30 Of The Craziest ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Moments That Still Have Fans Talking

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UPDATE — Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 5:55 p.m. EST

More than two decades after its debut, Chappelle’s Show remains one of the most culturally defining comedy series of all time. From sharp social commentary to wildly unfiltered humor, Dave Chappelle created a show that made people think, debate, and sometimes feel a little uncomfortable in the best way. Check out our favorite moments as Dave Chappelle continues revisiting the brilliant sketch comedy series.

Beloved comedian Chappelle revisits the idea of his hit Comedy Central sketch show, Chappelle’s Show. According to AP News, the comedy legend is actually considering revisiting the iconic series. While he once shut the idea down completely, he recently admitted he is now open to the possibility. Chappelle notes how much the comedy landscape has evolved with the rise of digital platforms and a new generation of creators. That alone has fans wondering what a modern version of Chappelle’s Show could even look like.

Originally premiering in 2003, the show quickly became a cultural touchstone for millennials. The show thrived on fearless satire while tackling race, politics, and pop culture in ways mainstream television had never seen before. Even after Chappelle famously walked away at the height of its success, the sketches continued to live on. To this day, they are still quoted and referenced across generations.

If a comeback is truly on the table, it is worth revisiting the moments that made the show unforgettable. Here are 30 of the wildest Chappelle’s Show sketches that still have fans talking.