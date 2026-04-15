30 Of The Craziest ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Moments
30 Of The Craziest ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Moments That Still Have Fans Talking
UPDATE — Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 5:55 p.m. EST
More than two decades after its debut, Chappelle’s Show remains one of the most culturally defining comedy series of all time. From sharp social commentary to wildly unfiltered humor, Dave Chappelle created a show that made people think, debate, and sometimes feel a little uncomfortable in the best way. Check out our favorite moments as Dave Chappelle continues revisiting the brilliant sketch comedy series.
Beloved comedian Chappelle revisits the idea of his hit Comedy Central sketch show, Chappelle’s Show. According to AP News, the comedy legend is actually considering revisiting the iconic series. While he once shut the idea down completely, he recently admitted he is now open to the possibility. Chappelle notes how much the comedy landscape has evolved with the rise of digital platforms and a new generation of creators. That alone has fans wondering what a modern version of Chappelle’s Show could even look like.
Originally premiering in 2003, the show quickly became a cultural touchstone for millennials. The show thrived on fearless satire while tackling race, politics, and pop culture in ways mainstream television had never seen before. Even after Chappelle famously walked away at the height of its success, the sketches continued to live on. To this day, they are still quoted and referenced across generations.
If a comeback is truly on the table, it is worth revisiting the moments that made the show unforgettable. Here are 30 of the wildest Chappelle’s Show sketches that still have fans talking.
1. Popcopy
2. Home Stenographer
3. Frontline: Clayton Bigsby
4. Wrap It Up
5. Tyrone Biggums Classroom Visit
6. “Roots” Outtakes
7. Reparations 2003
8.
9. The Mad Real World
10. Wu-Tang Financial
11. The Player Hater’s Ball
12. R. Kelly’s “Piss On You” Music Videos
13. Fisticuff
14. Trading Spouses
15. Make A Wish
16. And-1 Videos
17. Samuel Jackson Beer
18. The Racial Draft
19. The Niggar Family
20. What Makes White People Dance
21. Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories: Rick James
22. Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories: Prince
23. When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong
24. Paul Mooney
25. I Know Black People
26. Dave Gets Oprah Pregnant
27. Kneehigh Park
28. Making The Band
29. The Wayne Brady Show
30. Black Bush
Comment your favorite Chappelle’s Show moment below.
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