Press Play: Tracee Ellis Ross & Her ‘Girlfriends’ Dish On ‘Black-ish’ Reunion, Cardi B Hits Up ‘Ellen’ With T.I. & Chance The Rapper

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and T.I. hit up The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk all about their new music competition series Rhythm + Flow.

The show premieres on Netflix October 9 and Cardi B tells Ellen she was in her feelings when shooting ended. The three hosts seem to have a great camaraderie; while there they played “Never Have I Ever,” talked Hustlers the movie, Offset encouraging Chance to get married to his longtime girlfriend, and more.

“It’s Hip Hop’s first legitimate TV competition series — on Netflix. It’s myself, my fellow judges, seeing the greatest talent in Hip Hop across the nation, bringing them into one place and trying to see what they got,” Chance said of Rhythm + Flow.

Tune in to the clips above for a very fun and interesting interview.

Elsewhere on television, the Girlfriends reunion we’ve all been waiting for finally happened and now we’ve got the inside scoop on how it all came about!

As we previously reported, Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones, and Persia White came through for an episode of Black-ish that’s all set to air next week. Get into a little BTS-action in the clip up top, courtesy of E! Online.