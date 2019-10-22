Big Birthday Love! These Joyful Jesse Tyler Ferguson Moments Are Absolutely Everything

Jesse Tyler Ferguson turns 44 today and we’d like to wish him a happy, happy birthday. One of our favorite people on television, Jesse has played Mitchell Pritchett on Modern Family since 2009 and there’s a reason his performance has earned him so many awards. First of all — if Jesse’s social media is any indication — Mitchell’s personality couldn’t be farther from his own and still, his take on the openly gay, uptight lawyer shines through as authentic and hilariously relatable.

Besides flexing his acting chops alongside an amazing cast for Modern Family, Jesse’s got a gig hosting the reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, due on the small screen next year, which we’re really excited for. He and his husband of six years, Justin Mikita, are also the proud founders of Tie The Knot, a non-profit charity that helps raise funds in support of same-sex marriage.

Sounds like an all-around amazing guy, right? Jesse’s TV family thinks so too, as they’ve all been shouting him out for his big day.

ALSO: Press Play | An Official Season 3 Trailer For ‘The Crown’

ALSO: Press Play | Kerry Washington Stars In ‘American Son’ Trailer

His on-screen hubby Eric Stonestreet hit Instagram to scare him and say some kind words. “You’re a great friend, scene partner and comedian,” he wrote, adding “I can’t believe I have celebrated 10 birthdays with you, old pal. Have a great day!”

Hit the flip for 9 Jesse Tyler Ferguson moments that make us smile.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Global Grind: