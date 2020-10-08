Tune In: Rising Star Giveon Drops Highly Anticipated Visual For “Stuck On You”

One week after Giveon released his EP, When It’s All Said And Done, we’ve got the visual to the project’s lead single, “Stuck On You.”

Most people first heard of the talented vocalist when he collaborated with Drake on “Chicago Freestyle.” Giveon’s writing and raw baritone on the contemplative and catchy track had fans doing their research to find out who he is. The 25-year-old Long Beach native followed his standout Drake moment with an 8-track debut project, Take Time — and with his fan base growing and more secure than ever, his latest EP is right on time, as is this new visual.

“I’m so excited to finally have a visual to match the Sonics of this song. I wanted it to feel more like a film and less like a music video,” says Giveon of the drop.

Watch the video, which depicts the ups and downs of a romance set in Southern California, up top. Plus, more photos of the up-and-comer below. Giveon is slated to perform on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! November 2, so stay tuned!

