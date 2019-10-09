Press Play: ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With Chance The Rapper, Plus Tyler Perry Talks Making History On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Chance The Rapper is not only rich and famous, he’s hilarious — it’s no wonder he’s seriously considering a career in comedy.

For this episode of “Carpool Karaoke,” Chance and James Corden listen to a few tracks from the rapper’s latest album The Big Day, including our faves “Hot Shower” and “All Day Long” featuring John Legend. Corden’s rapping and singing skills are on full display, as Chance rides shotgun and hypes him up. “Yo, you’re so good at rapping fast. I did not know. You just smashed it,” he tells the famous host, who then goes into Chance’s celebrity relationships with Obama, Jay-Z, and Kanye West. When asked if he has a number for Obama, he hilariously says he has a person he can call who will get to Obama.

“That’s the same way with Jay-Z. Jay-Z and Barack Obama are very, very similar,” he says. “Both of them have an assistant that you have to call and then you get call from a private number and it’s either Jay-Z or Barack Obama. I never know which one it is calling when I get that call back.”

Elsewhere on TV, Tyler Perry hit up Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk all about his star-studded studio opening. Calling the moment “incredible,” Tyler tells Kimmel about dedicating his sound stages to people who mean something to him… “people of color” who deserve to be recognized.

He also talks turning 50 years old and Racquel Bailey‘s casting on his new show Sistas.