Press Play: An Official Season 3 Trailer For ‘The Crown,’ And More

Fans of The Crown previously got a quick glimpse of Olivia Colman as an older Queen Elizabeth. Now, the first full trailer is here and you’ll also get to see actress Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

“This country was still great when I came to the throne,” the Queen says in the Netflix promotional clip, after asking herself what she’s “actually achieved” during her time as monarch. “All that’s happened on my watch is the place has fallen apart.”

Tune in above.

Elsewhere, Vin Diesel and Sam Heughan star in Bloodshot. Here’s a short synopsis, courtesy of Just Jared:

“Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force -stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.”

Bloodshot hits theaters February 21, 2020. Stay tuned!

Also On Global Grind: