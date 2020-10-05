Family Fun: Vanessa Bryant, Ciara, & La La Got The Kids Together & Had The Time Of Their Lives [Videos]

Ciara, La La, and Vanessa Bryant are keeping their families close and we love to see it.

As we all know, Vanessa is going through an especially hard time after losing her husband and daughter, Kobe and Gianna Bryant, in a fatal helicopter crash earlier this year. The Bryants had recently added to their growing family of girls — Bianka was born in 2016 and they welcomed their youngest daughter, Capri, in 2019. Vanessa has been open about how heartbroken she is, recently sharing a video of her littlest tot carrying a photo of the father she’ll never really know.

On her end, Ciara just gave birth to her third child in the middle of a pandemic. Thankfully, everything seems to have worked out — and her son, Win, looks just like his dad Russell Wilson.

All that said, a little extra love and support can’t hurt, so CiCi, La La, and V got together with their kids recently, played some games, shared laughs, took photos, and attempted daring feats…

La La runs the “danger, danger” play…

Vanessa shows ’em how its done.

Natalia is reunited with her little bro Kiyan.

Win wins.

Ciara faces her fear.

It was great to see so much love on the timeline. More of their family fun moments below.

