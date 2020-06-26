Black Music Month: Which Millennial Rap Queen Are You?

Last year, around this time, we watched Lil Kim hit the stage and kill sh*t next to her sis Mary J. Blige, who was honored at the 2019 BET Awards. In true MJB fashion the legend performed her own tribute and toward the end, Kim came out to rap her verse on their joint effort “I Can Love You.” It was an amazing moment in music — even Rihanna caught a vibe, not to mention tabloids were still talking about it days later.

As we honor the greats who’ve paved the way, we want to highlight the new wave of rap queens who’ve been ushered in. Cardi B, for example, won Viewer’s Choice and Best Female Hip Hop Artist that night — and has since gone on to become a household name. Megan Thee Stallion dropped her critically acclaimed project, Fever, had us all prepping for a Hot Girl summer, and more recently, snatched our wigs with a “Savage” Beyoncé collab.

We would be remiss if we didn’t also mention Rapsody in all her glory, as well as Tierra Whack and Rico Nasty, who were both featured on last year’s XXL Freshman Class cover. It’s been a long time since Hip Hop saw so many women come together, and going hard in rap, so as Black Music Month comes to a close, we’re here to celebrate the ladies and all that they are.

Take the quiz below to see which millennial rap queen you get and be sure to let us know what other women rappers are on your radar.

ALSO: Black Dad Appreciation | Iman Shumpert & His Baby Girl Are The Ultimate #GirlDad Duo

Also On Global Grind: