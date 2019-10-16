Press Play: ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Goes Viral, New Trailer For “The Report” Starring Adam Driver

Adam Driver is starring in the Amazon Prime original film The Report and today we get a new trailer for the highly anticipated film. Check it out above, plus a short synopsis from Just Jared:

“In the movie, idealistic staffer Daniel J. Jones (Driver) is tasked by his boss Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) to lead an investigation of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program, which was created in the aftermath of 9/11. Jones’ relentless pursuit of the truth leads to explosive findings that uncover the lengths to which the nation’s top intelligence agency went to destroy evidence, subvert the law, and hide a brutal secret from the American public.”

The Report will be available in theaters November 15th and on Amazon Prime November 29th. Stay tuned!

We appreciate a stark sense of humor. 😅 Last night's contestant Blair had us all laughing. pic.twitter.com/jwVXHSNWH0 — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) October 15, 2019

A sweet Wheel of Fortune contestant is going viral after his memorable introduction won hearts on the game show. Blair hilariously told Pat Sajak … “I’ve been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-axe named Kim. She cursed my life with three step-children named Star, RJ and Ryan. And I have one rotten grandson.”

After letting everyone know he was just kidding, the doting granddad went on to talk about his grandson, who loves his beard apparently. Tune into the very cute moment above.

