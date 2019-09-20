Press Play: THIS Hated ‘GoT’ Character Hits Up ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!,’ Plus A Season 3 Teaser For ‘The Crown’

We’ve been anxiously awaiting the arrival of The Crown‘s third season, in which Olivia Colman is introduced as an older Queen Elizabeth. Now we have a teaser and while we’ll definitely miss Claire Foy‘s royal portrayal, it seems Colman’s got this in the bag.

Referring to herself as an “old bat,” the Queen admits she’s gone through some… changes… in the sneak peek. Watch up top and tune into season three November 17.

Elsewhere, one of the most despised Game of Thrones characters hit up Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, September 19. That’s right, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — a.k.a Jamie Lannister — sat for an interview and talked the GoT finale, reuniting with the cast at the 2019 Emmys, and more. He admits he has no hopes of winning Best Supporting Actor, as his fellow castmate is also nominated.

“We should just rename this category the Peter Dinklage category,” he joked. Watch their chat above and tune into the Emmys this Sunday, September 22, to see who takes home the win.

