two-part release showcasing “Career Day.” The episode follows Janine as she plans a district-wide initiative, Career Day, and of course she’is anxious for it to be a success. Meanwhile, Ava has a new approach to her job, and Melissa is asked a surprising question.

Maybe you want to continue to explore something a bit more dramatic like Prime Video’s new series “Expats” starring Nicole Kidman or you’re interested in something more exciting like Peacock’s new reality series, “Couple to Throuple.” Whatever it is you’re looking for, just know that you’re in for a wild ride this week.

Hulu’s “A Shop For Killers” made our list again, because the pilot season finale aired this week and still has had us glued to the screen and at the edge of our seats. The show follows a niece, who lost her parents and grew up in the hands of an Uncle who clearly has a daunting past. A past which leads to his sudden death and her subsequent demise. The show is a spinoff of Korean drama series, “A Killer’s Shopping List.”

As always, there’s something for everyone. So snuggle up on your couch this weekend and enjoy our favorite shows of the week.

Check out our ‘What to Watch’ TV list below: