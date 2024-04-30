IT’S LIT: Celebrating Travis Scott’s 33rd Birthday With All Of His Top 10 Billboard 100 Hits

One of the biggest artists and popular culture figures of this generation turned 33 today. Click inside to celebrate his legacy with a gallery of all of his Top 10 hits!

Jacques Bermon Webster II was born in Houston, Texas. Webster lived with his grandmother in South Park, Houston from ages one through six. He then moved to Missouri City to live with his parents. Due to the fact that Webster’s father is a soul musician and his grandfather was a jazz composer, music was already embedded in him. While attending Elkins High School, which he graduated from at 17, he participated in musical theater. During his second year at the University of Texas at San Antonio, Webster dropped out to fully pursue his music career.

One he left college, Scott moved to New York City. He slept on his friend’s floor and spent most of his time at Just Blaze’s studio. Unfortunately for him, progress didn’t come fast enough. He moved to Los Angeles after only living in NYC for four months. After falling on tough times in LA, Scott moved back to Houston but was eventually kicked out of his parent’s home. When he moved back to Los Angeles, he began to sleep on the couch of a friend who studied at University of Southern California. Around the time, Grand Hustle Records rapper and owner T.I. heard one of Scott’s productions. One of T.I.’s representatives invited Scott to a studio for a meeting. During the meeting, T.I. rapped over one of Scott’s productions, laying the groundwork for Scott to sign with Grand Hustle.

After several delays, Scott’s first solo full-length project, Owl Pharoah was released on May 21st, 2013. The following year, he released Days Before Rodeo, his second mixtape and the prelude to his debut studio album Rodeo. The highly-anticipated album was released on September 4th, 2015. It debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200 chart and catapulted him to a household name. Since then, Travis has released three more solo albums (Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, Astroworld, Utopia) with all three reaching number one of the US Billboard 200, a collaborative album (Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho) with Quavo and a compilation album (Jackboys) with the rappers signed to Scott’s Cactus Jack imprint.

Cactus Jack Records, which was founded in 2017, is just another venture Travis has dived into. He started the annual music festival Astroworld in 2018. Over the years, Scott has collaborated with countless clothing and sneaker brands including Been Trill, Diamond Supply Co., A Bathing Ape, Nike, Helmut Lang and Jordan, just to name a few. The ‘Pick Up The Phone’ artist has teamed up with the likes of Fortnite, McDonald’s and even PlayStation to promote special merchandise, meals and so many other things. He made his theatrical in the 2021 film Gully. Later in the year, he signed a movie production deal with A24.

Travis Scott has left an undeniable mark on this generation. Although he is involved in so many things, the world initially came to love him based on his music prowess. To celebrate his legacy and his birthday, check out our gallery of all of his Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits. HAPPY 33RD TRAVIS!