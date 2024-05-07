Back Like He Never Left: Charlie Wilson’s Latest Single “Superman” Soars To #1 On The Billboard Adult R&B Chart

Legendary R&B singer/songwriter Charlie Wilson has once again proven his undeniable talent and enduring appeal. His latest single, “Superman,” released on P Music Group headed by Michael Paran, claims the coveted #1 spot on the Billboard Adult R&B chart.

“Superman,” a soulful and captivating track, has resonated deeply with fans and critics alike, showcasing Wilson’s signature smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics. Praised by Snoop Dogg as being the best work of Charlie’s illustrious career, the song’s infectious melody and timeless sound have struck a chord with listeners, propelling it to the top of the charts.

“This milestone is a testament to Charlie’s exceptional talent. I’m incredibly proud of him, along with the P Music Group promotions team for their hard work. We’re honored to be part of Charlie’s journey and take immense pride in his continued success,” shared Michael Paran, founder and CEO of P Music Group and Charlie Wilson’s longtime manager.

With this remarkable accomplishment, Charlie Wilson continues to make history in the music industry. His ability to consistently deliver chart-topping hits is a testament to his unparalleled talent and unwavering dedication to his craft. Wilson’s unique blend of R&B, soul, and funk has garnered him a loyal fanbase and solidified his place as one of the most influential artists of our time.

“I am incredibly grateful and humbled by the overwhelming support for ‘Superman’,” says Wilson. “To have another #1 hit on the Billboard Adult R&B chart is truly an important achievement to me, especially with a song so personal highlighting my wife’s endless love and support of me. She truly put the cape back on my back after very rough times.I want to thank my fans for their unwavering loyalty and love throughout my career. This song is also for all women, their strength, love and support is appreciated more than they know.”

With 13 Grammy nominations, two Billboard Top Adult Male R&B Artist titles, and the distinction of being Billboard’s Top Adult R&B Male Artist with the most number ones, Charlie Wilson continues to be an iconic force to be reckoned with in the music industry. “Superman” epitomizes Charlie Wilson’s timeless appeal. Congrats to Uncle Charlie! If you haven’t heard “Superman” yet, check it out below!